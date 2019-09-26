More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Soccrates/Getty Images

Italian players’ rep calls out establishment’s racism tolerance

By Andy EdwardsSep 26, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) It was the day after Christmas and the festive atmosphere was quickly ruined when a soccer fan died in clashes outside of the venerated San Siro stadium in Milan.

Inside the arena, the situation grew worse when Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who is black, was targeted with racist monkey noises by Inter Milan supporters for the full 90 minutes.

After Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti pleaded with the referee to no avail for the match to be suspended, Koulibaly sarcastically applauded the official and was sent off with his second yellow card.

Days later, an emergency summit of Italian soccer and government leaders called to address the problems of fan violence and racism resulted in little more than opposing opinions.

“The feeling I took home was that we don’t all view the problem in the same manner and we don’t all want to confront it the same way,” Damiano Tommasi, the president of the Italian players’ association, said in an interview this week with The Associated Press. “Not everyone was convinced that this is unacceptable.”

No surprise then that, nine months later, fan racism remains a serious problem for Serie A and there has been a complete lack of punishment after three cases of discriminatory chants during the opening five rounds of the Italian league.

Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, AC Milan’s Franck Kessie, and Fiorentina’s Dalbert Henrique — who are all black — have been targeted by racist chants but no sanctions have been handed out by the Italian league, federation or police.

“There’s always someone who says, `Yes, but. Yes, but that’s not racism. Yes, but it’s only one person. Yes, but it’s not a racist insult. Yes, but we can’t prevent someone from saying these things inside a stadium. Too many `Yes, buts,'” Tommasi said. “That results in a level of tolerance that doesn’t come into line with other countries.”

With coaches like Ancelotti and Antonio Conte at Inter having recently returned home after experiences abroad, plus the arrival of more high-profile foreigners in the Italian league like Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus and Lukaku, who recently transferred from Manchester United, the racism in Serie A has taken on a new dimension.

“They notice the difference much more than other players and coaches. And they’re personalities who are known internationally. Their voices gain more attention,” Tommasi said.

As Conte said recently, “I’m back in Italy after three years and I’ve discovered that the situation has really worsened. In England whoever offends someone pays for it because they put them in jail right away and throw away the key. That’s why so many families go to the stadiums there.”

The racism isn’t just against black players. Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic was recently insulted as “a Gypsy.”

Then there are degrading territorial chants constantly aimed at Napoli in which supporters of other clubs associate Napoli with cholera or sing that the southern city should fall victim to an eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

During Napoli’s opening match of the season at Fiorentina, Ancelotti uncharacteristically lost his cool at the final whistle and confronted opposing fans behind his bench.

“After 90 minutes of insults, I turned to the crowd and suggested that they just go home,” Ancelotti said. “It’s certainly not pleasant to hear non-stop insults.”

Fiorentina fans, meanwhile, have been known to celebrate the Heysel Stadium disaster, when 39 people – mostly Juventus fans – were killed in a stampede at the start of the 1985 European Cup final.

“Insults have become an accepted part of the fan culture,” Tommasi said.

An extra complication was revealed by a recent police crackdown on Juventus “ultra” fans linked to alleged infiltration by the Calabrian `Ndrangheta crime mob: Militant-like supporters allegedly blackmailed their own team by threatening racist chants which would result in a costly stadium closure if the club did not provide them with extra tickets for resale.

Solutions for fighting racism and other offensive behavior have been established in the English and French leagues, where high-tech cameras and listening devices inside stadiums can help authorities identify offenders, who then face harsh punishments.

Gerardo Mastrandrea, the Italian league judge charged with deciding disciplinary measures, has few tools to work with besides the official referees’ report from each match. If the referee does not report racist chants, Mastandrea can’t rely on fan videos circulating on social media to hand out punishment.

There was progress, however, when Atalanta’s 2-2 draw with Fiorentina last weekend was suspended briefly during the first half due to chants aimed at Dalbert, following FIFA’s “three-step process” for handling racism inside stadiums.

The FIFA process requires the referee to briefly pause a match at the first hint of discriminatory chants and request an announcement asking fans to stop. If the chanting persists, the referee can suspend the match and order the teams into the locker rooms until it stops. If that doesn’t work, the referee can stop the match definitively.

“The rules are there, they just need to be applied,” Tommasi said. “We could sit here and talk about solutions for months. But in terms of the regulations there are only a few moves to be made, we just need to have the courage, strength and – above all – the desire to say these people can’t be inside the stadiums.”

After last season’s racism summit, then-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini announced that he opposes suspending matches because racist chants are too difficult to identify.

Salvini lost his office in a political gamble this month but remains popular for his hard-line stance against migrants.

“Unfortunately,” Tommasi said, “athletes and sports in general have little to learn from society in general these days in terms of integration and inclusion.”

Serie A: Another loss for AC Milan; Belotti scores two for Torino

Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP
By Andy EdwardsSep 26, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The old adage goes, “Sometimes things have to get worse before they get better,” so why isn’t anything getting better for AC Milan?

[ VIDEO: Martin Odegaard continues fine form with a dazzling assist ]

Italian soccer’s second-most winningest club with 18 top-division titles, Milan haven’t finished in Serie A’s top-four since 2013. Eight managers have sat on the hot seat in the six-plus seasons since then

Five games into the 2019-20 season, Marco Giampaolo’s side has just six points and doesn’t appear destined to snap that streak. The Rossoneri suffered another defeat, their third of the season, 2-1 at the hands of Torino on Thursday.

