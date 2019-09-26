Serie A: Another loss for AC Milan; Belotti scores two for Torino

The old adage goes, “Sometimes things have to get worse before they get better,” so why isn’t anything getting better for AC Milan?
Italian soccer’s second-most winningest club with 18 top-division titles, Milan haven’t finished in Serie A’s top-four since 2013. Eight managers have sat on the hot seat in the six-plus seasons since then
Five games into the 2019-20 season, Marco Giampaolo’s side has just six points and doesn’t appear destined to snap that streak. The Rossoneri suffered another defeat, their third of the season, 2-1 at the hands of Torino on Thursday.
Milan led through Krzysztof Piatek’s penalty kick in the 18th minute, but Andrea Belotti spearheaded a quick comeback with a pair of goals just four minutes apart beginning in the 72nd minute. That’s four goals in five games for Belotti, who scored 15 last season and 26 just three seasons ago.
Milan currently sit 11th in the Serie A table, three points back of the fourth-place logjam and already nine off the pace of Inter Milan’s perfect start to the season, which included a comfortable 2-0 victory over their Milan rivals last weekend. Torino, meanwhile, are one of the three teams with nine points jostling for fourth place, alongside Cagliari and Napoli.