El Tri’s Vela lifts Supporters’ Shield for LAFC (video)

Bob Bradley‘s Los Angeles Football Club completed their inevitable capture of the Supporters’ Shield with a 3-1 defeat of the Houston Dynamo very early Thursday.

Record-breaking forward Carlos Vela hoisted the Shield in front of his teammates, as LAFC became the 13th different MLS team to finish with the most points in the league.

Vela was joined on the score sheet by Diego Rossi and Eduard Atuesta, as LAFC improved 68 points with two matches to play.

New York City FC had pulled to 61 points earlier in the evening but now maxes out at 67.

LAFC had folks clamoring to call it the best in league history before claiming just four points from the last five matches prior to Houston, but can still break two records.

They need four points from their final two matches to break New York Red Bulls’ one-season old record of 71, which broke Toronto FC’s one-year-old record of 69.

Their 2.12 points per game is level with the 1998 LA Galaxy. LAFC finishes up with a trip to Minnesota and visit from Colorado, and will finish behind the Galaxy with any other than two wins.

Individually, Carlos Vela has 30 goals and can match or pass Josef Martinez’s one-year-old record of 31.

