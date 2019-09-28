Conte preens after 10-man Inter stays perfect ahead of Juve tilt

Antonio Conte is showing his feathers after Inter Milan overcame an Alexis Sanchez red card to beat Sampdoria 3-1 on Saturday.
Alexis, who scored in the match, was shown a second yellow card for simulation in the 46th minute. Inter led 2-0 at the time, but held on to improve its league record to 6-0. Inter still had 55 percent possession against Serie A’s surprising bottom dwellers.
Conte, of course, was a Premier League champion at Chelsea, but forced out of the club for Maurizio Sarri. He seems pretty thrilled to speak to his tactical acumen after the win. From football-italia:
“I am a coach who always gives a precise idea of football to his team. I seem to set the fashion, because when I went to England, nobody played with three at the back, then even the England team started playing that way. I come back to Italy and we’re seeing more teams with three-man defenses.”
“(The red card) would’ve killed any team, but not us. I seem to set the fashion in tactics.”
Conte boasts three Serie A titles with Juve, a Serie B crown from Bari, and his Premier League championship from Chelsea. Imagine his swagger if Inter ends Juve’s incredible 8-year scudetti run.
With David Wagner‘s red-hot Schalke rolling past RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich are atop of the Bundesliga table.
Paderborn 2-3 Bayern Munich
For a second, it seemed Bayern Munich’s visit to Paderborn was going to end with a fairytale ending for the recently promoted home side. In the end, Bayern’s overwhelming talent showed through with goals from Serge Gnabry, Philippe Coutinho, and Robert Lewandowski, who sealed the game in the 79th minute with a delicate chip.
From early on, Wagner’s side took control of the game, specifically in the 29th minute when Salif Sane gave the traveling team the lead. Before halftime, Amine Harit converted from the spot. By the time Leipzig attempted to rally back with a goal from Swede Wmil Forsberg in the 83rd minute, Schalke was two goals up. Like Leipzig, Schalke remains one point back of the leaders.
USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie started and played all 90 minutes for Bundesliga’s third place team.
Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Werder Bremen
The years were rolled back on Saturday as Mario Götze and Marco Rues put Dortmund up 2-1 over Bremen in the first half.
Josh Sargent flicks it on and Marco Friedl does the rest!
But just a handful of minutes into the second, Marco Friedl and USMNT teen Josh Sargent let Westfalenstadion know what the future is all about. Off of a corner-kick set piece, Sargent assisted Friedl, who attentively found the ball near the back post and tapped the ball with his head as he was going down. Dortmund are two matches removed from their last league win.
While Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic was detailing his frustrations to our Joe Prince-Wright near the pitch at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, his manager was unwittingly showcasing why the American 21-year-old is up against it.
Taking over a club on a transfer ban and with a wealth of young English players in the fold, the legendary England midfielder is being lauded at every turn for using those young bucks on the Premier League pitch.
Remember, this has been amongst the top talking points in English football circles for some time, on a much bigger scale than it is in the United States, where analysts and USMNT supporters begs MLS clubs to “play their kids.” Just as New York Red Bulls having success with Academy talent is celebrated here, Chelsea is now challenging for a Top Four place with its youngsters on a globally-celebrated scale.
This is a buffet dinner for pro-England pundits who’ve long declared the league a bit too foreign.
For Lampard, one of these youngsters is Mason Mount, who was at his side at Derby County last season as the first-year manager nearly led his team to the Premier League. Mount’s incandescent start to life at Chelsea has Lampard grinning ear-to-ear, likely validating years of, “Well, if I ever manage Chelsea.”
“It is great for the club and a long time coming,” Lampard said after Chelsea beat Brighton 2-0 on Saturday. “The work is done in the academy. The mentality is great. They want to play for this club. At the moment they are earning it and setting a level for others. I have complete confidence in the lads. They are there on merit. Whatever game they take it on board and long may it continue.”
Remember that Lampard’s time with the Three Lions was also a major source of controversy, as managers struggled to find the right fit between him and fellow generational midfielder Steven Gerrard.
Lampard knows what nurturing English talent means to individual clubs as well as the national team. He’s seen rivals Manchester United hailed for always having an Academy graduate in the 18, and heard the criticism of his beloved Chelsea for sending so many young English players on loan. It also probably didn’t help things when he came to MLS and was often criticized for his performances despite metrics saying he was well above average, but that’s a minor qualm.
