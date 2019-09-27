More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Klopp says Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson close to return

By Kyle BonnSep 27, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that first-choice goalkeeper Alisson is nearing a return to the club after missing the last five matches with a calf injury.

The Brazilian went down 39 minutes into the season opener against Norwich City and has been out of action since. Adrian has filled in admirably, with the club conceding just four goals in his five Premier League matches, spreading those four goals out across four matches along with one clean sheet.

“Ali looks like he is close, but the final word is with them,” Klopp said during his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League match against Sheffield United. “He is not in contention for tomorrow, maybe he can train with the team from Sunday onwards, but we don’t know 100 per cent. He is really close.”

The Liverpool boss said there has been no drop-off with Adrian in net, which has made Alisson’s absence easier to swallow and left them able to ease the Brazilian back into game action. “Adrian is doing a brilliant job and that makes everything easier, 100 per cent. It’s important with injuries that you don’t rush it, but if you have no other option in a position then sometimes you cut two or three days off the rehab time. We don’t like to take risks.”

Alisson was awarded the Best Goalkeeper award at the FIFA ceremony in late August, proving vital in his first season at the club as they won the Champions League crown. The Brazilian’s wonderful form not only in net but with the ball at his feet made him critical to the club’s success. Adrian has seen time since moving from West Ham, however, since moving from West Ham this summer to replace Simon Mignolet as Alisson’s backup. He saved Tammy Abraham‘s penalty to give Liverpool victory over Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup and has been quality in goal during Premier League play, helping Liverpool to top the table.

Premier League preview: Sheffield United v. Liverpool

By Kyle BonnSep 27, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
  • Liverpool holds 5-point lead over Man City
  • Sheffield United 10th through six games
  • Liverpool has never won at Bramall Lane in PL play

The early morning Saturday match sees the current Premier League leaders look to keep a stranglehold on the top spot with a trip to newly promoted Sheffield United at 7:30 a.m ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Blades are rested and ready, having made 10 midweek changes in the League Cup hoping to keep the regulars fresh for a clash with the leaders. David McGoldrick will miss out with injury while Billy Sharp completes a three-match ban, but Sheffield United is otherwise at full strength. Their results this season have been a mixed bag, but a convincing road win last weekend over Everton proves they are not to be taken lightly and could be more of a threat to stay up than many thought to start the campaign.

Liverpool has yet to fall in Premier League play this season, and while the Champions League opener at Napoli didn’t go the Reds’ way, they bounced back nicely with a quality road victory at Stanford Bridge last time out. They’ve won 15 league matches in a row dating back to last season, all the way back to their fateful loss to Manchester City that likely cost them the league title.

James Milner seems to be ok despite a midweek back problem against MK Dons, as is Sadio Mane. Alisson is nearing a return to training but will not be ready for this weekend, while Xherdan Shaqiri remains sidelined.

The Reds will be facing a dubious record at Bramall Lane, one of just three grounds Liverpool has played at in Premier League action and not won. They have two draws and a loss at the Sheffield United ground in their last three top flight matches there, with the last victory coming in 1990 when the hosts were forced to play defender John Pemberton in goal thanks to an early injury.

Injuries/suspensions

Sheffield United: OUT – David McGoldrick (groin), Bobby Sharp (suspended).

Liverpool: OUT – Xherdan Shaqiri (calf), Alisson (calf). QUESTIONABLE – James Milner (back), Sadio Mane (dead leg), Divock Origi (ankle).

Projected lineups

Sheffield United: Henderson; Egan, Basham, O’Connell; Stevens, Norwood, Lundstram, Fleck, Baldock; McBurnie, Robinson.

Liverpool: Adrian; Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

What they’re saying

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on Jurgen Klopp“There are all sorts of different aspects in successful managers but I love his connection with his players. There’s a genuine affection from him for them, and vice versa as well. Even the players who aren’t heavily involved. And his connection with the fans is there to be seen.”

Liverpool manager Klopp on playing Sheffield for the first time: “It’s really interesting what they do. In the system they play it’s really aggressive, good pressing. Then of course when they have the ball they have this interesting pattern where the centre halves overlap. I’m four years in England so I don’t know everything about the clubs historically, but it seems to be a big club.”

