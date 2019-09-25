More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Solskjaer upset after Man Utd let-off, praises Greenwood

By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows he got away with one on Wednesday, when his side’s dominant performance but sloppy finishing nearly cost it a berth in the League Cup’s fourth round.

Mason Greenwood scored again, but the 17-year-old’s goal was answered by that of a 16-year-old as League One’s Rochdale took the mighty Red Devils to penalties at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer loved Greenwood, but didn’t love his young team’s response to taking the 68th minute lead, as Luke Matheson got one past Sergio Romero.

“We go 1-0 up in many games and today it’s again,” he added. “Go 1-0 up and you think ‘go on then’. It’s the key now and it’s a learning curve for these boys. We need to go for the second. At this club you don’t just sit back and hope that’s enough. If you settle for good enough that’s not what we want.”

United out shot Rochdale 31-6, and you have to appreciate Solskjaer holding up the banner of United’s history and expectations at such a relatively low time in its talent.

Greenwood scored in United’s Europa League defeat of Astana but missed Saturday’s loss to West Ham with tonsillitis.

He returned to the pitch and delivered the goods on Wednesday, putting two of his four shots on target and providing five key passes. From The Manchester Evening News:

“He’s got two great feet,” Solskjaer said. “And scored the penalty with his right. It must be a nightmare for defenders with him one-on-one in the box. He can go both ways which, for me, is fantastic. You can just see that he’s got quality. He will get his share of games. He’s young and we have to allow him to grow.”

It’s Greenwood’s second goal in a very young and promising career. Surely, more are to come. How long before he’s pressing Marcus Rashford for more meaningful playing time?

Lampard happy after young lineup clobbers League Two’s Grimsby Town

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard knew he had a golden chance to blood some youngsters with a League Cup visit from League Two side Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

The Blues players then turned the blooding into a bloodletting, scoring seven times in a blowout defeat of the Mariners at Stamford Bridge.

Billy Gilmour superb, Marc Guehi solid,” Lampard said of two of his youngsters, via Football.London. “Now it’s about where they go with this. It says a lot about the academy, the chance to mix the team was something that I had to take up. It says that we have good young players, but now it’s about confidence and their levels. I wasn’t happy at half-time, the goal was a disaster, I showed them a video of the danger, and that could cost you.”

Guehi was dragged out of position in the concession, a Chelsea specialty this year as the Blues have struggled to keep clean sheets, but was otherwise solid (and Marcos Alonso did just as poorly on the goal).

In addition to Guehi and Gilmour starting, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored pretty goals. Seventeen-year-olds Faustino Anjorin and Ian Maatsen debuted for Frank Lampard, and fellow young bucks Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori didn’t even have to dress.

Heck, Christian Pulisic was almost an elder statesman (The American had an assist on the night).

After a pair of second half subs took out Pedro and Alonso, the Blues’ XI average age would’ve been under the American drinking age were it not for Wily Caballero.

Lampard was especially happy for Hudson-Odoi, who scored in his first senior appearance since a long-term injury and new contract:

“I think he is going to be a big player for this club,” Lampard said. “If he shows his real qualities. To get Callum signed up is good. First half not so sure, in the second half it was in better positions. It was about getting behind people, that’s what it’s about.”

Chelsea has a forgiving run of fixtures ahead, and Lampard’s challenge will be finding the right mix and the right amount of playing time. If he does that, the Blues will likely be in very good shape for a Top Four battle in the second half of the season.

Liverpool-Arsenal, Chelsea-Man Utd top League Cup draw for Last 16

Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT
Cinderella, shine up your shoes: The League Cup draw has been very kind to you.

Lower tier sides are in abundance for the Round of 16, with League Two’s Crawley Town and Colchester United joined by League One sides Burton Albion, Oxford United, and Sunderland.

Remarkably — fix alert! — 10 of 11 Premier League teams were drawn against top-flight opposition, and there are some crackers here:

Manchester United will visit Chelsea.

Liverpool hosts Arsenal.

Wow.

That means that at least one League Two side and one League One side will make the quarterfinals, as Oxford United hosts Sunderland and Colchester United visits Crawley Town!

One club is now four wins from getting its name etched into history, the other 15 teams left to pretend they don’t care about this particular trophy as the League Cup draw was held on Wednesday.

The matches will be played the week of Oct. 28.

League Cup fourth round draw
Manchester City v. Southampton
Aston Villa v. Wolves
Everton v. Watford
Chelsea v. Manchester United
Crawley Town v. Colchester United
Oxford United v. Sunderland
Burton Albion v. Leicester City
Liverpool v. Arsenal

League Cup: Man Utd survives scare; 3 PL sides lose to lower-tier foes

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT
Chelsea and Liverpool cruised, but only one other Premier League side one… and it was the one playing another top-flight rival.

A day after Tottenham fell to Colchester United, League One sides Oxford United, Burton Albion, and Sunderland all took down PL foes in the League Cup to book fourth round berths.

Manchester United 1-1 (5-3 penalties) Rochdale

Sergio Romero made a save in the second round of kicks and that’s all Manchester United needed to avoid an embarrassing upset at home to League One’s Rochdale.

The combined age of goal scorers at Old Trafford before penalties was 33, as Paul Pogba returned to the United XI but couldn’t spare his men blushes despite a dominant performance.

