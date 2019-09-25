MLS lifts ban on anti-Nazi symbol following fan protests

A handful of fans in Portland were prohibited from attending matches this season after challenging a ban on the Iron Front, a symbol with three arrows pointed downward and to the left that was first used by an anti-Nazi paramilitary group in the 1930s. The league had said the emblem violated a ban on political displays included in the MLS fan code of conduct adopted this season.
MLS maintained the symbol is political because it has been appropriated by antifa, loosely organized militant groups of anti-fascists that sometimes engage in violence. Supporters’ groups maintain the Iron Front represents opposition to fascism and persecution — a human rights issue, not a political stance.
Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders supporters’ groups, as well as the Independent Supporters’ Council, protested the ban, and some fans across the league continued to use the symbol on flags, banners and signs at games.
Both sides met last Thursday in Las Vegas to find a resolution. An additional conference call was held Tuesday afternoon.
MLS President and Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott said in a statement the league would also form a working group, including representatives from the league, its clubs, the ISC and the supporters’ groups, to re-examine the code of conduct going forward.
“This working group will include representatives from the league office and clubs and work collaboratively with leaders of club supporter groups and a cross-section of diversity and inclusion experts,” Abbott said.
The supporters groups also issued a statement.
“The Independent Supporters Council and supporter groups for the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC acknowledge the league’s willingness to discuss these complex issues, as well as the league’s affirmation of its long-time opposition to racism, fascism, white supremacy, white nationalism and homophobia,” the statement said. “We appreciate Major League Soccer’s willingness to engage, listen, and learn. We look forward to continuing the dialogue, moving away from direct action in the stands on this issue, and instead focusing our energy on making progress around the table.”
The league’s fan code of conduct, implemented this season, prohibits “using (including on any sign or other visible representation) political, threatening, abusive, insulting, offensive language and/or gestures, which includes racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexist or otherwise inappropriate language or behavior.”
Earlier this season, a fan waving a Trump 2020 flag was removed from Providence Park.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Boca routs River in 1st superclasico of Argentina women’s soccer
Argentina’s new women’s league started this past weekend, after the country’s soccer federation announced its formation in March.
Women’s soccer is on the rise in Argentina, with the national team qualifying for the latest World Cup in France for the first time in more than a decade. The South American nation is bidding to host the women’s World Cup in 2023.
However, the salaries in the professional women’s league are equivalent to those for men in the country’s fourth division.
Leicester City did it out of nowhere in 2015/16 and it’s the most remarkable example, but look at the others to have slid into the Top Six’s DMs in the past decade: Saints (6th) the same season as Leicester. Everton in 2012/13 and 2013/14 was predictable, but Newcastle in 2011/12? Please.
The point is: It’s way more difficult these days to estimate the table. Last year, Watford v. Wolves was a massive fixture. This year, so far, it’s an after thought.
Saturday’s tilt between Bournemouth and West Ham on the other hand? Now we’re talking…
Green: New season-high ranking Red: New season-low
20. Watford — Six months ago, a match-up between the Hornets and Wolves was for seventh-place in the Premier League. It’s a reminder of how quickly things can change, but also an inspiration for both sides because, well, how quickly things can change… Last week: 20 Season high: 19 Season low: 20 Last match: Lost 8-0 at Man City Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Wolves
19. Newcastle United — The Magpies midfield against Brighton was about as disorganized as a unit can look, both before and after Steve Bruce switched up the formation. Maybe they should just throw Joelinton, Andy Carroll, Miguel Almiron, and Allan Saint-Maximin together in a front four and roll with six defenders and four forwards. Relegation quality right now. Last week: 19 Season high: 19 Season low: 20 Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Brighton Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Leicester City
18. Brighton and Hove Albion — As poor as Newcastle played, the Seagulls didn’t convert any of their myriad chances. Also relegation quality right now. Last week: 18 Season high: 6 Season low: 18 Last match: Drew 0-0 at Newcastle Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Chelsea
17. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Something’s gotta give, and Wolves better hope it’s the reappearance of old foes Watford on the docket. Last week: 17 Season high: 7 Season low: 17 Last match: Drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Watford
16. Southampton — Hard to read, and a match-up with mercurial old mate Mauricio Pochettino on the horizon. Last week: 13 Season high: 13 Season low: 19 Last match: Lost 3-1 v. Bournemouth Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Spurs
15. Crystal Palace — WilfriedZaha‘s 475-minute start to the season without a goal or assist is his longest drought since February 2018. Bad news for the Canaries? Last week: 16 Season high: 14 Season low: 18 Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Wolves Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Norwich City
14. Everton — Have taken an amazing start of fixtures to start the season and managed a whopping seven points and the joint third-worst goal different in the league. Remarkably disappointing, but there are some encouraging stat lines. For one thing, only Man City is allowing fewer shots per match. Now if the Toffees could stop the few shots they do allow from being pure gifts to the opposition, or start to get some big moments out of the 15th-ranked goalkeeper in the Premier League, they’d be onto something. Last week: 12 Season high: 5 Season low: 14 Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Sheffield United Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Man City
