Derby County captain lost for season, 2 players charged with drunk driving

Derby County has lost its captain to a knee injury and two players to arrest after drunk driving led to a car accident on Tuesday.

Richard Keogh is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have been charged by police after a two-car accident ended with one vehicle smashing into a pole.

Keogh, Lawrence, and Bennett were among a small group of players to continue drinking after a team-building exercise that evening.

Given the dangers of drunk driving, Derby County is thankful that the damage isn’t much worse. From an official club statement:

We have been very clear about our attitude towards alcohol and the players know that at certain and specific times of the season they are permitted a drink together as a group in a controlled environment. Those involved in Tuesday’s incident know they will pay a heavy price for their actions, but also that we will support them with their rehabilitation back into the squad and team.

Neither Bennett nor Lawrence were injured, and both will face a court date on Oct. 15.

Derby County sits 18th in the 24-team Championship, seven points off a playoff place after eight of 46 match days.

