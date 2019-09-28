Kane volley helps 10-man Spurs outlast Saints

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hugo Lloris was terrible and game-saving in North London as 10-man Spurs beat Southampton 2-1 on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lloris made an awful gaffe for Spurs to allow Danny Ings to score Saints’ only goal, but was tremendous in the second half.

Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele scored Tottenham’s goals, as Spurs rise fourth with 11 points and Saints dip 14th with seven points.

Three things we learned

1. Lloris quite resilient after eye-popping error: Tottenham’s backstop made about as poor a move as you’ll see from a goalkeeper in possession. He sensed a charging Danny Ings and, while inside of his goal mouth, tried to turn the Saints striker with a playground cutback. Problem is he missed the ball, and Ings is well at home in the box.

But Lloris showed resolve and was outstanding in the second half as Spurs held onto its Kane-inspired lead. His stop on Maya Yoshida‘s header was especially lovely.

2. Ings scores in another big game: The former Saints academy man has four goals this season. The first came with pressure on Adrian as Saints scared Liverpool, the next two in the emphatic south coast derby defeat of Portsmouth at midweek, and the latest via his relentless pursuit of Lloris. After all of his injuries, it feels good to see the poacher out there poaching.

3. Ndombele the difference: He’s our Man of the Match, belting home Spurs opener and just commanding the midfield in a way that made it look like the game was still 11v11 after Aurier’s red card. He won 13 of 17 duels and drew six fouls out of Southampton. Along with Kane, Ndombele will be key to everything Spurs want to do this season.

Man of the Match: Ndombele

Spurs were just a bit off, as they’ve been for some time, with Harry Lane missing a bid for a second-straight week with an acrobatic goal, and Heung-Min Son‘s cut back for Tanguy Ndombele send a bit behind the big midfielder.

Ndombele gave Spurs its lead with a near mirror image chance, Son laying off for the Frenchman to belt past Angus Gunn. The goalkeeper will regret not making a better play on the ball.

That’s when Aurier was sent off for a needless second yellow card, and Lloris’ error followed suit.

The French goalkeeper, in his goal mouth, tried to dribble his way past a pressing Ings and instead missed the ball and left the striker with an empty cage.

Fortunately for him, he’d make up for the error and then some. More fortunately for him, Spurs answered quickly through a combination of Son, Eriksen, and Kane’s ability to make up for a poor first touch and lash past Gunn.

Back to Lloris, he turned his game up after halftime to stop a James Ward-Prowse free kick and a point-blank Maya Yoshida header.