13. Norwich City — Back to Earth after the remarkable Man City win, and possibly back in the Bottom Three if they can’t do work on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Last week: 10 Season high: 10 Season low: 20 Last match: Lost 2-0 at Burnley Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Crystal Palace
12. Burnley — An all-claret tussle with Villa this week will tell us a bit about whether the Clarets are relegation fodder or not. Last week: 15 Season high: 5 Season low: 15 Last match: Won 2-0 v. Norwich City Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Aston Villa
11. Aston Villa — Dean Smith‘s men should’ve found a way to hold on for a point against 10-man Arsenal, but bad things happen to first-year teams. Big chance to re-assert strength when Burnley visits on Saturday. Last week: 11 Season high: 8 Season low: 15 Last match: Lost 3-2 at Arsenal Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Burnley
10. Sheffield United — The Southampton loss is the only score on their season list that looks bad. Otherwise, Chris Wilder‘s men are holding their own with some in-form teams. Last week: 14 Season high: 10 Season low: 17 Last match: Won 2-0 at Everton Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Liverpool
9. Manchester United — Asking us to drop them lower, but the returns of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial should make Monday a beauty. Last week: 8 Season high: 2 Season low: 15 Last match: Lost 2-0 at West Ham Up next: 3 p.m. ET Monday v. Arsenal
8. Tottenham Hotspur — This week has felt a lot like last season’s three-loss week against West Ham, Ajax, and Bournemouth. The good news is that that turned out alright in the end. A visit from Southampton should help things, but will it? A refreshed Harry Kane should arrive on Saturday. Last week: 2 Season high: 2 Season low: 8 Last match: Lost 2-1 at Leicester Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Saints
7. Chelsea — Probably not as far off the pack as you think, and should’ve almost certainly had a point against Liverpool. Brighton should be concerned about this week’s trip to the Bridge. Last week: 4 Season high: 4 Season low: 12 Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Liverpool Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Brighton
6. Bournemouth — Flying. Eddie Howe‘s men have us daydreaming again, but they let us down last year after inspiring similar thoughts. Monumental litmus test when the Irons visit on Saturday in what’s one of the matches of the weekend. Last week: 9 Season high: 6 Season low: 17 Last match: Won 3-1 at Southampton Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. West Ham United
5. West Ham United — Beat Bournemouth on Saturday and we’ll be thinking legitimately about a Top Six finish for Manuel Pellegrini‘s guys. Last week: 6 Season high: 5 Season low: 18 Last match: Won 2-0 v. Man Utd Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Bournemouth
4. Arsenal — Another team whose mercurial performances — Watford, anyone? — probably betrays how much promise they’ve shown overall. Let’s see how Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney, and Rob Holding reshape the defense. Last week: 7 Season high: 4 Season low: 7 Last match: Won 3-2 v. Aston Villa Up next: 3 p.m. ET Monday at Manchester United
3. Leicester City — The real deal, with real depth. Brendan Rodgers has dealt well with the departure of Harry Maguire, and the Foxes should run cleanly through the Magpies to a meeting with ol’ pals Liverpool at Anfield on Oct. 5. Last week: 5 Season high: 3 Season low: 10 Last match: Won 2-1 v. Spurs Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Newcastle
2. Manchester City — Pep Guardiola didn’t know the Premier League single season record for goals was 8. Now he does. Food for thought. Last week: 3 Season high: 1 Season low: 3 Last match: Won 8-0 v. Watford Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Everton
1. Liverpool — Look, we realize this team won the Champions League last season and that it looks even better in attack and is even more refined in its system. Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 3 Last match: Won 2-1 at Chelsea Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Sheffield United
But Messi pulled up lame with a thigh injury, left the field and returned… only to come off at halftime of a 2-1 defeat of Villarreal that put 3W-1D-2L Barca within a point of the top of the table before five other contenders take the field.
Ernesto Valverde called it “only a precaution,” via the AP:
“When something happens to Messi, it seems that the world comes to a halt,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said. “But it looks like it’s only some minor pain in his abductor (muscle). We replaced him as a precaution. We don’t want to take any risks.”
Barca has lost to Athletic Bilbao and Granada, drawing Osasuna and starting Champions League life with a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund.
All-told, Messi started Tuesday’s game having made 31- and 45-minute appearances. He only added another 45 to his tally.
For the first time in more than seven years, Southampton and Portsmouth squared off for a south coast derby.
It did not disappoint.
If you haven’t read Joe Prince-Wright‘s excellent write-up on the derby and the day, do it now, as Southampton weathered an intense start from its game League One opposition and took a 2-0 lead through hometown boy Danny Ings en route to a 4-0 victory at Fratton Park.
It was intense, and left us wanting more. We’re likely a few years away from that at a minimum, barring Cup draws, but even the well-traveled coaches were raving about the atmosphere.
“It is more than only reaching the next round. It is about reaching the hearts of the fans,” said Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. “You could feel the tradition that is in this derby. I think I have never had such an atmosphere in a stadium so far and I have seen a lot in my entire footballing career. It was a very special game for me also.”
Despite the loss, Kenny Jackett was invigorated by the encounter. Full credit to him, the match was better because he didn’t sit back like most sides two divisions lower than their rival.
“As a manager, I didn’t want to come away not having a go tonight, and just shutting up shop.”
Pompey is just outside the relegation zone, so hopefully this result can buoy their season. And Saints have looked okay in the Premier League but it’s currently a division without a nailed-on relegation group.
We imagine both will be flying into their weekend matches.
How good must this feel for Danny Ings?
Asked him about growing up as a #SaintsFC fan dreaming of scoring against #Pompey at Fratton Park: “It’s a crazy feeling. I’m very fortunate.”