Brescia handed suspended punishment over fans’ racial abuse

ROME (AP) Italian club Brescia has been given a suspended sentence of a partial stadium closure after its fans shouted racial abuse at Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic this week.

Brescia fans reportedly chanted “zingaro” – or “gypsy” – at Pjanic, a Bosnia international who is white.

The Italian football federation on Friday said Brescia was given a suspended sentence of having to close part of its stadium for one game. The punishment is suspended for one year and will be enforced if fans are found guilty of more abuse.

Pjanic scored the winning goal Tuesday as Juventus beat Brescia 2-1.

The decision to punish Brescia comes after clubs like Cagliari, Verona and Atalanta escaped sanctions after their fans racially abused black players.

