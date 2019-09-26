More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top Premier League storylines: Week 7

By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
The Premier League weekend includes a match-up of two of the biggest clubs in the league, as well as two closely positioned upstarts aiming for a possible Top Four place.

It’ll be a good one, sandwiched between the League Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Revamped Man City back line meets stiffer away test

  • Everton v. Man City, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

The blowouts of Watford and Shakhtar Donetsk were nice, but the challenge presented by Everton’s group is a much trickier one for, presumably, Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi. The Toffees give up the second-fewest shots per game in the Premier League. First is City. Someone will give at Goodison, and many would bet on that being inconsistent Everton. That might be too easy of an assumption.

Alarmed Arsenal meets finish-lacking Manchester United

  • Manchester United v. Arsenal, Monday, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Arsenal is out-scoring folks in three competitions now, but the Gunners haven’t been able to keep the door closed at the back in Premier League play. Manchester United has generated chances without finish for several games, and Arsenal is integrating a number of now-fit defenders. That’s good, but there could be growing pains for the Gunners. If there are not, United will likely find itself bottom half after seven match days.

Can Chelsea begin a soft stretch of schedule in style?

  • Chelsea v. Brighton and Hove Albion, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The numbers say Chelsea has been very unlucky over the course of its 2-2-2 start, while Brighton has scored two goals in five matches since clobbering Watford on Opening Day. The Blues are coming off a 7-goal show from their backups, and ornery after an unlucky loss to Liverpool. Can Frank Lampard‘s men make a statement of intent?

Liverpool must be wary of Chris Wilder‘s gnarly, unfazed Blades

  • Sheffield United v. Liverpool, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Sheffield United has been in every match its played this season, beating Everton, drawing Chelsea, and staging tight contests with upstarts Bournemouth and Leicester City. Liverpool has been a bid open at the back, and the Blades have been opportunistic. The Reds should ease past this one, but can’t be caught looking ahead to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Low-key litmus test on the South Coast

  • Bournemouth v. West Ham United, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Weakened lineups cost both sides in the League Cup, as Eddie Howe and Manuel Pellegrini are clearly focused on Saturday’s match at the Vitality Stadium. As they should! This one has all the signs of a beauty, with the winner sitting fifth or higher after seven weeks. That’s a decent prize.

Two Milan stadium renderings unleashed as city considers new build or San Siro renovation

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2019, 11:04 AM EDT
AC Milan and Inter Milan have unveiled two finalists in the competition to design their new shared stadium.

The Italian giants currently occupy the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza at San Siro, which would be demolished in order to construct the new facility.

Populous and Manica-Cmr Sportium are the two groups who have put in designs for the project. Populous would turn the site of the old pitch into a museum, while Manica-Cmr would allow the field to become a public pitch in the shadow of the new building.

Milan’s City Council could choose one or opt to renovate the current fortress, which was opened in 1926 and updated four times, most recently in 2015-16

Derby County captain lost for season, 2 players charged with drunk driving

Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2019, 10:06 AM EDT
Derby County has lost its captain to a knee injury and two players to arrest after drunk driving led to a car accident on Tuesday.

Richard Keogh is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have been charged by police after a two-car accident ended with one vehicle smashing into a pole.

Keogh, Lawrence, and Bennett were among a small group of players to continue drinking after a team-building exercise that evening.

Given the dangers of drunk driving, Derby County is thankful that the damage isn’t much worse. From an official club statement:

We have been very clear about our attitude towards alcohol and the players know that at certain and specific times of the season they are permitted a drink together as a group in a controlled environment.

Those involved in Tuesday’s incident know they will pay a heavy price for their actions, but also that we will support them with their rehabilitation back into the squad and team.

Neither Bennett nor Lawrence were injured, and both will face a court date on Oct. 15.

Derby County sits 18th in the 24-team Championship, seven points off a playoff place after eight of 46 match days.

El Tri’s Vela lifts Supporters’ Shield for LAFC (video)

Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2019, 9:25 AM EDT
Bob Bradley‘s Los Angeles Football Club completed their inevitable capture of the Supporters’ Shield with a 3-1 defeat of the Houston Dynamo very early Thursday.

Record-breaking forward Carlos Vela hoisted the Shield in front of his teammates, as LAFC became the 13th different MLS team to finish with the most points in the league.

Vela was joined on the score sheet by Diego Rossi and Eduard Atuesta, as LAFC improved 68 points with two matches to play.

New York City FC had pulled to 61 points earlier in the evening but now maxes out at 67.

LAFC had folks clamoring to call it the best in league history before claiming just four points from the last five matches prior to Houston, but can still break two records.

They need four points from their final two matches to break New York Red Bulls’ one-season old record of 71, which broke Toronto FC’s one-year-old record of 69.

Their 2.12 points per game is level with the 1998 LA Galaxy. LAFC finishes up with a trip to Minnesota and visit from Colorado, and will finish behind the Galaxy with any other than two wins.

Individually, Carlos Vela has 30 goals and can match or pass Josef Martinez’s one-year-old record of 31.

Spurs’ relaxed Pochettino admits “We deserve to be criticized” for slump

Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino continues to keep it relatively chill in Tottenham’s time of relative trouble.

Spurs have lost two of three over the past eight days, tossing aside a two-goal lead in the third match, the latest loss a defeat to League Two side Colchester United in the League Cup.

But Pochettino says this is not the most difficult time of his tenure in North London, and that the team’s performances point to better on the horizon.

“During my five years it has all been praise for Tottenham and now we deserve to be criticized, and we accept that,” he said, via Sky Sports. “Sometimes critics can make you realize you need to wake up. We need to have the possibility to evolve. I am so relaxed because you cannot live together in happiness because up and downs happen. In football, more than in life.”

Pochettino obviously knows that the club should be further up the table, and will be putting the onus on his players to deliver better and remedy the early season failure to take advantage of setbacks for everyone but Liverpool.

“Damage has happened that we need to fix,” he said. “We are, at the moment, fixing problems to try to be better and get the results we expect. To win the games. We are not so far away. Our performances are not as bad as the feeling creates. I am sure that we are going to start to win games. We need to find the solution.”

Spurs next three matches include home dates with Saints and Watford plus a visit to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Pochettino believes he’s the man to set things right in North London.

“Yes, I believe I am. If I didn’t think I was, you would have found out quickly.”