Premier League preview: Everton v. Man City

Everton has just 1 win in last 12 PL meetings with Man City

Seven of last 11 PL goals City have conceded have come via set piece

Everton has 7 points through 6 matches, one more than this stage last season

With Liverpool on the road looking to keep a perfect record intact, Man City will also leave the friendly confines hoping to keep pace or rise to an opportunity as they visit Goodison Park to take on Everton at 12:30 p.m. ET live on NBC or live online at NBCSports.com.

Both teams have hit rough patches over the last few weeks, with Everton unable to capitalize straightaway on its summer spending spree and Man City falling five points back of Liverpool early in the title race. Pep Guardiola and company were able to bounce back last weekend and clobber an out of form Watford side 8-0, and they will hope to take advantage of another struggling side this time around, with Everton having lost three of four.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Still, City is struggling with injuries to its back line as Fernandinho is forced back to play in a defensive partnership with Nicolas Otamendi. That, however, has not stopped the onslaught up front as Bernardo Silva is fresh off a hat-trick and five other players added goals against Watford. Raheem Sterling will look for a way back into the starting lineup and a frustrated Gabriel Jesus may see time if Guardiola chooses to rotate his striker, as Sergio Aguero’s worst goalscoring record against any Premier League opponent (min 2 appearances against) comes against Everton.

For Everton, striker Moise Kean has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and could be swapped for Dominic Calvert-Lewin who scored midweek in cup action. Alex Iwobi could also be in contention for a place in the starting lineup off the bench.

Injuries/suspensions

Everton: OUT – Andre Gomes (rib), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh). QUESTIONABLE:

Man City: OUT – Leroy Sane (knee), Aymeric Laporte (knee), John Stones (unspecified muscular).

Projected lineups

Everton: Pickford; Digne, Kean, Mina, Coleman; Schneiderlin, Delph; Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin.

Man City: Ederson; Angelino, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Walker; De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva, B Silva, Sterling; Jesus.

What they’re saying

Everton manager Marco Silva on recent form: “Of course, we’re not happy, but it’s too early to look at the table and panic. If we won our last game, we are talking completely differently about the position in the table; everything is too close. If you ask me if I’m really concerned or panicking, of course not. We know what we’re doing, we know we should improve, and if we do, then the results will come, and after more games we’ll see a different position in the table, for sure. But if you ask me if I’m happy with our last performance, of course not. It wasn’t good enough. I shared our fans’ frustration after the match.”

Man City boss Guardiola on Jesus’s playing time comments: “He’s special. I saw the interview and it was perfect. No problem. He was respectful. Of course he wants to play. He’s the No 9 for Brazil. He’s the only striker in the world with this mentality. He plays one second, two minutes, 90 minutes and has to play his best. I understand completely. All the players want to play all the games. It’s normal.”

Prediction

Manchester City got back in good form against Watford. Meanwhile, Everton’s slide is mind-boggling given the talent in the squad, and any more slips could see Marco Silva on his way out. They will be up for this game at home, but it won’t be enough to challenge a City side blistering with talent, with the visitors winning convincingly 3-0.

Follow @the_bonnfire