Then, there’s this:
For me, the most worrying thing about my chat with Christian Pulisic was this 👇
I asked him if Frank Lampard had given him any feedback or specific reasons for lack of playing time: “Not so much” was Pulisic’s answer.
Remember, still early in the season. #USMNT#CFC 🇺🇸🔵
Not only is Pulisic behind Mount and wonder boy Callum Hudson-Odoi, he’s also contending with two club heroes. Willian is one appearance away from 300 in a Chelsea shirt, more than a handful of those coming when he was a teammate of his now manager. Pedro was never Lampard’s teammate, but is closing in on 200 appearances in the shirt and has won the league and Europa League.
Leaving aside Hudson-Odoi, who has just returned from a long-term injury, here are what the numbers say when comparing the other four wingers.
In this small sample size, Lampard is choosing the best producing player in Mount. He has more trust in Willian than Pedro which, while debatable, is at least understandable. And Chelsea is in the midst of an easy stretch of fixtures which won’t demand much chopping and changing if the current first-choice players handle their business.
Pulisic’s career resume and production are far superior to Mount and a notch above Hudson-Odoi, but he’s also the stranger in town and you’d be foolish to say that doesn’t matter. Look at the Chelsea stints of Andre Schurrle and Kevin De Bruyne, the latter of which lasted exactly a half season before a loan to Wolfsburg saw him immediately start to redeliver the goods.
That’s a possibility here, if we’re honest. This could just be a place of good club, decent move, wrong time. If Pulisic had gone to Manchester United, for example, he might’ve seen the same path as Daniel James: An injury to Anthony Martial and non-performing Jesse Lingard opened the door wide for the youngster. At Chelsea he’s in a young team with a lot of good wingers. The good news is that there are a lot of matches through Cups and Europe for him to showcase himself to both Lampard and the world. There could be a quick loan, and it wouldn’t be the end of the world. He’s still the player we’ve seen torture CONCACAF and he’s only going to improve.
Here’s the other thing, though: It’s only been a dozen games and this could simply be down to form. Look at the above stats again; What’s bringing Pulisic down is his giveaways (times dispossessed) and bad controls per game. In the case of the latter, he’s even or better than Pedro and Mount. The difference is that Mount is producing goals.
The other thing is that Lille on Wednesday and Saints next Sunday. His chances will come, though they just won’t be in the quantity or quality (See: Town, Grimsby) as American fans would like. C’est la vie.
It’s also something to keep in mind from those quick to obliterate Pulisic’s move to Chelsea, which came when there was a different manager in charge of the team to boot. This is what happens at top clubs, and is why plenty of magnificent players take time to adapt to a new league, and that’s if they ever do; Henrikh Mkhitaryan had 23 goals and 32 assists in his final season at Dortmund, and combined for 22 and 24 between Arsenal and Manchester United. Just one example, but you get it.
The kid is going to be fine, and there’s a good chance he’ll be fine at Chelsea. But nothing that happens over the next three months is going to stop Pulisic from shining at the USMNT level. Heck, it may lead to a fresh, inspired Pulisic running all over CONCACAF in the Nations League and beyond.
But right now, he needs to weather a storm which is going to blow stronger and harder as a storyline one nation has always wanted runs straight into the one our nation has desperately sought for the United States’ best product yet.
City restores the five-point gap between itself and first place Liverpool, while Everton sits two points above the drop zone in 15th.
Three things we learned
1. Algerian wizard brings 90 minutes worth of magic: Riyad Mahrez was magic from Moment No. 1. He forced a save out of Jordan Pickford in the first minute, and had a number of incredible moments en route to his spinning free kick around the wall in the 72nd minute. The goal was his fifth shot on target to go with four key passes (and a hockey assist on Jesus’ goal). Nice luxury to have when you want to rest Bernardo Silva and David Silva for the Champions League.
2. Capable Everton shows up:Marco Silva‘s men have the talent to beat anyone on any given day, but have been maddeningly inconsistent in a fairly easy set of fixtures to start the season. They’ve lost 2-0 to a pair of newly-promoted sides.
So of course they were going to go toe-to-toe with an absolutely stacked Man City, right? On another day, with another goalkeeping performance for the visitors, Everton easily nabs a point (Ederson was on… his…. game).
The match probably stirred plenty of pride in the hearts of the Toffee faithful, but also had to infuriate those who know Everton should’ve entered the match with a similar point total to their visitors. With Burnley, Brighton, and West Ham next, can the Toffees start to stack some wins?