Mason Greenwood, 17, scored off a Jesse Lingard assist in the 68th minute, seemingly capping a dominant performance that lacked finish.

But 16-year-old defender Luke Matheson scored eight minutes later to ratchet up the pressure at Old Trafford, and Daniel James and Juan Mata came off the bench for the Red Devils (who also handed a debut to 19-year-old left back Brandon Williams).

Oxford United 4-0 West Ham United

Elliott Moore‘s second half goal gave the League One side a 55th minute lead over Manuel Pellegrini‘s in-form Irons, and well-traveled striker Matt Taylor turned the hopes of a “cupset” up to 11.

By the time Tariqe Fosu made it 3-0 against a very decent West Ham side including Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Pablo Fornals, and Pablo Zabaleta, it was academic.

Shandon Baptiste added to the Kassam Stadium jubilation with a stoppage time finish.

Burton Albion 2-0 Bournemouth

Oliver Sarkic delivered the goods for the underdogs, who took an early lead against Eddie Howe‘s in-form Cherries. Nathan Broadhead later scored in a match which was thrice (!!!) stopped by floodlight failure, as the Brewers stunned the Cherries.

MK Dons 0-2 Liverpool

Playing at the back for a very young Liverpool, James Milner gave the Reds a lead they would not toss aside at Stadium MK.

Milner assisted on Ki-Jana Hoever‘s second half goal, as the second-choice Reds XI was given a decent challenge by Paul Tisdale’s side.

 

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-3 Aston Villa

Conor Hourihane and Jota scored in the first 33 minutes, as Villa continued to heap misery on Brighton’s poor run of form in the only all-Premier League match of the day. Hayden Roberts pulled one back in the second half, but that’s all the Seagulls could muster and Jack Grealish restored a two-goal lead for Villa before the match was finished at the Amex Stadium.

Sheffield United 0-1 Sunderland

Max Power — yes, that’s really his name — gave the Black Cats a ninth minute lead over the Premier League’s Blades.

Wolves 1-1 (4-2 pens.) Reading

Bruno Jordao scored his first Wolves goal, as American center back Matt Miazga returned to the Reading lineup after an injury spell cost him four matches and an international break with the USMNT.

But Reading kept pushing for an equalizer and got a deserved one when Lucas Boye scored in the ninth (!!) minute of stoppage time to force penalties.

Miazga was one of only two Reading players to score in the session, as Wolves escaped with their League Cup lives.

(Even) Young(er) Chelsea smashes Grimsby Town 7-1

OLLY GREENWOOD/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT
Chelsea battered League Two side Grimsby Town 7-1 on Wednesday, with Christian Pulisic going 90 minutes and registering an assist for the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Michy Batshuayi had two goals and an assist, Pedro and Kurt Zouma a goal and an assist, while Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi make season-opening statements with goals. Ross Barkley also scored for Chelsea, while Matt Green was Grimsby Town’s scorer.

Pulisic was a relative veteran in a Starting XI with Marc Guehi, Billy Gilmour, Reece James, and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Longtime Blues heroes Pedro, Marcos Alonso, and Ross Barkley started, with Wily Caballero, Kurt Zouma, and Michy Batshuayi filling out the eleven.

The subs were just as young, as 17-year-olds Faustino Anjorin and Ian Maatsen debuted for Frank Lampard.

The sequence that produced Chelsea’s opener started with a Pulisic shot blocked in the left of the box, but the Blues quickly regrouped and went through the right for Barkley to drill a low shot past Mariners goalkeeper James McKeown.

The second goal saw Pedro, Pulisic, and James pull off a one-touch clinic, with James taking the feed from the American to set up Batshuayi for 2-0.

But hold on: Green scored a wonderful goal when he out-raced Marcos Alonso to a flick. Green is 32 years old and was in the National League as recently as last season. He’s scored exactly one goal in 16 appearances above League Two level. Well, two, we guess!

Pulisic won a dangerous free kick by dribbling a pair of Mariners in the 28th, but Batshuayi just missed heading Hudson-Odoi’s chipped free kick inside the far post.

Zouma was at the heart of Chelsea’s third and fourth goals. He won a penalty for the Blues in the 42nd minute off a corner kick, and Pedro dispatched the third goal to the back of the net.

The center back then was at the back post to take care of a fine cross from James. 4-1.

In fact, Batshuayi and Pulisic were often living in the same zip code in search of goals.

James made it a deserving 5-1 with a beautiful strike in the 82nd minute, and Pulisic laid off to Batshuayi for Chelsea’s sixth.

Batshuayi then set up Hudson-Odoi for the feel-good moment of the match, the icing on the cake if you will, with a near post finish past McKeown.

Pulisic’s stats: 90 minutes, 52 touches, 1 key pass, 2 shots, 4-of-8 in ground duels, 1 of 1 in the air.

Pulisic darted in front of Batshuayi to dribble on goal and rip a shot just wide of the frame in the 66th. He was unable to score from a tight angle in the 72nd after a terrific run to meet a clever Barkley pass.

Overall, it wasn’t a great night on the whole for Pulisic who, like Ross Barkley seemed driven to take the bull by the horns to the point of excess. He was fouled twice and showed he wouldn’t be bullied by the physical Mariners.