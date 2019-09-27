More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty images

Premier League preview: Chelsea v. Brighton

By Joel SoriaSep 27, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT
  • Chelsea have won all eight meetings with Brighton and Hove Albion 
  • Frank Lampard has yet to win a league match at Stamford Bridge this season
  • Chelsea have eight points after six matchweeks, lowest in the last 18 campaigns 

Following a formidable victory against Grimsby Town midweek, Frank Lampard looks for his first league win at Stamford Bridge at the helm of Chelsea, who host struggling Brighton and Hove Albion at 10:00 p.m. ET live on NBCS or live online at NBCSports.com.

Lampard’s return to Chelsea has been far from ideal. The Blues, who picked up their first win of the campaign at home in cup play midweek, are suffering their slowest start in the last 18 years. A league win, however, has yet to experienced under the legendary midfielder. The worry only worsens as the matchweeks go by, and Chelsea – currently 11th with eight points – dips further down the table. However, in theory, there is a sense of hope coming their way: Brighton.

 

Depleted with a myriad of injuries, Graham Potter‘s side are desperately looking for ways out of their own hole. The Seagulls are winless since their dazzling 3-0 win against Watford, losing points in five consecutive matches. With a cloudy offense and shaky defensive posture, Brighton, now more than ever, are looking for any positives. A match against a reenergized Chelsea away from Falmer Stadium, though, might not be the ideal scenario for happy times for Potter and Co.

Injuries/suspensions

Chelsea: OUT – Emerson (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (achilles), Antonio Rüdiger (groin); QUESTIONABLE – Andreas Christensen (knee), Olivier Giroud (ill)

Brighton: OUT – Leandro Trossard (groin), Ezequiel Schelotto (knee), Leon Balogun (match fitness), Shane Duffy (calf), Solly March (thigh), Jose Izquierdo (knee);QUESTIONABLE –  Neal Maupay (knee)

Projected lineups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Alonso, Tamori, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante; Mount, Abraham, Willian.

Brighton: Ryan; Burn, Dunk, Webster; Alzate, Pröpper, Stephens, Montoya; Mooy, Maupay, Gross.

What they’re saying

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard on getting first league win at home: “The fact we haven’t won at home [in the league] is something we want to correct. We need a similar performance to Liverpool. If we get that level then I expect we can do okay. We have had a run of home games, but we have to respect Brighton.”

Brighton’s Potter on turning their season around: “We are creating chances and are about where I expect us to be after six [Premier League] matches. But you get what you get and there is no point in feeling sorry for yourself. I am confident with the quality we have that it will turn around.”

Prediction

Slowly but surely, Chelsea are morphing into the team most expected them to be under Lampard – energetic and reliable. The supporters made that clear following their 2-1 loss at the hands of Liverpool in their last league match. Midweek, the 7-1 routing of Grimsby Town justified this. With Brighton in the pits due to a lack of answers, the Blues will hit the ground running and not look back. 4-0, Chelsea.

Brescia handed suspended punishment over fans’ racial abuse

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 27, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Italian club Brescia has been given a suspended sentence of a partial stadium closure after its fans shouted racial abuse at Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic this week.

Brescia fans reportedly chanted “zingaro” – or “gypsy” – at Pjanic, a Bosnia international who is white.

The Italian football federation on Friday said Brescia was given a suspended sentence of having to close part of its stadium for one game. The punishment is suspended for one year and will be enforced if fans are found guilty of more abuse.

Pjanic scored the winning goal Tuesday as Juventus beat Brescia 2-1.

The decision to punish Brescia comes after clubs like Cagliari, Verona and Atalanta escaped sanctions after their fans racially abused black players.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Four coaches fired in Brazilian league in 24 hours

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 27, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) Four coaches in Brazil’s top flight have been fired in a 24-hour span due to bad results in recent weeks.

Fluminense’s Oswaldo de Oliveira was fired Friday after insulting his club’s fans after a 1-1 draw with Santos at the Maracana stadium. During that Thursday night game, Fluminense fans chanted the name of coach Cuca, who had left Sao Paulo FC hours earlier, apparently wanting him to replace Oliveira.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, hired Fernando Diniz as Cuca’s replacement despite the club’s fans having called for Rogerio Ceni, who also lost his job at Cruzeiro on Thursday evening.

Ceni, who recently started a coaching career after spending two decades as Sao Paulo’s goalkeeper, is reportedly returning to Fortaleza, which fired coach Ze Ricardo on Thursday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Villarreal routs Real Betis, moves near the top in Spain

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 27, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Villarreal routed Real Betis 5-1 on Friday for its third win in four matches, moving it near the top of the Spanish league.



Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice and Santi Cazorla, Gerard Moreno and Samuel Chukwueze added a goal each to give Villarreal the comfortable victory at home. Emerson scored for Real Betis at the Ceramica Stadium.

The victory moved Villarreal to fifth place with 11 points. It is three points behind leader Real Madrid, which on Saturday visits crosstown rival Atletico Madrid.

Villarreal’s only setback in the last four rounds was a 2-1 loss to two-time defending champion Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium on Tuesday.

Real Betis, which was unbeaten in its last four matches, stayed ninth in the 20-team table, with eight points.

Barcelona, without the injured Lionel Messi, visits Getafe on Saturday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT
Matchweek 7 is here in the Premier League and trying to predict the scores continues to get trickier…



If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Everton 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Chelsea 3-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Tottenham 3-0 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man United 1-2 Arsenal – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) 

Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham – (Saturday 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Leicester 2-1 Newcastle – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Wolves 2-1 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Crystal Palace 1-1 Norwich – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Sheffield United 2-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)