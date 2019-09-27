Premier League preview: Chelsea v. Brighton

Chelsea have won all eight meetings with Brighton and Hove Albion

Frank Lampard has yet to win a league match at Stamford Bridge this season

Chelsea have eight points after six matchweeks, lowest in the last 18 campaigns

Following a formidable victory against Grimsby Town midweek, Frank Lampard looks for his first league win at Stamford Bridge at the helm of Chelsea, who host struggling Brighton and Hove Albion at 10:00 p.m. ET live on NBCS or live online at NBCSports.com.

Lampard’s return to Chelsea has been far from ideal. The Blues, who picked up their first win of the campaign at home in cup play midweek, are suffering their slowest start in the last 18 years. A league win, however, has yet to experienced under the legendary midfielder. The worry only worsens as the matchweeks go by, and Chelsea – currently 11th with eight points – dips further down the table. However, in theory, there is a sense of hope coming their way: Brighton.

Depleted with a myriad of injuries, Graham Potter‘s side are desperately looking for ways out of their own hole. The Seagulls are winless since their dazzling 3-0 win against Watford, losing points in five consecutive matches. With a cloudy offense and shaky defensive posture, Brighton, now more than ever, are looking for any positives. A match against a reenergized Chelsea away from Falmer Stadium, though, might not be the ideal scenario for happy times for Potter and Co.

Injuries/suspensions

Chelsea: OUT – Emerson (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (achilles), Antonio Rüdiger (groin); QUESTIONABLE – Andreas Christensen (knee), Olivier Giroud (ill)

Brighton: OUT – Leandro Trossard (groin), Ezequiel Schelotto (knee), Leon Balogun (match fitness), Shane Duffy (calf), Solly March (thigh), Jose Izquierdo (knee);QUESTIONABLE – Neal Maupay (knee)

Projected lineups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Alonso, Tamori, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante; Mount, Abraham, Willian.

Brighton: Ryan; Burn, Dunk, Webster; Alzate, Pröpper, Stephens, Montoya; Mooy, Maupay, Gross.

What they’re saying

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard on getting first league win at home: “The fact we haven’t won at home [in the league] is something we want to correct. We need a similar performance to Liverpool. If we get that level then I expect we can do okay. We have had a run of home games, but we have to respect Brighton.”

Brighton’s Potter on turning their season around: “We are creating chances and are about where I expect us to be after six [Premier League] matches. But you get what you get and there is no point in feeling sorry for yourself. I am confident with the quality we have that it will turn around.”

Prediction

Slowly but surely, Chelsea are morphing into the team most expected them to be under Lampard – energetic and reliable. The supporters made that clear following their 2-1 loss at the hands of Liverpool in their last league match. Midweek, the 7-1 routing of Grimsby Town justified this. With Brighton in the pits due to a lack of answers, the Blues will hit the ground running and not look back. 4-0, Chelsea.

