Photo by Paolo Manzo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

FIFA agrees to limit fees paid to agents on transfer deals

Associated PressSep 25, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) A FIFA panel has agreed limits on fees that agents can take from the $7 billion annual soccer transfer market, and caps on the number of player loan deals that clubs can make.

Seeking some control over the global trade in players often described as a “Wild West,” FIFA said its stakeholders committee of soccer industry experts recommended key principles on Wednesday.

The panel, which includes delegates from FIFA, clubs, leagues and player unions, agreed that agents are set to earn a maximum 10 percent cut of transfer fees when acting for the selling club.

Juventus reportedly gave almost 26 percent — $29.6 million — to agent Mino Raiola from the $115 million Manchester United agreed to pay as a then-world record fee for Paul Pogba in 2016. Raiola also was paid millions more by Pogba and United.

“All agents’ commissions (are) to be paid via the FIFA Clearing House,” soccer’s world body said in a statement, citing the payment processing center it is currently creating.

Player’s agents are expected to legally challenge rules which would cap their fee at 3% of a player’s income, or 6 percent when they are also acting for the buying club. Agents would be prohibited from representing both the buying and selling clubs in a transfer.

FIFA’s ruling council is scheduled to approve the proposals in China next month, with rules to be drafted and take effect next year and in 2021.

Agents also face mandatory licensing by FIFA, which aims for stricter and faster enforcement when rules are broken.

A range of punishments would include fines, suspensions from work, and transfer bans.

In the spiraling loan market, FIFA aims to enforce limits for the 2021-22 season — eight players moving in and eight players going out in temporary deals — on clubs that stockpile talent.

The limit would not count players aged 21 and under seeking playing time to speed their development.

The limit should become seven players loaned in and out for the next season, and settle at six in each direction when the 2023-24 season starts.

FIFA previously announced plans to create a financial clearing house that will also process around $400 million annually to ensure a player’s previous clubs get rightful shares of transfer fees.

UEFA confirms host sites for 2021-23 Champions League finals

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 25, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT
UEFA announced on Tuesday the host sites for three upcoming Champions League finals, beginning with next season’s competition which will culminate in 2021.

St. Petersburg, Russia, will host the 2021 final (Krestovsky Stadium); Munich, Germany, will host the final in 2022 (Allianz Arena); and London, England, will do the honors in 2023 (Wembley Stadium).

Russia last hosted the final in 2008, when Manchester United defeated Chelsea on penalties in Moscow. Germany played host to the 2015 final, when Barcelona bested Juventus; the last time the final was played in the Allianz Arena, Chelsea topped Bayern Munich on penalties. The final was held at Wembley twice in three seasons — in 2011, when Barcelona beat Manchester United, and again in 2013, when Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund.

The 2021 Europa League final was also awarded to Seville, Spain (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium).

Fenway Sports Group’s ‘miraculous’ work puts Liverpool ‘back on perch’

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 25, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
2019 will forever be remembered as a magical year in the history of Liverpool, and don’t the Reds know it?

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore believes the club is “back on our perch” as the model club, thanks to the hard  work of Fenway Sports Group. Moore heaped praise upon the ownership group for their nine years in charge of the club, calling their work and achievements “nothing short of miraculous.”

Referring to Liverpool’s “perch” is a sly dig at former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who coined the term when he took over at Old Trafford in 1986. He claimed his first target was to “knock Liverpool right off their perch,” which he undoubtedly did with 13 Premier League titles during his tenure, taking the Red Devils’ top-flight title count to 20, two more than Liverpool.

Of course, Man United have fallen on hard times of late, and the Reds aren’t more than happy to remind them of it. All it takes was a few hundred million dollars of investment in the first-team squad, and your club can have a world-class squad capable of winning the UEFA Champions League and challenging for the PL on a regular basis — quotes from the BBC:

“We are back on our perch, as we famously say.”

“What the Fenway Sports Group have done at Liverpool over the past nine years is nothing short of miraculous. They have gone through ups and downs but have stayed the course and never taken a penny out of the club.”

“Football is a virtuous cycle. You drive revenues so you can afford to buy a goalkeeper or a center half that will win you games. When you win games, sponsors want to be part of your story, so they write you a check. You take that money and buy better players. They win you more games.”

