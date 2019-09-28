Dominant Chelsea beat Brighton

LONDON — Chelsea beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Frank Lampard‘s side secured their first home win in the Premier League this season and their first clean sheet too.

Jorginho and Willian struck in the second half to secure the victory, as Brighton barely threatened in attack.

With the win Chelsea move on to 11 points, while Brighton remain on six points.

3 things we learned

1. Blues wasteful: Chelsea could have won 5-0 on another day, and Lampard will be concerned with their poor finishing. However, he will be happy they cut Brighton to shreds time and time again. Had Barkley, Alonso and Pedro been more clinical in the first half, this would have been even easier than it already was. 17 shots in the first half was their highest in a single 45 minutes since 2013. If they can start to convert a few more of these chances, they will be a force.

2. Brighton played for the draw: The Seagulls were only really in this game for about 10 minutes in the second half. At 1-0 down they hit the bar and went close on a couple of occasions, but Graham’s Potter’s men played for the draw and were totally lacking any cutting edge in attack. It wasn’t too difficult for Chelsea to record their first clean sheet of the season.

3. Lampard breathes sigh of relief: A first PL home win for Lampard sees Chelsea in sixth place on 11 points and all of a sudden things aren’t looking too bad. Mount, Hudson-Odoi and Willian have taken their chances out wide, while the likes of Jorginho is back to his best and the duo of Tomori and Christensen have struck up a nice partnership at center back.

Man of the Match: Jorginho – He scored the crucial opener from the penalty spot and oozed class all game long, clipping over lovely balls and bringing a calm to Chelsea’s display. Without the injured N’Golo Kante alongside him he had to do more of the dirty work too.

Chelsea dominated the early stages and both Abraham and Willian lashed off target after patient build-up play.

On the break Brighton were a threat but Chelsea were inches away form taking the lead. Mount’s free kick from the left found Abraham but his header bounced onto the far post and out.

Kepa was sharp off his line to deny Brighton after a clever attack, while Chelsea went close again through Barkley twice. His first effort was deflected inches and then Alonso picked him out with a wonderful cross but the England international saw his tame effort saved well by Mat Ryan.

Pedro was then denied twice, first by Ryan and his second shot was blocked by Webster, as Chelsea piled on the pressure at the end of the first half and Jorginho was pulling the strings.

Pedro’s cross then picked out Alonso in the box but he somehow smashed well wide from close range.

At the start of the second half Chelsea were handed a gift as Webster slipped when in possession in the box and then fouled Mount to give away a penalty kick.

Jorginho dispatched the spot kick calmly in his trademark style and the Blues deservedly led. Moments later Pedro was set free but Ryan saved as Chelsea threatened to run away with things.

In a rare chance for Brighton a cross into the box saw Neal Maupay challenge for the ball as it flashed over the bar, and at the other end Abraham nearly get in on goal after a poor back pass but Ryan saved bravely.

Brighton pushed forward in search of an equalizer late on and Alzate’s deflected shot almost snuck in at the near post.

From the resulting corner Dan Burn‘s header hit the crossbar as the Seagulls were inches away from making it 1-1.

But just when it looked like Brighton would grab one back, Chelsea finished them off. A

Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi surged forward and fed Willian and his shot deflected off Burn and in to seal the win.

Abraham had another chance late on but Chelsea held on comfortably to secure a first home PL win of the season and a first clean sheet too.

