Brescia handed suspended punishment over fans’ racial abuse

Associated PressSep 27, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Italian club Brescia has been given a suspended sentence of a partial stadium closure after its fans shouted racial abuse at Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic this week.

Brescia fans reportedly chanted “zingaro” – or “gypsy” – at Pjanic, a Bosnia international who is white.

The Italian football federation on Friday said Brescia was given a suspended sentence of having to close part of its stadium for one game. The punishment is suspended for one year and will be enforced if fans are found guilty of more abuse.

Pjanic scored the winning goal Tuesday as Juventus beat Brescia 2-1.

The decision to punish Brescia comes after clubs like Cagliari, Verona and Atalanta escaped sanctions after their fans racially abused black players.

Four coaches fired in Brazilian league in 24 hours

Associated PressSep 27, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) Four coaches in Brazil’s top flight have been fired in a 24-hour span due to bad results in recent weeks.

Fluminense’s Oswaldo de Oliveira was fired Friday after insulting his club’s fans after a 1-1 draw with Santos at the Maracana stadium. During that Thursday night game, Fluminense fans chanted the name of coach Cuca, who had left Sao Paulo FC hours earlier, apparently wanting him to replace Oliveira.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, hired Fernando Diniz as Cuca’s replacement despite the club’s fans having called for Rogerio Ceni, who also lost his job at Cruzeiro on Thursday evening.

Ceni, who recently started a coaching career after spending two decades as Sao Paulo’s goalkeeper, is reportedly returning to Fortaleza, which fired coach Ze Ricardo on Thursday.

Villarreal routs Real Betis, moves near the top in Spain

Associated PressSep 27, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Villarreal routed Real Betis 5-1 on Friday for its third win in four matches, moving it near the top of the Spanish league.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice and Santi Cazorla, Gerard Moreno and Samuel Chukwueze added a goal each to give Villarreal the comfortable victory at home. Emerson scored for Real Betis at the Ceramica Stadium.

The victory moved Villarreal to fifth place with 11 points. It is three points behind leader Real Madrid, which on Saturday visits crosstown rival Atletico Madrid.

Villarreal’s only setback in the last four rounds was a 2-1 loss to two-time defending champion Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium on Tuesday.

Real Betis, which was unbeaten in its last four matches, stayed ninth in the 20-team table, with eight points.

Barcelona, without the injured Lionel Messi, visits Getafe on Saturday.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT
Matchweek 7 is here in the Premier League and trying to predict the scores continues to get trickier…

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Everton 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Chelsea 3-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 3-0 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man United 1-2 Arsenal – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham – (Saturday 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Leicester 2-1 Newcastle – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Wolves 2-1 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-1 Norwich – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Sheffield United 2-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
Matchweek 7 of the Premier League is almost her, and there are some intriguing battles coming up, including a heavyweight clash between two giants to wrap things up.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Norwich City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Everton v. Man City – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
11:30 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Man United v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]