Sissoko signs new four-year Tottenham contract

By Kyle BonnSep 27, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT
Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has signed a new contract with the London club, running through the summer of 2023, the club announced Friday morning.

With his previous deal set to expire in the summer of 2021 – making the 30-year-old a prime candidate for persistent transfer rumors – Sissoko now seals his long-term future and cashes in one more time as he nears the end of his peak years.

The French international has become a key component of Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, appearing regularly for the club in Premier League play since joining from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016. Sissoko’s first season was somewhat difficult, in and out of the starting lineup to the tune of 25 appearances but just eight starts, but he has become an established regular since. He made 29 league appearances last year, including 27 starts, only hampered by an early-season hamstring injury.

He was also critical to the team’s run to the Champions League final, appearing in 10 of the team’s 13 Champions League matches, starting eight.

Sissoko has started all six of Spurs’ matches this season, partnering with Harry Winks in midfield and embodying the highly demanding Pochettino style of play.

In addition, Sissoko has returned to the French national team setup after a long spell out of the squad. He was absent for much of 2017 and almost all of 2018, but returned to selection in November of 2018 and has appeared in six French national team matches since, including three appearances – two of them starts – in recent Euro qualification play.

Report: Granit Xhaka named permanent Arsenal captain

By Kyle BonnSep 27, 2019, 7:30 AM EDT
According to a report by David Ornstein of the BBC, Arsenal coach Unai Emery has named midfielder Granit Xhaka as permanent captain, a position that had been vacant since Laurent Koscielny‘s departure this summer.

The Frenchman had held the position since early 2016 when handed the armband by Arsene Wenger with Santi Cazorla and Mikel Arteta both in the twilight of their Arsenal careers.

Emery has notably dragged out deciding on who to name as permanent captain despite handing Xhaka the armband in six of their eight matches to this point. Nacho Monreal and Mesut Ozil have also both served as captain once, both coming with Xhaka out of the lineup, although Monreal has since departed the club. Ornstein reports that a vice-captain has not yet been chosen, with strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both in consideration.

Xhaka, who turns 27 years old today, is considered to be a contentious choice by Emery given his up and down performances for the club since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2016. His first season was dreadful, with the midfielder twice sent off in his first season of Premier League play. He had raised his level of performance since, proving an important piece of the puzzle last season, but early this season his performances have again dipped, with Gunner fans voicing their displeasure on his withdrawal on 72 minutes in the narrow win over Aston Villa.

Defender Rob Holding confirmed after the Villa win that Emery has presented a group of five players to the rest of the squad to be voted on. “He likes his five captains,” Holding said. “We all did a vote the other week so we’ll see what happens and see who gets named. It was just a case of writing names down and then giving them to the manager and he will go through them – obviously with his input – and we’ll see what happens.”

Holding called it a “good environment” with a lot of players able to “get more input.” He also pointed out David Luiz as someone who has taken up a sort of leadership role.

Previous bidder back for another crack at Newcastle takeover

By Andy EdwardsSep 26, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT
British businessman Peter Kenyon, owner of American investment fund GACP Sports, is back for another attempt and purchasing Newcastle United.

The group is attempting to put together a package of around $370 million to acquire the Premier League club from from longtime beleaguered owner Mike Ashley.

Kenyon, a former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive, failed in a previous takeover bid last year when he and a different set of investors were unable to raise the necessary funds.

A 46-page brochure outlining Kenyon’s plan to purchase and remake the club was leaked to journalists in the UK on Thursday. The document can be viewed in its entirety, here.

While Kenyon is hardly a newcomer to the idea of buying Newcastle, Ashley is hardly a newcomer to the idea of selling — or, rather the insistence against selling — Newcastle. In the last 24 months, three approaches, including Kenyon’s first attempt, have ultimately failed due to Ashley not securing the financial package he desires.

Gabriel Jesus admits serious frustrations over lack of playing time

By Andy EdwardsSep 26, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT
Gabriel Jesus is in a particularly difficult position: supremely talented at the age of 22, but stuck in the shadow of — and on the bench behind — Sergio Aguero, arguably the best striker of the Premier League era and an all-time Manchester City legend.

Jesus would start 75 percent of the games at just about any club in the world, with one of the few exceptions being Man City. Having joined City at 19 years old in January 2017, Jesus was patient at the beginning as he knew Aguero still had many bright day ahead of him, but he also know — or, at least he thought — his time would come. Fast-forward a few years, and things haven’t quite gone according to plan, though Jesus hasn’t hated his time at the Etihad Stadium either — quotes from the Daily Mail:

“I’m over the ‘I have to wait (for a chance)’ phase. I’ve been here for almost three years, it’s my fourth season, and that makes me want to play more. Obviously it’s very hard to compete for a place with Aguero, the biggest legend of this club, although it’s good for the team — he plays well when in the team and I do the same.

“I do understand Pep’s decisions and respect Sergio, his history here and what he’s doing now.”

“People say that I’m a sub in a negative way but they forget I’m not in the bench due to bad performances. It’s because Aguero has been superb. I’ve learnt not how to wait but how to understand this situation. Personally, last season was very hard. I didn’t get the chance to play in many games and many important games.”

“It does hurt when you don’t get chances in important games so I was disappointed at the end of last season. I think that’s normal and I’ve never been unprofessional about it. I was very upset but I did understand.

