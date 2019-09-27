Klopp says Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson close to return

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that first-choice goalkeeper Alisson is nearing a return to the club after missing the last five matches with a calf injury.
The Brazilian went down 39 minutes into the season opener against Norwich City and has been out of action since. Adrian has filled in admirably, with the club conceding just four goals in his five Premier League matches, spreading those four goals out across four matches along with one clean sheet.
“Ali looks like he is close, but the final word is with them,” Klopp said during his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League match against Sheffield United. “He is not in contention for tomorrow, maybe he can train with the team from Sunday onwards, but we don’t know 100 per cent. He is really close.”
The Liverpool boss said there has been no drop-off with Adrian in net, which has made Alisson’s absence easier to swallow and left them able to ease the Brazilian back into game action. “Adrian is doing a brilliant job and that makes everything easier, 100 per cent. It’s important with injuries that you don’t rush it, but if you have no other option in a position then sometimes you cut two or three days off the rehab time. We don’t like to take risks.”
Alisson was awarded the Best Goalkeeper award at the FIFA ceremony in late August, proving vital in his first season at the club as they won the Champions League crown. The Brazilian’s wonderful form not only in net but with the ball at his feet made him critical to the club’s success. Adrian has seen time since moving from West Ham, however, since moving from West Ham this summer to replace Simon Mignolet as Alisson’s backup. He saved Tammy Abraham‘s penalty to give Liverpool victory over Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup and has been quality in goal during Premier League play, helping Liverpool to top the table.