UEFA confirms host sites for 2021-23 Champions League finals

By Andy EdwardsSep 25, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT
UEFA announced on Tuesday the host sites for three upcoming Champions League finals, beginning with next season’s competition which will culminate in 2021.

St. Petersburg, Russia, will host the 2021 final (Krestovsky Stadium); Munich, Germany, will host the final in 2022 (Allianz Arena); and London, England, will do the honors in 2023 (Wembley Stadium).

Russia last hosted the final in 2008, when Manchester United defeated Chelsea on penalties in Moscow. Germany played host to the 2015 final, when Barcelona bested Juventus; the last time the final was played in the Allianz Arena, Chelsea topped Bayern Munich on penalties. The final was held at Wembley twice in three seasons — in 2011, when Barcelona beat Manchester United, and again in 2013, when Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund.

The 2021 Europa League final was also awarded to Seville, Spain (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium).

LIVE, League Cup: Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea in 3rd round action

By Andy EdwardsSep 25, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
Tuesday’s set of eight League Cup third round fixtures provided a seismic shock in the form of one Premier League side falling to a fourth-division side. Might one (or two) Wednesday’s eight ties go the same way?

Three PL giants — Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea — are all in action, with the latter two sides each at home and the former away, all to lower-league opposition. Liverpool, the current PL leaders, will visit Championship side Milton Keynes Dons; Man United will host League One side Rochdale; Chelsea have League Two side Grimsby Town at Stamford Bridge.

Nine PL sides in total are in action on Wednesday, with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Aston Villa as the only all-PL clash of the day.

Below is the schedule in full, while you can click on the link above to follow all of the action live.

Wednesday’s League Cup docket
All matches kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET, except where noted

Chelsea v. Grimsby Town
Milton Keynes Dons v. Liverpool
Oxford United v. West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Reading
Sheffield United v. Sunderland
Burton Albion v. Bournemouth
Manchester United v. Rochdale (3 p.m. ET)

FIFA agrees to limit fees paid to agents on transfer deals

Associated PressSep 25, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) A FIFA panel has agreed limits on fees that agents can take from the $7 billion annual soccer transfer market, and caps on the number of player loan deals that clubs can make.

Seeking some control over the global trade in players often described as a “Wild West,” FIFA said its stakeholders committee of soccer industry experts recommended key principles on Wednesday.

The panel, which includes delegates from FIFA, clubs, leagues and player unions, agreed that agents are set to earn a maximum 10 percent cut of transfer fees when acting for the selling club.

Juventus reportedly gave almost 26 percent — $29.6 million — to agent Mino Raiola from the $115 million Manchester United agreed to pay as a then-world record fee for Paul Pogba in 2016. Raiola also was paid millions more by Pogba and United.

“All agents’ commissions (are) to be paid via the FIFA Clearing House,” soccer’s world body said in a statement, citing the payment processing center it is currently creating.

Player’s agents are expected to legally challenge rules which would cap their fee at 3% of a player’s income, or 6 percent when they are also acting for the buying club. Agents would be prohibited from representing both the buying and selling clubs in a transfer.

FIFA’s ruling council is scheduled to approve the proposals in China next month, with rules to be drafted and take effect next year and in 2021.

Agents also face mandatory licensing by FIFA, which aims for stricter and faster enforcement when rules are broken.

A range of punishments would include fines, suspensions from work, and transfer bans.

In the spiraling loan market, FIFA aims to enforce limits for the 2021-22 season — eight players moving in and eight players going out in temporary deals — on clubs that stockpile talent.

The limit would not count players aged 21 and under seeking playing time to speed their development.

The limit should become seven players loaned in and out for the next season, and settle at six in each direction when the 2023-24 season starts.

FIFA previously announced plans to create a financial clearing house that will also process around $400 million annually to ensure a player’s previous clubs get rightful shares of transfer fees.

Fenway Sports Group’s ‘miraculous’ work puts Liverpool ‘back on perch’

By Andy EdwardsSep 25, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
2019 will forever be remembered as a magical year in the history of Liverpool, and don’t the Reds know it?

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore believes the club is “back on our perch” as the model club, thanks to the hard  work of Fenway Sports Group. Moore heaped praise upon the ownership group for their nine years in charge of the club, calling their work and achievements “nothing short of miraculous.”

Referring to Liverpool’s “perch” is a sly dig at former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who coined the term when he took over at Old Trafford in 1986. He claimed his first target was to “knock Liverpool right off their perch,” which he undoubtedly did with 13 Premier League titles during his tenure, taking the Red Devils’ top-flight title count to 20, two more than Liverpool.

Of course, Man United have fallen on hard times of late, and the Reds aren’t more than happy to remind them of it. All it takes was a few hundred million dollars of investment in the first-team squad, and your club can have a world-class squad capable of winning the UEFA Champions League and challenging for the PL on a regular basis — quotes from the BBC:

“We are back on our perch, as we famously say.”

“What the Fenway Sports Group have done at Liverpool over the past nine years is nothing short of miraculous. They have gone through ups and downs but have stayed the course and never taken a penny out of the club.”

“Football is a virtuous cycle. You drive revenues so you can afford to buy a goalkeeper or a center half that will win you games. When you win games, sponsors want to be part of your story, so they write you a check. You take that money and buy better players. They win you more games.”

Alas, the Reds are still looking for their first title of the PL era (beginning in 1992). Do they require one (or more) PL titles to rightfully reclaim their perch, or have they put enough distance between themselves and United, as two of the most popularly supported clubs in England, along with winning the UCL, to make such proclamations?

Woodward preaches patience with Solskjaer amid record profits

By Andy EdwardsSep 25, 2019, 10:04 AM EDT
Manchester United, the publicly traded company, is thriving after announcing club record profits of $775 million for the most recent financial year.

Man United, the football club, not so much.

Six games into the 2019-20 Premier League season, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side has won just as many games (two) as it has each drawn and lost, collecting just eight points. There have been plenty of dire days since Sir Alex Ferguson‘s departure in 2013, but this season’s early days rank among some of the worst.

Alas, the health of the company appears to outweigh that of the club these days, leading executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to preach patience with Gunnar Solskjaer, citing “the investment in the academy, the recruitment department and the training ground facilities” as “the building blocks for success.”

quotes from the Guardian:

“The progress we’ve made on the business side underpins our continued investment in the football side. Much of the investment in the academy, the recruitment department and the training ground facilities is not immediately apparent to those on the outside, but we believe we have put the building blocks in place for success.

“While we are confident this investment will deliver results it is important that we are patient as Ole and his team build for the future. We intend to get back to the top of English football. Our growing global fan-base demands success, and success means winning trophies. That target and that standard has never changed for Manchester United and we will continue to focus on the long-term strategy and won’t be influenced by short-term distractions. We want to return to the roots of our club’s ethos of youth-led, attacking football and we will continue to make the necessary investments to make it happen. This long-term approach to building a squad is the right one.”

As United is a publicly traded company, the decision to fire a manager requires far more consideration than any privately owned club would have to give. Typically, when a publicly traded club fires its manager, the company’s stock prices will dip. Given there’s no guarantee those prices will recover, the temptation to back a lame-duck manager for far too long is very real, and very dangerous.

For that reason alone, Solskjaer will have every possible opportunity to save his job, perhaps eventually more than he should be given.