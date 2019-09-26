More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona gets $329 fine for Griezmann tampering

Associated PressSep 26, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) The Spanish soccer federation has given Barcelona what amounts to a token fine of $329 for negotiating with Antoine Griezmann while he was still under contract with Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona paid the France forward’s buyout clause of $131 million this summer, but Atletico made a complaint to the federation saying negotiations with Griezmann had started before that and without the club’s consent.

Atletico wanted Barcelona to pay $218 million, which was the initial buyout clause for Griezmann before it dropped to $131 million in July.

The federation also said Thursday that Griezmann was not at fault.

Spanish media said Barcelona would appeal because it claimed there was no evidence of any irregularity.

Griezmann has scored three goals in seven matches since joining Barcelona. He played five seasons with Atletico.

Dortmund under pressure as old problems resurface

Photo credit should read SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 26, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund is under pressure after dropping more points in its bid to end Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga dominance.

But don’t suggest the team has a mentality problem.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus reacted angrily to the suggestion after Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Are you serious? The 2-2 was a mentality problem?” Reus told a Sky reporter. “We played stupidly, sure, but don’t come to me with your mentality crap. Every week, the same rubbish.”

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre also rejected the notion.

“It has nothing to do with mentality,” the Swiss coach said.

But Dortmund’s league challenge is in danger of faltering due to the same frailties that undermined its hopes last season. The side has already dropped five points from five games and it can ill afford many more slip-ups if it is to claim its first Bundesliga title since 2012.

Dortmund failed to exploit numerous chances to build on leads against Frankfurt and twice allowed the home side to get back in the game. The defense looked shaky without the injured Mats Hummels, who had been forced off injured after 63 minutes.

“We had big opportunities to score more goals,” Favre said. “At times we played very, very well, but at times our last pass and our second-last pass wasn’t so good.”

It was a similar story against Barcelona in the Champions League the previous Tuesday, when Dortmund dominated the second half but failed to convert chances into goals and had to be content with a 0-0 draw.

Favre said the situation reminded him of February, when Dortmund went five games without a win and got knocked out of the German Cup by Werder Bremen. Also, Tottenham won 3-0 against Dortmund, on its way to knocking Favre’s team out of the Champions League. Dortmund frequently dominated without converting chances into goals and was then prone to conceding late in games as nerves took hold.

“You have to keep going after scoring the first goal,” said Favre, whose side failed to register a shot at goal in the last 15 minutes of the first half against Frankfurt, and was hanging on again at the end of the second.

“You can’t dominate a game for 90 minutes. Altogether it was OK, but not good enough,” Favre said.

The draw left second-place Bayern a point ahead of Dortmund after five games. Leader Leipzig is three points ahead of Dortmund.

Dortmund hosts Bremen on Saturday, while Bayern visits bottom side Paderborn and Leipzig hosts Schalke.

If Klopp left Liverpool, he would back Gerrard to replace him

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2019, 1:03 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp is living in the headlines this week, which is fitting considering the monster state of his Liverpool side, a FIFA award as best men’s manager, and a commitment to donate one percent of his salary to Juan Mata‘s Common Goal Initiative.

So it’s a little off-putting to see the Liverpool man talking about what will happen when he’s no longer the Reds’ boss. That’s unlikely to happen any time soon, of course, but it’s interesting to note the man he sees as his successor should a job change occur at Anfield.

It’s also worth nothing that we’ve all read or seen long interviews with Klopp, and they head on tangents. We’re just talking theoreticals, people.

Klopp was asked about working under club legend Kenny Dalglish, and his answer was that it’s not a problem.

From FourFourTwo.com:

“My position as a manager has nothing to do with the people around me. If Liverpool were to sack me tomorrow, then maybe Kenny would be the first choice to replace me, but they would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow.

“If you ask who should follow me, I’d say Stevie. I help him whenever I can. If someone gets your job, it’s not about them, it’s about you not being good enough.”

Bringing back club legends to steady the ship is very much en vogue these days, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United and Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

Gerrard’s Rangers again sit second to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table. They won their Europa League opener against Feyenoord and next face Young Boys.

Top Premier League storylines: Week 7

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
The Premier League weekend includes a match-up of two of the biggest clubs in the league, as well as two closely positioned upstarts aiming for a possible Top Four place.

It’ll be a good one, sandwiched between the League Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Revamped Man City back line meets stiffer away test

  • Everton v. Man City, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

The blowouts of Watford and Shakhtar Donetsk were nice, but the challenge presented by Everton’s group is a much trickier one for, presumably, Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi. The Toffees give up the second-fewest shots per game in the Premier League. First is City. Someone will give at Goodison, and many would bet on that being inconsistent Everton. That might be too easy of an assumption.

Alarmed Arsenal meets finish-lacking Manchester United

  • Manchester United v. Arsenal, Monday, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Arsenal is out-scoring folks in three competitions now, but the Gunners haven’t been able to keep the door closed at the back in Premier League play. Manchester United has generated chances without finish for several games, and Arsenal is integrating a number of now-fit defenders. That’s good, but there could be growing pains for the Gunners. If there are not, United will likely find itself bottom half after seven match days.

Can Chelsea begin a soft stretch of schedule in style?

  • Chelsea v. Brighton and Hove Albion, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The numbers say Chelsea has been very unlucky over the course of its 2-2-2 start, while Brighton has scored two goals in five matches since clobbering Watford on Opening Day. The Blues are coming off a 7-goal show from their backups, and ornery after an unlucky loss to Liverpool. Can Frank Lampard‘s men make a statement of intent?

Liverpool must be wary of Chris Wilder‘s gnarly, unfazed Blades

  • Sheffield United v. Liverpool, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Sheffield United has been in every match its played this season, beating Everton, drawing Chelsea, and staging tight contests with upstarts Bournemouth and Leicester City. Liverpool has been a bid open at the back, and the Blades have been opportunistic. The Reds should ease past this one, but can’t be caught looking ahead to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Low-key litmus test on the South Coast

  • Bournemouth v. West Ham United, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Weakened lineups cost both sides in the League Cup, as Eddie Howe and Manuel Pellegrini are clearly focused on Saturday’s match at the Vitality Stadium. As they should! This one has all the signs of a beauty, with the winner sitting fifth or higher after seven weeks. That’s a decent prize.

Two Milan stadium renderings unleashed as city considers new build or San Siro renovation

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2019, 11:04 AM EDT
AC Milan and Inter Milan have unveiled two finalists in the competition to design their new shared stadium.

The Italian giants currently occupy the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza at San Siro, which would be demolished in order to construct the new facility.

Populous and Manica-Cmr Sportium are the two groups who have put in designs for the project. Populous would turn the site of the old pitch into a museum, while Manica-Cmr would allow the field to become a public pitch in the shadow of the new building.

Milan’s City Council could choose one or opt to renovate the current fortress, which was opened in 1926 and updated four times, most recently in 2015-16