[ MORE: Barcelona gets $329 fine for tampering with Antoine Griezmann ]

Milan led through Krzysztof Piatek’s penalty kick in the 18th minute, but Andrea Belotti spearheaded a quick comeback with a pair of goals just four minutes apart beginning in the 72nd minute. That’s four goals in five games for Belotti, who scored 15 last season and 26 just three seasons ago.

Milan currently sit 11th in the Serie A table, three points back of the fourth-place logjam and already nine off the pace of Inter Milan’s perfect start to the season, which included a comfortable 2-0 victory over their Milan rivals last weekend. Torino, meanwhile, are one of the three teams with nine points jostling for fourth place, alongside Cagliari and Napoli.

VIDEO: Odegaard continues fine form with a dazzling assist

AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
By Andy EdwardsSep 26, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Remember Martin Odegaard? As it turns out, writing him off at 18 years old might have been a mistake.

[ MORE: Barcelona gets $329 fine for tampering with Antoine Griezmann ]

The 20-year-old (yes, really) Norwegian midfielder had already scored twice (and played ever minute) in Real Sociedad’s still-young La Liga campaign ahead of Thursday’s home bout with Alaves. Sociedad cruised to a 3-0 victory to go second in the league table and Odegaard, who’s still being loaned out by Real Madrid in the hopes he eventually delivers on his seemingly limitless potential, put on a bit of a show.

First, there was the nutmeg. Then, there was the 25-yard diagonal through ball to split four defenders before stopping the ball on a dime just out of reach of goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco, so Mikel Oyarzabal could swoop in and touch it home a fraction of a second before Pacheco arrived.

Inch-perfect.

[ MORE: If Klopp left Liverpool, he would back Gerrard to replace him ]

Odegaard was never short on the flash and flair — the “wow” factor — but he rarely came delivered the end product which comes from working within the confines of the team setup, while also still managing to turn heads and drop jaws. Sure, six games is a dangerously small sample size, but Odegaard appears to have fully bought into what manager Imanol Alguacil demands of him, and that’s a thoroughly welcome development for the rest of us.

Barcelona gets $329 fine for Griezmann tampering

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 26, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT
1 Comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) The Spanish soccer federation has given Barcelona what amounts to a token fine of $329 for negotiating with Antoine Griezmann while he was still under contract with Atletico Madrid.

[ MORE: FIFA agrees to limit fees paid to agents on transfer deals ]

Barcelona paid the France forward’s buyout clause of $131 million this summer, but Atletico made a complaint to the federation saying negotiations with Griezmann had started before that and without the club’s consent.

Atletico wanted Barcelona to pay $218 million, which was the initial buyout clause for Griezmann before it dropped to $131 million in July.

The federation also said Thursday that Griezmann was not at fault.

[ MORE: If Klopp left Liverpool, he would back Gerrard to replace him ]

Spanish media said Barcelona would appeal because it claimed there was no evidence of any irregularity.

Griezmann has scored three goals in seven matches since joining Barcelona. He played five seasons with Atletico.

Dortmund under pressure as old problems resurface

Photo credit should read SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 26, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund is under pressure after dropping more points in its bid to end Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga dominance.

But don’t suggest the team has a mentality problem.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus reacted angrily to the suggestion after Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

[ MORE: Top PL story lines ]

“Are you serious? The 2-2 was a mentality problem?” Reus told a Sky reporter. “We played stupidly, sure, but don’t come to me with your mentality crap. Every week, the same rubbish.”

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre also rejected the notion.

“It has nothing to do with mentality,” the Swiss coach said.

But Dortmund’s league challenge is in danger of faltering due to the same frailties that undermined its hopes last season. The side has already dropped five points from five games and it can ill afford many more slip-ups if it is to claim its first Bundesliga title since 2012.

Dortmund failed to exploit numerous chances to build on leads against Frankfurt and twice allowed the home side to get back in the game. The defense looked shaky without the injured Mats Hummels, who had been forced off injured after 63 minutes.

“We had big opportunities to score more goals,” Favre said. “At times we played very, very well, but at times our last pass and our second-last pass wasn’t so good.”

It was a similar story against Barcelona in the Champions League the previous Tuesday, when Dortmund dominated the second half but failed to convert chances into goals and had to be content with a 0-0 draw.

[ MORE: Can Chelsea take advantage of soft schedule? ]

Favre said the situation reminded him of February, when Dortmund went five games without a win and got knocked out of the German Cup by Werder Bremen. Also, Tottenham won 3-0 against Dortmund, on its way to knocking Favre’s team out of the Champions League. Dortmund frequently dominated without converting chances into goals and was then prone to conceding late in games as nerves took hold.

“You have to keep going after scoring the first goal,” said Favre, whose side failed to register a shot at goal in the last 15 minutes of the first half against Frankfurt, and was hanging on again at the end of the second.

“You can’t dominate a game for 90 minutes. Altogether it was OK, but not good enough,” Favre said.

The draw left second-place Bayern a point ahead of Dortmund after five games. Leader Leipzig is three points ahead of Dortmund.

Dortmund hosts Bremen on Saturday, while Bayern visits bottom side Paderborn and Leipzig hosts Schalke.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Ciaran Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP