Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

NYCFC rides Mitrita 1st half hat trick to cusp of East’s No. 1 seed

By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT
Alexandru Mitrita has heated up in a big way at the right time.

New York City’s Romanian winger scored three goals in the first 34 minutes of play of a massive match against Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

NYC rode those goals to a 4-1 win, with a Pity Martinez penalty the only concession and a Heber marker in the 87th minute the finishing touch.

That gives him six goals and two assists in his last six matches. Pretty good stuff as NYCFC is on the verge of clinching the No. 1 spot in the East, which could happen as soon as Philadelphia’s trip to San Jose for a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Maxi Moralez assisted Mitrita’s second goal, and became just the third player in MLS history to register 20 assists in a season (Carlos Valderrama and Sacha Kljestan).

Atlanta can no longer catch NYC, and the Philadelphia Union are nine points back with three matches to play. City has two, has 12 goals better differential, and travels to Chester to face the Union on Decision Day.

The Heber goal was stupid, as he tackled Leandro Gonzalez Pirez before putting Brad Guzan on a Slip ‘N Slide.

Liverpool’s Klopp thrilled with ‘on fire’ Milner, ‘brilliant boy’ Elliott

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT
Like most of his Top Four peers, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave his youngsters the stage on Wednesday in the League Cup.

The kids seized the chance, but it was veteran James Milner who had a goal and an assist in the 2-0 defeat of MK Dons at the Stadium MK.

Milner assisted youngster Ki-Jana Hoever‘s 69th minute goal that insured the result, making his 185th appearance for Liverpool a fine one.

Klopp had high praise for his veteran, who is 18 appearances away from matching the number he made for Man City.

The Starting XI included Hoever, Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones, Caoimhin Kelleher and Harvey Elliott, the latter who holds status as the youngest player to make a Premier League appearance from his 2018/19 season at Fulham.

Klopp used his subs on youngsters Sepp van de Berg (17) and Herbie Kane (20) — we swear that’s his name — and little used Pedro Chirivella. And four other youngsters were unused subs.

Many online joked that Klopp would’ve been happy to lose the match and bow out of the competition. The manager is pretty pleased with the improvement, and hinted that his lineup would look similar in the next round versus Arsenal. From The Liverpool Echo:

“At 16 years old still and he is this kind of footballer. That is really good for us. He is a brilliant boy, he takes the situation really well and wants to learn. He will always be a special player for moments, but you see overall with his defending and movements, it is not easy so that is really good. …  He was a bit unlucky otherwise he would have scored. They are all good, they are all really skilled but that’s why it is important to give them games like this. We will try to continue like this, so we will see.”

Klinsmann reportedly wants to step in at Spurs if Pochettino exits

Photo by Gary M. Prior/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT
Jurgen Klinsmann and his people are trying to strike where the iron is hot at a club in which he’s revered.

The former Germany and USMNT coach is said to be ready to take over for Mauricio Pochettino if the manager leaves Spurs, according to The Daily Mail’s Steve Stammers.

Tottenham exited the League Cup at the hands of Colchester United on Wednesday on the heels of a loss to Leicester City in the Premier League and a draw at Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League.

You have to think Spurs would have a laundry list of coaches ahead of him on the depth chart, though Klinsmann is loved at Tottenham for scoring 38 goals in 68 appearances across two stints with the North London club.

It feels like the only chance it would happen is if Pochettino walked away midseason with no other good options available and Spurs looking for a feel-good short-term hire like Manchester United did with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That said, there are some big names unemployed right now including Max Allegri. Surely this wouldn’t be Spurs’ move, right? Right?

Solskjaer upset after Man Utd let-off, praises Greenwood

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows he got away with one on Wednesday, when his side’s dominant performance but sloppy finishing nearly cost it a berth in the League Cup’s fourth round.

Mason Greenwood scored again, but the 17-year-old’s goal was answered by that of a 16-year-old as League One’s Rochdale took the mighty Red Devils to penalties at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer loved Greenwood, but didn’t love his young team’s response to taking the 68th minute lead, as Luke Matheson got one past Sergio Romero.

“We go 1-0 up in many games and today it’s again,” he added. “Go 1-0 up and you think ‘go on then’. It’s the key now and it’s a learning curve for these boys. We need to go for the second. At this club you don’t just sit back and hope that’s enough. If you settle for good enough that’s not what we want.”

United out shot Rochdale 31-6, and you have to appreciate Solskjaer holding up the banner of United’s history and expectations at such a relatively low time in its talent.

Greenwood scored in United’s Europa League defeat of Astana but missed Saturday’s loss to West Ham with tonsillitis.

He returned to the pitch and delivered the goods on Wednesday, putting two of his four shots on target and providing five key passes. From The Manchester Evening News:

“He’s got two great feet,” Solskjaer said. “And scored the penalty with his right. It must be a nightmare for defenders with him one-on-one in the box. He can go both ways which, for me, is fantastic. You can just see that he’s got quality. He will get his share of games. He’s young and we have to allow him to grow.”

It’s Greenwood’s second goal in a very young and promising career. Surely, more are to come. How long before he’s pressing Marcus Rashford for more meaningful playing time?

Lampard happy after young lineup clobbers League Two’s Grimsby Town

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard knew he had a golden chance to blood some youngsters with a League Cup visit from League Two side Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

The Blues players then turned the blooding into a bloodletting, scoring seven times in a blowout defeat of the Mariners at Stamford Bridge.

Billy Gilmour superb, Marc Guehi solid,” Lampard said of two of his youngsters, via Football.London. “Now it’s about where they go with this. It says a lot about the academy, the chance to mix the team was something that I had to take up. It says that we have good young players, but now it’s about confidence and their levels. I wasn’t happy at half-time, the goal was a disaster, I showed them a video of the danger, and that could cost you.”

Guehi was dragged out of position in the concession, a Chelsea specialty this year as the Blues have struggled to keep clean sheets, but was otherwise solid (and Marcos Alonso did just as poorly on the goal).

In addition to Guehi and Gilmour starting, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored pretty goals. Seventeen-year-olds Faustino Anjorin and Ian Maatsen debuted for Frank Lampard, and fellow young bucks Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori didn’t even have to dress.

Heck, Christian Pulisic was almost an elder statesman (The American had an assist on the night).

After a pair of second half subs took out Pedro and Alonso, the Blues’ XI average age would’ve been under the American drinking age were it not for Wily Caballero.

Lampard was especially happy for Hudson-Odoi, who scored in his first senior appearance since a long-term injury and new contract:

“I think he is going to be a big player for this club,” Lampard said. “If he shows his real qualities. To get Callum signed up is good. First half not so sure, in the second half it was in better positions. It was about getting behind people, that’s what it’s about.”

Chelsea has a forgiving run of fixtures ahead, and Lampard’s challenge will be finding the right mix and the right amount of playing time. If he does that, the Blues will likely be in very good shape for a Top Four battle in the second half of the season.