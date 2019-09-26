Spurs’ relaxed Pochettino admits “We deserve to be criticized” for slump

Mauricio Pochettino continues to keep it relatively chill in Tottenham’s time of relative trouble.

Spurs have lost two of three over the past eight days, tossing aside a two-goal lead in the third match, the latest loss a defeat to League Two side Colchester United in the League Cup.

But Pochettino says this is not the most difficult time of his tenure in North London, and that the team’s performances point to better on the horizon.

“During my five years it has all been praise for Tottenham and now we deserve to be criticized, and we accept that,” he said, via Sky Sports. “Sometimes critics can make you realize you need to wake up. We need to have the possibility to evolve. I am so relaxed because you cannot live together in happiness because up and downs happen. In football, more than in life.”

Pochettino obviously knows that the club should be further up the table, and will be putting the onus on his players to deliver better and remedy the early season failure to take advantage of setbacks for everyone but Liverpool.

“Damage has happened that we need to fix,” he said. “We are, at the moment, fixing problems to try to be better and get the results we expect. To win the games. We are not so far away. Our performances are not as bad as the feeling creates. I am sure that we are going to start to win games. We need to find the solution.”

Spurs next three matches include home dates with Saints and Watford plus a visit to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Pochettino believes he’s the man to set things right in North London.

“Yes, I believe I am. If I didn’t think I was, you would have found out quickly.”

