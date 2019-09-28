More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Kane volley helps 10-man Spurs outlast Saints

By Nicholas MendolaSep 28, 2019, 12:13 PM EDT
Hugo Lloris was terrible and game-saving in North London as 10-man Spurs beat Southampton 2-1 on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lloris made an awful gaffe for Spurs to allow Danny Ings to score Saints’ only goal, but was tremendous in the second half.

Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele scored Tottenham’s goals, as Spurs rise fourth with 11 points and Saints dip 14th with seven points.

Three things we learned

1. Lloris quite resilient after eye-popping error: Tottenham’s backstop made about as poor a move as you’ll see from a goalkeeper in possession. He sensed a charging Danny Ings and, while inside of his goal mouth, tried to turn the Saints striker with a playground cutback. Problem is he missed the ball, and Ings is well at home in the box.

But Lloris showed resolve and was outstanding in the second half as Spurs held onto its Kane-inspired lead. His stop on Maya Yoshida‘s header was especially lovely.

2. Ings scores in another big game: The former Saints academy man has four goals this season. The first came with pressure on Adrian as Saints scared Liverpool, the next two in the emphatic south coast derby defeat of Portsmouth at midweek, and the latest via his relentless pursuit of Lloris. After all of his injuries, it feels good to see the poacher out there poaching.

3. Ndombele the difference: He’s our Man of the Match, belting home Spurs opener and just commanding the midfield in a way that made it look like the game was still 11v11 after Aurier’s red card. He won 13 of 17 duels and drew six fouls out of Southampton. Along with Kane, Ndombele will be key to everything Spurs want to do this season.

Man of the Match: Ndombele

Spurs were just a bit off, as they’ve been for some time, with Harry Lane missing a bid for a second-straight week with an acrobatic goal, and Heung-Min Son‘s cut back for Tanguy Ndombele send a bit behind the big midfielder.

Ndombele gave Spurs its lead with a near mirror image chance, Son laying off for the Frenchman to belt past Angus Gunn. The goalkeeper will regret not making a better play on the ball.

That’s when Aurier was sent off for a needless second yellow card, and Lloris’ error followed suit.

The French goalkeeper, in his goal mouth, tried to dribble his way past a pressing Ings and instead missed the ball and left the striker with an empty cage.

Fortunately for him, he’d make up for the error and then some. More fortunately for him, Spurs answered quickly through a combination of Son, Eriksen, and Kane’s ability to make up for a poor first touch and lash past Gunn.

Back to Lloris, he turned his game up after halftime to stop a James Ward-Prowse free kick and a point-blank Maya Yoshida header.

Pulisic: Lack of Chelsea playing time “very frustrating”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 28, 2019, 1:08 PM EDT
LONDON — For the fourth time in the last five matches Christian Pulisic sat on the bench as an unused sub for Chelsea.

The USMNT star, 21, watched on as Chelsea beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 a Stamford Bridge on Saturday, as a handful of starts at the beginning of his Blues career has now given way to plenty of time on the bench.

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk by the side of the Stamford Bridge pitch as he held his USMNT wash bag and looked more than a little fed up under the cloudy London skies, Pulisic was asked if he’s feeling frustrated by the current situation.

“Yeah, of course, it is very frustrating, but I will continue to work my hardest because I want to play,” Pulisic said.

With Pedro, Willian, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi jumping ahead of Pulisic in the Chelsea pecking order, in terms of wingers, Frank Lampard has talked about the former Borussia Dortmund star still being young and needing to settle into life in England.

Has Lampard been giving him specific feedback on how to get on the pitch?

“Not so much,” Pulisic said. “He said to keep working and I have to improve myself in training and try to get back in the line up.”

As for life in London, Pulisic is enjoying living in England’s capital city and the Chelsea fans want him to do well as fans asked for his shirt and waved around the Star Spangled Banner by the bench.

But he accepts it has been a bit of a challenge and it will take him some time to settle in and making this move a success will not be easy.

“The city is great, I’ve enjoyed it. It has been good but it has been a change. There are going to be challenges,” Pulisic siad. “I knew it was going to be tough coming here. It is never going to be easy. I’ve got to grind out. I want to be back and be a part of the team and help the team win games.

“I want to play as many minutes as I can, that is really my goal, I want to be on the field… It is tough for me right now. I just have to continue to learn. Like I said, I want to be on the field really bad, I have to continue to work and prove myself to be there.”

Last season at Dortmund he found himself in a similar situation, benched as the emergence of Jadon Sancho and his January move to Chelsea pushed him out of the thinking of head coach Lucien Favre.

Asked if he can learn from that experience of being on the bench at Dortmund for large swathes of last season, Pulisic believes he can replicate a campaign which saw him become increasingly influential.

“Of course, Pulisic said, positively. “In the end I got minutes again and I played well towards the end of the season, so I just have to get my head down and get to work.”

But the message from Pulisic was simple: He didn’t expect life at Chelsea and in the Premier League to be easy and he knows there is a long battle ahead.

“It is not going to be easy here, but it was never going to be easy,” Pulisic added.

Even if most USMNT fans are already sounding the alarm bells on his move to Chelsea, Pulisic is up for the fight to get back into the team.

The problem is, Willian scored on Saturday, Hudson-Odoi has impressed and Mount is being praised heavily by Lampard.

As things stand, Pulisic is Chelsea’s fourth-choice winger, at best. His move to the Premier League hasn’t worked out so far, but it is still early days and the Pennsylvania native seems determined to prove his doubters wrong.