Prediction

Liverpool will face a tough test, but Klopp seems rightly prepared on how the opponent will play. Being aggressive against Liverpool can lead to deadly mistakes, and while Sheffield may find a goal against Liverpool’s defense that has been spotty this season, they won’t find enough. The Reds win 3-1 for their first Premier League win at Bramall Lane.

Sissoko signs new four-year Tottenham contract

By Kyle BonnSep 27, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT
Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has signed a new contract with the London club, running through the summer of 2023, the club announced Friday morning.

With his previous deal set to expire in the summer of 2021 – making the 30-year-old a prime candidate for persistent transfer rumors – Sissoko now seals his long-term future and cashes in one more time as he nears the end of his peak years.

The French international has become a key component of Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, appearing regularly for the club in Premier League play since joining from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016. Sissoko’s first season was somewhat difficult, in and out of the starting lineup to the tune of 25 appearances but just eight starts, but he has become an established regular since. He made 29 league appearances last year, including 27 starts, only hampered by an early-season hamstring injury.

He was also critical to the team’s run to the Champions League final, appearing in 10 of the team’s 13 Champions League matches, starting eight.

Sissoko has started all six of Spurs’ matches this season, partnering with Harry Winks in midfield and embodying the highly demanding Pochettino style of play.

In addition, Sissoko has returned to the French national team setup after a long spell out of the squad. He was absent for much of 2017 and almost all of 2018, but returned to selection in November of 2018 and has appeared in six French national team matches since, including three appearances – two of them starts – in recent Euro qualification play.

Report: Granit Xhaka named permanent Arsenal captain

By Kyle BonnSep 27, 2019, 7:30 AM EDT
According to a report by David Ornstein of the BBC, Arsenal coach Unai Emery has named midfielder Granit Xhaka as permanent captain, a position that had been vacant since Laurent Koscielny‘s departure this summer.

The Frenchman had held the position since early 2016 when handed the armband by Arsene Wenger with Santi Cazorla and Mikel Arteta both in the twilight of their Arsenal careers.

Emery has notably dragged out deciding on who to name as permanent captain despite handing Xhaka the armband in six of their eight matches to this point. Nacho Monreal and Mesut Ozil have also both served as captain once, both coming with Xhaka out of the lineup, although Monreal has since departed the club. Ornstein reports that a vice-captain has not yet been chosen, with strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both in consideration.

Xhaka, who turns 27 years old today, is considered to be a contentious choice by Emery given his up and down performances for the club since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2016. His first season was dreadful, with the midfielder twice sent off in his first season of Premier League play. He had raised his level of performance since, proving an important piece of the puzzle last season, but early this season his performances have again dipped, with Gunner fans voicing their displeasure on his withdrawal on 72 minutes in the narrow win over Aston Villa.

Defender Rob Holding confirmed after the Villa win that Emery has presented a group of five players to the rest of the squad to be voted on. “He likes his five captains,” Holding said. “We all did a vote the other week so we’ll see what happens and see who gets named. It was just a case of writing names down and then giving them to the manager and he will go through them – obviously with his input – and we’ll see what happens.”

Holding called it a “good environment” with a lot of players able to “get more input.” He also pointed out David Luiz as someone who has taken up a sort of leadership role.

Previous bidder back for another crack at Newcastle takeover

By Andy EdwardsSep 26, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT
British businessman Peter Kenyon, owner of American investment fund GACP Sports, is back for another attempt and purchasing Newcastle United.

The group is attempting to put together a package of around $370 million to acquire the Premier League club from from longtime beleaguered owner Mike Ashley.

Kenyon, a former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive, failed in a previous takeover bid last year when he and a different set of investors were unable to raise the necessary funds.

A 46-page brochure outlining Kenyon’s plan to purchase and remake the club was leaked to journalists in the UK on Thursday. The document can be viewed in its entirety, here.

While Kenyon is hardly a newcomer to the idea of buying Newcastle, Ashley is hardly a newcomer to the idea of selling — or, rather the insistence against selling — Newcastle. In the last 24 months, three approaches, including Kenyon’s first attempt, have ultimately failed due to Ashley not securing the financial package he desires.