“I kept my mind in the right place and finished the season playing a (FA Cup) final and scoring twice. During my holidays, I could see ahead and project this season differently. I’ve played six games so far, playing well and scoring goals. That’s my focus, I don’t want to steal anyone’s spot in the first team. Things happen naturally.”

While Jesus has 28 PL goals to his name (in 70 appearances, roughly 50-50 in starts and substitute appearances), Aguero is still (somehow) only 31 years old (he’ll be 32 before next season). It could be a little while longer before Jesus steps into the primary he sees himself playing.

If he can’t wait that long at City, the list of clubs who’ll gladly see him parachute in and take up their starting no. 9 job will be miles and miles long.

Italian players’ rep calls out establishment’s racism tolerance

By Andy EdwardsSep 26, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

ROME (AP) It was the day after Christmas and the festive atmosphere was quickly ruined when a soccer fan died in clashes outside of the venerated San Siro stadium in Milan.

Inside the arena, the situation grew worse when Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who is black, was targeted with racist monkey noises by Inter Milan supporters for the full 90 minutes.

After Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti pleaded with the referee to no avail for the match to be suspended, Koulibaly sarcastically applauded the official and was sent off with his second yellow card.

Days later, an emergency summit of Italian soccer and government leaders called to address the problems of fan violence and racism resulted in little more than opposing opinions.

“The feeling I took home was that we don’t all view the problem in the same manner and we don’t all want to confront it the same way,” Damiano Tommasi, the president of the Italian players’ association, said in an interview this week with The Associated Press. “Not everyone was convinced that this is unacceptable.”

No surprise then that, nine months later, fan racism remains a serious problem for Serie A and there has been a complete lack of punishment after three cases of discriminatory chants during the opening five rounds of the Italian league.

Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, AC Milan’s Franck Kessie, and Fiorentina’s Dalbert Henrique — who are all black — have been targeted by racist chants but no sanctions have been handed out by the Italian league, federation or police.

“There’s always someone who says, `Yes, but. Yes, but that’s not racism. Yes, but it’s only one person. Yes, but it’s not a racist insult. Yes, but we can’t prevent someone from saying these things inside a stadium. Too many `Yes, buts,'” Tommasi said. “That results in a level of tolerance that doesn’t come into line with other countries.”

With coaches like Ancelotti and Antonio Conte at Inter having recently returned home after experiences abroad, plus the arrival of more high-profile foreigners in the Italian league like Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus and Lukaku, who recently transferred from Manchester United, the racism in Serie A has taken on a new dimension.

“They notice the difference much more than other players and coaches. And they’re personalities who are known internationally. Their voices gain more attention,” Tommasi said.

As Conte said recently, “I’m back in Italy after three years and I’ve discovered that the situation has really worsened. In England whoever offends someone pays for it because they put them in jail right away and throw away the key. That’s why so many families go to the stadiums there.”

The racism isn’t just against black players. Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic was recently insulted as “a Gypsy.”

Then there are degrading territorial chants constantly aimed at Napoli in which supporters of other clubs associate Napoli with cholera or sing that the southern city should fall victim to an eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

During Napoli’s opening match of the season at Fiorentina, Ancelotti uncharacteristically lost his cool at the final whistle and confronted opposing fans behind his bench.

“After 90 minutes of insults, I turned to the crowd and suggested that they just go home,” Ancelotti said. “It’s certainly not pleasant to hear non-stop insults.”

Fiorentina fans, meanwhile, have been known to celebrate the Heysel Stadium disaster, when 39 people – mostly Juventus fans – were killed in a stampede at the start of the 1985 European Cup final.

“Insults have become an accepted part of the fan culture,” Tommasi said.

An extra complication was revealed by a recent police crackdown on Juventus “ultra” fans linked to alleged infiltration by the Calabrian `Ndrangheta crime mob: Militant-like supporters allegedly blackmailed their own team by threatening racist chants which would result in a costly stadium closure if the club did not provide them with extra tickets for resale.

Solutions for fighting racism and other offensive behavior have been established in the English and French leagues, where high-tech cameras and listening devices inside stadiums can help authorities identify offenders, who then face harsh punishments.

Gerardo Mastrandrea, the Italian league judge charged with deciding disciplinary measures, has few tools to work with besides the official referees’ report from each match. If the referee does not report racist chants, Mastandrea can’t rely on fan videos circulating on social media to hand out punishment.

There was progress, however, when Atalanta’s 2-2 draw with Fiorentina last weekend was suspended briefly during the first half due to chants aimed at Dalbert, following FIFA’s “three-step process” for handling racism inside stadiums.

The FIFA process requires the referee to briefly pause a match at the first hint of discriminatory chants and request an announcement asking fans to stop. If the chanting persists, the referee can suspend the match and order the teams into the locker rooms until it stops. If that doesn’t work, the referee can stop the match definitively.

“The rules are there, they just need to be applied,” Tommasi said. “We could sit here and talk about solutions for months. But in terms of the regulations there are only a few moves to be made, we just need to have the courage, strength and – above all – the desire to say these people can’t be inside the stadiums.”

After last season’s racism summit, then-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini announced that he opposes suspending matches because racist chants are too difficult to identify.

Salvini lost his office in a political gamble this month but remains popular for his hard-line stance against migrants.

“Unfortunately,” Tommasi said, “athletes and sports in general have little to learn from society in general these days in terms of integration and inclusion.”