More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

VIDEO: Odegaard continues fine form with a dazzling assist

By Andy EdwardsSep 26, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Remember Martin Odegaard? As it turns out, writing him off at 18 years old might have been a mistake.

[ MORE: Barcelona gets $329 fine for tampering with Antoine Griezmann ]

The 20-year-old (yes, really) Norwegian midfielder had already scored twice (and played ever minute) in Real Sociedad’s still-young La Liga campaign ahead of Thursday’s home bout with Alaves. Sociedad cruised to a 3-0 victory to go second in the league table and Odegaard, who’s still being loaned out by Real Madrid in the hopes he eventually delivers on his seemingly limitless potential, put on a bit of a show.

First, there was the nutmeg. Then, there was the 25-yard diagonal through ball to split four defenders before stopping the ball on a dime just out of reach of goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco, so Mikel Oyarzabal could swoop in and touch it home a fraction of a second before Pacheco arrived.

Inch-perfect.

[ MORE: If Klopp left Liverpool, he would back Gerrard to replace him ]

Odegaard was never short on the flash and flair — the “wow” factor — but he rarely came delivered the end product which comes from working within the confines of the team setup, while also still managing to turn heads and drop jaws. Sure, six games is a dangerously small sample size, but Odegaard appears to have fully bought into what manager Imanol Alguacil demands of him, and that’s a thoroughly welcome development for the rest of us.

Serie A: Another loss for AC Milan; Belotti scores two for Torino

Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP
By Andy EdwardsSep 26, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The old adage goes, “Sometimes things have to get worse before they get better,” so why isn’t anything getting better for AC Milan?

[ VIDEO: Martin Odegaard continues fine form with a dazzling assist ]

Italian soccer’s second-most winningest club with 18 top-division titles, Milan haven’t finished in Serie A’s top-four since 2013. Eight managers have sat on the hot seat in the six-plus seasons since then

Five games into the 2019-20 season, Marco Giampaolo’s side has just six points and doesn’t appear destined to snap that streak. The Rossoneri suffered another defeat, their third of the season, 2-1 at the hands of Torino on Thursday.

[ MORE: Barcelona gets $329 fine for tampering with Antoine Griezmann ]

Milan led through Krzysztof Piatek’s penalty kick in the 18th minute, but Andrea Belotti spearheaded a quick comeback with a pair of goals just four minutes apart beginning in the 72nd minute. That’s four goals in five games for Belotti, who scored 15 last season and 26 just three seasons ago.

Milan currently sit 11th in the Serie A table, three points back of the fourth-place logjam and already nine off the pace of Inter Milan’s perfect start to the season, which included a comfortable 2-0 victory over their Milan rivals last weekend. Torino, meanwhile, are one of the three teams with nine points jostling for fourth place, alongside Cagliari and Napoli.

Barcelona gets $329 fine for Griezmann tampering

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 26, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT
1 Comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) The Spanish soccer federation has given Barcelona what amounts to a token fine of $329 for negotiating with Antoine Griezmann while he was still under contract with Atletico Madrid.

[ MORE: FIFA agrees to limit fees paid to agents on transfer deals ]

Barcelona paid the France forward’s buyout clause of $131 million this summer, but Atletico made a complaint to the federation saying negotiations with Griezmann had started before that and without the club’s consent.

Atletico wanted Barcelona to pay $218 million, which was the initial buyout clause for Griezmann before it dropped to $131 million in July.

The federation also said Thursday that Griezmann was not at fault.

[ MORE: If Klopp left Liverpool, he would back Gerrard to replace him ]

Spanish media said Barcelona would appeal because it claimed there was no evidence of any irregularity.

Griezmann has scored three goals in seven matches since joining Barcelona. He played five seasons with Atletico.

Dortmund under pressure as old problems resurface

Photo credit should read SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 26, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund is under pressure after dropping more points in its bid to end Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga dominance.

But don’t suggest the team has a mentality problem.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus reacted angrily to the suggestion after Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

[ MORE: Top PL story lines ]

“Are you serious? The 2-2 was a mentality problem?” Reus told a Sky reporter. “We played stupidly, sure, but don’t come to me with your mentality crap. Every week, the same rubbish.”

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre also rejected the notion.

“It has nothing to do with mentality,” the Swiss coach said.

But Dortmund’s league challenge is in danger of faltering due to the same frailties that undermined its hopes last season. The side has already dropped five points from five games and it can ill afford many more slip-ups if it is to claim its first Bundesliga title since 2012.

Dortmund failed to exploit numerous chances to build on leads against Frankfurt and twice allowed the home side to get back in the game. The defense looked shaky without the injured Mats Hummels, who had been forced off injured after 63 minutes.

“We had big opportunities to score more goals,” Favre said. “At times we played very, very well, but at times our last pass and our second-last pass wasn’t so good.”

It was a similar story against Barcelona in the Champions League the previous Tuesday, when Dortmund dominated the second half but failed to convert chances into goals and had to be content with a 0-0 draw.

[ MORE: Can Chelsea take advantage of soft schedule? ]

Favre said the situation reminded him of February, when Dortmund went five games without a win and got knocked out of the German Cup by Werder Bremen. Also, Tottenham won 3-0 against Dortmund, on its way to knocking Favre’s team out of the Champions League. Dortmund frequently dominated without converting chances into goals and was then prone to conceding late in games as nerves took hold.

“You have to keep going after scoring the first goal,” said Favre, whose side failed to register a shot at goal in the last 15 minutes of the first half against Frankfurt, and was hanging on again at the end of the second.

“You can’t dominate a game for 90 minutes. Altogether it was OK, but not good enough,” Favre said.

The draw left second-place Bayern a point ahead of Dortmund after five games. Leader Leipzig is three points ahead of Dortmund.

Dortmund hosts Bremen on Saturday, while Bayern visits bottom side Paderborn and Leipzig hosts Schalke.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Ciaran Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

If Klopp left Liverpool, he would back Gerrard to replace him

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2019, 1:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp is living in the headlines this week, which is fitting considering the monster state of his Liverpool side, a FIFA award as best men’s manager, and a commitment to donate one percent of his salary to Juan Mata‘s Common Goal Initiative.

[ MORE: Top PL story lines ]

So it’s a little off-putting to see the Liverpool man talking about what will happen when he’s no longer the Reds’ boss. That’s unlikely to happen any time soon, of course, but it’s interesting to note the man he sees as his successor should a job change occur at Anfield.

It’s also worth nothing that we’ve all read or seen long interviews with Klopp, and they head on tangents. We’re just talking theoreticals, people.

Klopp was asked about working under club legend Kenny Dalglish, and his answer was that it’s not a problem.

From FourFourTwo.com:

“My position as a manager has nothing to do with the people around me. If Liverpool were to sack me tomorrow, then maybe Kenny would be the first choice to replace me, but they would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow.

“If you ask who should follow me, I’d say Stevie. I help him whenever I can. If someone gets your job, it’s not about them, it’s about you not being good enough.”

Bringing back club legends to steady the ship is very much en vogue these days, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United and Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

Gerrard’s Rangers again sit second to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table. They won their Europa League opener against Feyenoord and next face Young Boys.