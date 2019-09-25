Lights go out (twice) as Burton bids to upset Bournemouth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burton Albion’s night against Premier League competition was already off to a memorable start thanks to a lead for the hosts.

Then it got a bit wilder.

Oliver Sarkic’s first half goal had the Brewers up 1-0 at the break, but their march toward a memorable “cupset” was slowed soon after halftime.

And the delay had nothing to do with the football.

The floodlights went out at Pirelli Stadium.

The club Tweeted that there was an issue with power in the surrounding area, “The system is being allowed to cool down, then rebooted. It’s an issue affecting the town, not just us, but we have some light back…”

They returned to working order for less than a quarter-hour before dipping out again.

The game started and stopped again. Can Burton get to the final whistle with a lead and the lights on?

💡 All the big clubs do fun light shows at the game, these days. We’re back!!!#BAFC pic.twitter.com/GArTcBcCRX — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) September 25, 2019