Alas, the Reds are still looking for their first title of the PL era (beginning in 1992). Do they require one (or more) PL titles to rightfully reclaim their perch, or have they put enough distance between themselves and United, as two of the most popularly supported clubs in England, along with winning the UCL, to make such proclamations?

Woodward preaches patience with Solskjaer amid record profits

Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 25, 2019, 10:04 AM EDT
Manchester United, the publicly traded company, is thriving after announcing club record profits of $775 million for the most recent financial year.

Man United, the football club, not so much.

Six games into the 2019-20 Premier League season, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side has won just as many games (two) as it has each drawn and lost, collecting just eight points. There have been plenty of dire days since Sir Alex Ferguson‘s departure in 2013, but this season’s early days rank among some of the worst.

Alas, the health of the company appears to outweigh that of the club these days, leading executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to preach patience with Gunnar Solskjaer, citing “the investment in the academy, the recruitment department and the training ground facilities” as “the building blocks for success.”

quotes from the Guardian:

“The progress we’ve made on the business side underpins our continued investment in the football side. Much of the investment in the academy, the recruitment department and the training ground facilities is not immediately apparent to those on the outside, but we believe we have put the building blocks in place for success.

“While we are confident this investment will deliver results it is important that we are patient as Ole and his team build for the future. We intend to get back to the top of English football. Our growing global fan-base demands success, and success means winning trophies. That target and that standard has never changed for Manchester United and we will continue to focus on the long-term strategy and won’t be influenced by short-term distractions. We want to return to the roots of our club’s ethos of youth-led, attacking football and we will continue to make the necessary investments to make it happen. This long-term approach to building a squad is the right one.”

As United is a publicly traded company, the decision to fire a manager requires far more consideration than any privately owned club would have to give. Typically, when a publicly traded club fires its manager, the company’s stock prices will dip. Given there’s no guarantee those prices will recover, the temptation to back a lame-duck manager for far too long is very real, and very dangerous.

For that reason alone, Solskjaer will have every possible opportunity to save his job, perhaps eventually more than he should be given.

MLS lifts ban on anti-Nazi symbol following fan protests

Photo by Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 25, 2019, 8:23 AM EDT
1 Comment

Major League Soccer is lifting its ban on signs and banners featuring an anti-Nazi symbol for the remainder of the season and the playoffs.

A handful of fans in Portland were prohibited from attending matches this season after challenging a ban on the Iron Front, a symbol with three arrows pointed downward and to the left that was first used by an anti-Nazi paramilitary group in the 1930s. The league had said the emblem violated a ban on political displays included in the MLS fan code of conduct adopted this season.

MLS maintained the symbol is political because it has been appropriated by antifa, loosely organized militant groups of anti-fascists that sometimes engage in violence. Supporters’ groups maintain the Iron Front represents opposition to fascism and persecution — a human rights issue, not a political stance.

Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders supporters’ groups, as well as the Independent Supporters’ Council, protested the ban, and some fans across the league continued to use the symbol on flags, banners and signs at games.

Both sides met last Thursday in Las Vegas to find a resolution. An additional conference call was held Tuesday afternoon.

MLS President and Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott said in a statement the league would also form a working group, including representatives from the league, its clubs, the ISC and the supporters’ groups, to re-examine the code of conduct going forward.

“This working group will include representatives from the league office and clubs and work collaboratively with leaders of club supporter groups and a cross-section of diversity and inclusion experts,” Abbott said.

The supporters groups also issued a statement.

“The Independent Supporters Council and supporter groups for the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC acknowledge the league’s willingness to discuss these complex issues, as well as the league’s affirmation of its long-time opposition to racism, fascism, white supremacy, white nationalism and homophobia,” the statement said. “We appreciate Major League Soccer’s willingness to engage, listen, and learn. We look forward to continuing the dialogue, moving away from direct action in the stands on this issue, and instead focusing our energy on making progress around the table.”

The league’s fan code of conduct, implemented this season, prohibits “using (including on any sign or other visible representation) political, threatening, abusive, insulting, offensive language and/or gestures, which includes racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexist or otherwise inappropriate language or behavior.”

Earlier this season, a fan waving a Trump 2020 flag was removed from Providence Park.