3. Fierce emotions and razor-thin margins: Perhaps no moment showcased the game like Morgan Schneiderlin‘s studs-up challenge on a counterattacking De Bruyne. It was a yellow card and might’ve been worse with another referee on the case.
Riyad Mahrez forced Jordan Pickford into a two-fisted save in the first minute, as Yerry Mina allowed a long dribble into the heart of the pitch.
A scary injury to Theo Walcott halted the proceedings for the next five minutes, as the winger caught a cross to the side of the head and stayed down for treatment.
Gundogan looked set to make it 1-0 in the 11th minute but he smashed Mahrez’s cross to the back post off the cross bar.
Mahrez led another foray down the right to help produce the opener, which was all about Kevin De Bruyne‘s immaculate first touch cross. It beat Michael Keane and Jesus stooped to power it past Pickford, who was caught off guard and splayed high to miss the low effort.
After 2-3 chances to level the score, Everton got its goal through Iwobi’s hard work forcing the ball past Fernandinho and a mess of attackers.
The ball squirted to Seamus Coleman, who chipped the ball to the line and Calvert-Lewin headed it into the back of the goal for emphasis.
Pickford made a nice save on Walker to close out the half.
Everton was very bright at the start of the second half, and Ederson had to make a phenomenal save on Mina’s in-tight header in the 55th.
Sterling made a great run in the 60th minute, but couldn’t turn a Mahrez pass past Pickford and inside the post.
City took its lead through Mahrez’s wonderful free kick, and Everton’s hopes of a quickfire answer were denied by Ederson’s sliding tip of a Calvert-Lewin shot.
Sterling put it to bed with a Goal Decision System aided call in the 85th, smashing a shot off the bottom of the bar and over the line. Set up by Aguero and Mahrez, Pickford was hung to dry by Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies.
Speaking exclusively to Pro Soccer Talk by the side of the Stamford Bridge pitch as he held his USMNT wash bag and looked more than a little fed up under the cloudy London skies, Pulisic was asked if he’s feeling frustrated by the current situation.
“Yeah, of course, it is very frustrating, but I will continue to work my hardest because I want to play,” Pulisic said.
Has Lampard been giving him specific feedback on how to get on the pitch?
“Not so much,” Pulisic said. “He said to keep working and I have to improve myself in training and try to get back in the line up.”
As for life in London following his $73 million transfer, Pulisic is enjoying living in England’s capital city and the Chelsea fans want him to do well as fans asked for his shirt and waved around the Star Spangled Banner by the bench.
#USMNT’s Christian Pulisic gives his shirt to the Chelsea fans asking for it here at Stamford Bridge.
Classy move from the Pennsylvania native. #CFC fans had been holding up a USA flag and asking for his jersey since before the game.
But he accepts it has been a bit of a challenge and it will take him some time to settle in.
Making this move a success will not be easy.
“The city is great, I’ve enjoyed it. It has been good but it has been a change. There are going to be challenges,” Pulisic siad. “I knew it was going to be tough coming here. It is never going to be easy. I’ve got to grind out. I want to be back and be a part of the team and help the team win games.
“I want to play as many minutes as I can, that is really my goal, I want to be on the field… It is tough for me right now. I just have to continue to learn. Like I said, I want to be on the field really bad, I have to continue to work and prove myself to be there.”
Last season at Dortmund he found himself in a similar situation, benched due to injuries and the emergence of Jadon Sancho as his January move to Chelsea pushed him out of the thinking of head coach Lucien Favre.
Asked if he can learn from that experience of being on the bench at Dortmund for large swathes of last season, Pulisic believes he can replicate a campaign which saw him become increasingly influential.
“Of course, Pulisic said, positively. “In the end I got minutes again and I played well towards the end of the season, so I just have to get my head down and get to work.”
But the message from Pulisic was simple: He didn’t expect life at Chelsea and in the Premier League to be easy and he knows there is a long battle ahead.
“It is not going to be easy here, but it was never going to be easy,” Pulisic added.
Even if most USMNT fans are already sounding the alarm bells on his move to Chelsea, Pulisic is up for the fight to get back into the team.
The problem is, Willian scored on Saturday, Hudson-Odoi has impressed and Mount is being praised heavily by Lampard.
As things stand, Pulisic is Chelsea’s fourth-choice winger, at best.
His move to the Premier League hasn’t worked out so far, but it is still early days and the Pennsylvania native seems determined to prove his doubters wrong. It is way too early to make big picture predictions on Pulisic’s future in the PL, and everyone needs to give him, and Chelsea, time to figure things out.