Ederson, Mahrez outstanding as Man City endures Everton challenge

Riyad Mahrez scored an incredible free kick and Ederson thwarted a late Everton charge as Manchester City plucked a 2-1 win from Goodison Park on Saturday.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Gabriel Jesus and Dominic Calvert-Lewin traded first half goals to set up a grandstand second half.
City restores the five-point gap between itself and first place Liverpool, while Everton sits two points above the drop zone in 15th.
Three things we learned
1. Algerian wizard brings 90 minutes worth of magic: Riyad Mahrez was magic from Moment No. 1. He forced a save out of Jordan Pickford in the first minute, and had a number of incredible moments en route to his spinning free kick around the wall in the 72nd minute. The goal was his fifth shot on target to go with four key passes (and a hockey assist on Jesus’ goal). Nice luxury to have when you want to rest Bernardo Silva and David Silva for the Champions League.
2. Capable Everton shows up: Marco Silva‘s men have the talent to beat anyone on any given day, but have been maddeningly inconsistent in a fairly easy set of fixtures to start the season. They’ve lost 2-0 to a pair of newly-promoted sides.
So of course they were going to go toe-to-toe with an absolutely stacked Man City, right? On another day, with another goalkeeping performance for the visitors, Everton easily nabs a point (Ederson was on… his…. game).
The match probably stirred plenty of pride in the hearts of the Toffee faithful, but also had to infuriate those who know Everton should’ve entered the match with a similar point total to their visitors. With Burnley, Brighton, and West Ham next, can the Toffees start to stack some wins?
3. Fierce emotions and razor-thin margins: Perhaps no moment showcased the game like Morgan Schneiderlin‘s studs-up challenge on a counterattacking De Bruyne. It was a yellow card and might’ve been worse with another referee on the case.
Man of the Match: Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez forced Jordan Pickford into a two-fisted save in the first minute, as Yerry Mina allowed a long dribble into the heart of the pitch.
A scary injury to Theo Walcott halted the proceedings for the next five minutes, as the winger caught a cross to the side of the head and stayed down for treatment.
Gundogan looked set to make it 1-0 in the 11th minute but he smashed Mahrez’s cross to the back post off the cross bar.
Mahrez led another foray down the right to help produce the opener, which was all about Kevin De Bruyne‘s immaculate first touch cross. It beat Michael Keane and Jesus stooped to power it past Pickford, who was caught off guard and splayed high to miss the low effort.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
After 2-3 chances to level the score, Everton got its goal through Iwobi’s hard work forcing the ball past Fernandinho and a mess of attackers.
The ball squirted to Seamus Coleman, who chipped the ball to the line and Calvert-Lewin headed it into the back of the goal for emphasis.
Pickford made a nice save on Walker to close out the half.
Everton was very bright at the start of the second half, and Ederson had to make a phenomenal save on Mina’s in-tight header in the 55th.
Sterling made a great run in the 60th minute, but couldn’t turn a Mahrez pass past Pickford and inside the post.
City took its lead through Mahrez’s wonderful free kick, and Everton’s hopes of a quickfire answer were denied by Ederson’s sliding tip of a Calvert-Lewin shot.
Sterling put it to bed with a Goal Decision System aided call in the 85th, smashing a shot off the bottom of the bar and over the line. Set up by Aguero and Mahrez, Pickford was hung to dry by Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies.