More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Messi’s status in doubt for Barcelona-Inter Milan

By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Lionel Messi is injured again, his troubled early season seeing a left adductor injury adding to his woes.

Barca vaguely said that “his recovery will determine his availability,” which, well, of course it will.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has played just 120 minutes this season after a foot injury cost him Barcelona’s first four matches of the season.

[ MORE: Can Chelsea take advantage of soft schedule? ]

He was injured in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Villarreal and left at halftime. At the time, manager Ernesto Valverde said his removal was “just a precaution.”

Barca has struggled with and without him, though the side was notably better in his lone start of the year.

Messi’s status is in question for a weekend La Liga date with Getafe, and then a midweek UEFA Champions League match-up with Inter Milan.

That’s a big one, with Barca having drawn away to Borussia Dortmund in its first UCL match, especially given Inter’s incredible start to life under Antonio Conte.

Fortunately for Valverde’s Barca, Conte’s success did not extend to the UCL as Inter drew Slavia Prague in its first group stage match.

Barca is five points behind improving Real Madrid and four back of second-place Atletico Madrid, with the Madrid Derby set for Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Derby County captain lost for season, 2 players charged with drunk driving

Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2019, 10:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Derby County has lost its captain to a knee injury and two players to arrest after drunk driving led to a car accident on Tuesday.

Richard Keogh is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have been charged by police after a two-car accident ended with one vehicle smashing into a pole.

[ MORE: Can Chelsea take advantage of soft schedule? ]

Keogh, Lawrence, and Bennett were among a small group of players to continue drinking after a team-building exercise that evening.

Given the dangers of drunk driving, Derby County is thankful that the damage isn’t much worse. From an official club statement:

We have been very clear about our attitude towards alcohol and the players know that at certain and specific times of the season they are permitted a drink together as a group in a controlled environment.

Those involved in Tuesday’s incident know they will pay a heavy price for their actions, but also that we will support them with their rehabilitation back into the squad and team.

Neither Bennett nor Lawrence were injured, and both will face a court date on Oct. 15.

Derby County sits 18th in the 24-team Championship, seven points off a playoff place after eight of 46 match days.

El Tri’s Vela lifts Supporters’ Shield for LAFC (video)

Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2019, 9:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: MLS

Montreal wins Canadian Championship; Toronto woeful in penalties NYCFC rides Mitrita 1st half hat trick to cusp of East’s No. 1 seed Atlanta United’s retiring Parkhurst took under-appreciated road

Bob Bradley‘s Los Angeles Football Club completed their inevitable capture of the Supporters’ Shield with a 3-1 defeat of the Houston Dynamo very early Thursday.

Record-breaking forward Carlos Vela hoisted the Shield in front of his teammates, as LAFC became the 13th different MLS team to finish with the most points in the league.

Vela was joined on the score sheet by Diego Rossi and Eduard Atuesta, as LAFC improved 68 points with two matches to play.

New York City FC had pulled to 61 points earlier in the evening but now maxes out at 67.

LAFC had folks clamoring to call it the best in league history before claiming just four points from the last five matches prior to Houston, but can still break two records.

They need four points from their final two matches to break New York Red Bulls’ one-season old record of 71, which broke Toronto FC’s one-year-old record of 69.

Their 2.12 points per game is level with the 1998 LA Galaxy. LAFC finishes up with a trip to Minnesota and visit from Colorado, and will finish behind the Galaxy with any other than two wins.

Individually, Carlos Vela has 30 goals and can match or pass Josef Martinez’s one-year-old record of 31.

Spurs’ relaxed Pochettino admits “We deserve to be criticized” for slump

Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mauricio Pochettino continues to keep it relatively chill in Tottenham’s time of relative trouble.

Spurs have lost two of three over the past eight days, tossing aside a two-goal lead in the third match, the latest loss a defeat to League Two side Colchester United in the League Cup.

But Pochettino says this is not the most difficult time of his tenure in North London, and that the team’s performances point to better on the horizon.

[ MORE: Can Chelsea take advantage of soft schedule? ]

“During my five years it has all been praise for Tottenham and now we deserve to be criticized, and we accept that,” he said, via Sky Sports. “Sometimes critics can make you realize you need to wake up. We need to have the possibility to evolve. I am so relaxed because you cannot live together in happiness because up and downs happen. In football, more than in life.”

Pochettino obviously knows that the club should be further up the table, and will be putting the onus on his players to deliver better and remedy the early season failure to take advantage of setbacks for everyone but Liverpool.

“Damage has happened that we need to fix,” he said. “We are, at the moment, fixing problems to try to be better and get the results we expect. To win the games. We are not so far away. Our performances are not as bad as the feeling creates. I am sure that we are going to start to win games. We need to find the solution.”

Spurs next three matches include home dates with Saints and Watford plus a visit to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Pochettino believes he’s the man to set things right in North London.

“Yes, I believe I am. If I didn’t think I was, you would have found out quickly.”

Will Chelsea take advantage of a soft spot on its PL schedule?

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2019, 7:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Frank Lampard‘s Chelsea may’ve lost a pair of big games heading into Wednesday’s League Cup match with Grimsby Town, but the Blues manager can realistically daydream of a big run up the table over the next two months.

That the Blues’ (mostly) back-ups went on to score seven goals in a blowout of the Mariners is a nice addition to the discussion.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 7-1 Grimsby Town ]

Beginning Saturday, 11th place Chelsea will intersperse three UEFA Champions League matches with six PL opponents with a combined record of 8W-12D-16L to start the season.

Here are Chelsea’s fixtures heading into final international break of 2019:

Saturday v. Brighton
Wednesday at Lille
Oct. 6 – at Saints
Oct. 19 – v. Newcastle
Oct. 23 – at Ajax
Oct. 26 – at Burnley
Oct. 29 – League Cup v. Manchester United
Nov. 2 – at Watford
Nov. 5 – v. Ajax
Nov. 9 – v. Palace
Chelsea then returns from international break to visit Man City in the PL and Valencia in the UCL before hosting West Ham.

There are a few ways that a weak run of fixtures can go for a club, and Manchester United and Everton have shown the extremes over the past nine months or so.

United rode a low-key fixture list to awarding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new job, earning cries of success from those who believed anyone who be better than Jose Mourinho.

Everton has fallen flat this early season, its early season schedule and transfer dealings springing hope that the Toffees could be Top Four after six match days. Of course, Marco Silva‘s men have gained just seven points through six matches.

We’ll soon see how it plays out for the Stamford Bridge set.

Lampard’s challenge will be finding the right mix and the right amount of playing time. If he does that, the Blues will likely be in very good shape for a Top Four battle in the second half of the season.

Consider that Ruben Loftus-Cheek is expected to return to the training ground in the next few weeks, and that Callum Hudson-Odoi has just returned to full fitness.

Tammy Abraham‘s seven goals are second in the league to Sergio Aguero.

The Blues are currently the third-most prolific attack in the Premier League in goals and shots. They’re also fourth in passing percentage, and have allowed the third-fewest shots per match in the league. They are third in tackles per game, and sit third in interceptions per game.

Those are all really good numbers for a team with eight points through six matches, one which lost 4-0 to start its season.

All of that combines to provide hope, but it’ll amount to a hill of beans if the Blues can’t find the right mix.