Wilder: Sheffield United wasted chance to beat Liverpool

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 28, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is not taking any moral victories from a 1-0 home loss to league-leading Liverpool, and he’s not shielding his young star goalkeeper after a howler deciding the match at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

“If he wants to play for the top teams, he wants to play for England then he needs to do better,” Wilder said of Dean Henderson, who watched a fairly routine Georginio Wijnaldum shot go through his hands, off his backside, and into the goal.

“He needs to concentrate more, it’s a disappointing day for him. I am not going to put my arms around him, simply he needs to do better.”

Those thoughts mirror Wilder’s overall take on the loss, as the Blades could’ve easily equalized if Leon Clarke and his attacking teammates had their finishing boots on.

Chances were there, and Liverpool was not on its game. Wilder was asked if he was proud of his Blades.

“I’m not bothered about the pride. I’m bothered about the result. It’s three points when Liverpool had an off day. Whether that was our shape, or our attitude towards the game. We missed an opportunity to get a big result today and that’s been in our changing room that that’s happened.”

My kind of manager. On a day Sheffield United could easily have patted each other on the back, its hometown hero is making sure his men know it blew a chance to collect a point or three which could prove invaluable in the race for relegation. And that mindset may prove to be just as vital to those hopes.

Pesky Burnley twice levels in draw at Aston Villa

Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 28, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT
Chris Wood‘s late header gave Burnley its second equalizer in a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday at Villa Park.

Villa outshot the Clarets, had 60 percent of the ball, and passed it well, too, but Burnley dealt with Dean Smith‘s tactics of sending 27 crosses into the fray.

Jay Rodriguez scored Burnley’s other goal, with Sean Dyche‘s club up to 10th with nine points, while John McGinn and Anwar El Ghazi struck as Villa collected a point to sit 18th with five points.

Three things we learned

1. Fine margins again for Villa: Dean Smith’s men have out-performed their meager point total, as Villa’s five points are still Bottom Three. While the late disappointment against Crystal Palace as not their fault, this one was self-inflicted as the Villans lost sight of giant Chris Wood, who might as well have “This is our tactical approach” pressed onto his name plate. Not okay.

2. Dyche’s men never quit: Okay, we knew this. Everyone knows this, but Sean Dyche’s men make you look foolish every time you’re ready to doom Burnley into a relegation race. You keep thinking their Fortune will run out, that graft won’t win the day, and then Wood somehow powers his way to a late equalizer. The Clarets won’t tempt a European place this season, but we’d be silly to think of them as anything other than safe. Sorry in advance for the jinx, Burnley faithful.

3. Burnley’s backs bail out everyone else: Besides Wood’s finish, which didn’t exactly cap an outstanding day, the Clarets again put their back line under the gun. Keeping James Tarkowski is proving to be an outstanding bit of non-business for Burnley, who also got good performances out of fullbacks Matt Lowton and Erik Pieters. Both had assists, including the ex-Villa man Lowton on Wood’s equalizer.

Man of the Match: John McGinn was denied the opening goal when Conor Hourihane was spotted offside by VAR, but the soon-to-be 25-year-old Scot wouldn’t stay off the score sheet in scooping up his third Premier League goal.

McGinn thought he had his third goal early, with Hourihane ruled offside by VAR, but Villa would find the lead when El Ghazi used a cute touch of a Frederic Guibert cross to make it 1-0.

Rodriguez found the equalizer off an Erik Pieters’ cross, getting his first goal in the Premier League for Burnley. It was his 34th goal in the top flight.

McGinn got his goal to restore Villa’s lead with a straight-forward finish, but Wood powered down a header off Matthew Lowton‘s finish to deliver 2-2.

Wolves finally win, add to Watford’s woes

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 28, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers secured their first victory of the Premier League season as they beat Watford 2-0 at Molineux on Saturday.

Matt Doherty scored in the first half and his cross was knocked into his own net by Daryl Janmaat in the second half as Watford improved after the break but couldn’t cope with Wolves’ quality in attack.

The win moves Wolves on to seven points for the season, while Watford have just two and sit bottom.

3 things we learned 

1. Wolves back to their fluid best: Their first goal was reminiscent of last season as Wolves were patient and picked their passes and final ball perfectly. Wolves have struggled early in the season but they showed glimpses that their attacking fluidity is finally returning. The Europa League is a distraction, but any relegation fears Wolves fans had for this season will soon evaporate.

2. Defensive woes continue for Watford: The Hornets were their own worst enemies against Wolves as they failed to follow their runners and just couldn’t keep their shape. They are bottom of the table on one two points and have conceded 20 goals in seven games. This is a big, big project for Quique Sanchez Flores.

3. Lift-off for Nuno: He has hit out at his team, especially for their defensive displays, but Nuno Espirito Santo will be happy after this. His team were far from perfect and sat back a lot in the second half, but they got the job done. This feels like Wolves’ new season can finally get going.

Man of the Match: Matt Doherty – A marauding display from right back as he scored one and set up the other. Doherty was back to the form we saw him in last season. A tireless and selfless display.

Wolves were lively early on as Neto broke free and crossed for Jimenez but the Mexican star couldn’t get on the end of the ball.

Neto did provide an assist moments later as his clever run was picked out following a lovely team move, and his ball to the center of the goal was tapped home by Doherty. A wonderful team goal from Wolves.

Watford really struggled to cope with Wolves’ tempo and wide play, as Adama Traore then looked to have his cross blocked by a hand but no penalty kick was given.

After long stoppages as both Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez went down for Wolves, the game lost its way in the first half.

Watford improved in the second half and Rui Patricio was forced to save Holebas’ header and then denied Tom Cleverley with the follow up.

Wolves then put the result beyond doubt as another fine move out wide saw Doherty cross and Neto flicked the header into Janmatt who directed the ball into his own net.

Danny Welbeck forced Patricio into a save but the win was fairly routine for Wolves, as they bagged their first victory of the season.