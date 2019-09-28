More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Liverpool stay perfect, edge past Sheffield United

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 28, 2019, 9:26 AM EDT
It was far from pretty but Liverpool secured their seventh-straight Premier League win on the trot to start the season, as Georginio Wijnaldum‘s second half goal was enough to see them past a spirited Sheffield United side on Saturday.

The Blades were compact and tough to break down at Bramall Lane, but a mistake from goalkeeper Dean Henderson was the difference between the teams.

With the win Liverpool move on to 21 points for the season and are momentarily eight points clear atop the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp‘s side have now won 16 games on the spin in the PL and are unbeaten in 24 matches.

3 things we learned

1. Liverpool grind out another win: It hasn’t been pretty for most of this season, but Liverpool lead the PL and have won seven games on the spin to kick off the campaign. Klopp’s men struggled to get going against the Blades and a lucky goal won them the game. You need a lot of luck to win the title and Liverpool have made the most of it early in the season.

2. Brilliant Blades hold their shape: Chris Wilder‘s side should be commended for their superb defensive display which gave Liverpool a real headache. Their overlapping center backs forced Liverpool to change their formation and switch wing backs, as they held their shape defensively and were a threat when they did go forward. There were so many positives for the Blades to take from this defeat.

3. Henderson makes another costly error: He is 22 years old, and Henderson will progress. But he’s now made a couple of errors in his first season as a Premier League goalkeeper and he’s still growing up. He was devastated after the game-winner went in and after at the final whistle. He has the quality to be a PL player, but he has to develop the concentration.

Man of the Match: Fabinho. He stepped in to stop Sheffield United on so many occasions and on a day when Liverpool’s attack faltered, Fabinho

United set up in a defensive 5-3-2 formation and were tough to break down, as Liverpool struggled to get going in attack. At the other Callum Robinson dragged an effort wide as the home fans were buoyed by a good start.

Mohamed Salah was quiet but curled wide, as Liverpool began to find their feet and fine a little more space.

A long ball over the top found Mane who was clean through on goal but he shanked a glorious chance over the bar, much to the relief of the Blades defense.

Robertson and Robinson both went close, as the latter should have done better with a header in the box after a fine cross from Enda Stevens. Right on half time Firmino found Mane but his shot crashed off the post and out.

In the second half Liverpool had to switch their shape as they couldn’t break the Blades down, with Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping flanks as wing backs and Fabinho momentarily dropping into midfield.

But it was Sheffield United who had a host of chances to take the lead, as Ollie McBurnie and Oliver Norwood went close and Liverpool’s defenders were throwing themselves heroically in front of the ball.

Then came the moment which decided the game, and one Henderson will not want to see again.

A routine shot from Georginio Wijnaldum was straight at the Sheffield United goalkeeper but the ball somehow squirmed through his grasp and over the line. A horrible moment for the youngster, on loan at Sheffield United from parent club Man United.

As the Blades pushed forward in search of an equalizer late on, Salah went clean through but Henderson made a superb stop with his foot to somewhat make amends for his error.

In the final minutes Sheffield United came close to grabbing a point but substitute Leon Clarkes skied a chance over the bar, even though he looked to be just offside when the cross came in.

Klopp: Liverpool still “spot on” when not at its best

By Nicholas MendolaSep 28, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
Both Jurgen Klopp and Georginio Wijnaldum agree: This wasn’t a fun win for Liverpool, but acquiring all three points is another good sign for Liverpool.

The Reds beat Sheffield United 1-0 on Saturday thanks to a grievous error from Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The Manchester United loanee lost Wijnaldum’s shot between his legs, and Sheffield United couldn’t take advantages of the opportunities opened up by the Reds back line.

[ RECAP: Blades 0-1 Liverpool ]

“A few years ago we would not have been able to win these games,” Wijnaldum said. “It could be a really important three points. It’s really good to keep collecting the points.”

Jurgen Klopp was asked about his visible frustration on the touch line, as the Reds never really found their form over the course of 90-plus minutes. Bailed out indeed.

“I’m frustrated not any more,” Klopp said. “We started well. You have to do the same things again and again. It starts with the center halves. How we take the ball, how we pass the ball. They are little things.

“Usually you draw a game like this, or you lose it maybe with a set piece, but we were concentrated absolutely over 95 minutes for set pieces, which is very important. They are really strong in that. They have six or seven different routines. The boys were really spot-on, and we didn’t play our best football, sorry for that.”

That’s the right take, and it took a howler for Liverpool to get all three points. There’s a team of destiny feel about the Reds this year. Looks a bit silly to the eye, but it’s heading into the win column nonetheless.

Watch Live: Chelsea v. Brighton, Tottenham v. Saints headline 10am ET games

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 28, 2019, 9:48 AM EDT
Six Premier League games take center stage at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, as potential upsets are the focus.

Two bigs boys are in action as Tottenham host Southampton and Chelsea host Brighton, while Norwich head to Palace, Burnley travel to Aston Villa, Bournemouth host West Ham and Wolves and Watford clash at Molineux.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The schedule for the six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Norwich City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Liverpool could be kicked out of League Cup

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 28, 2019, 8:35 AM EDT
Liverpool could be kicked out of the League Cup due to playing an ineligible player.

Jurgen Klopp brought Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella off the bench in the 2-0 third round win at MK Dons on Wednesday, but it is believed there is an issue with his international transfer certificate (ITC).

Chirivella has not played for Liverpool for over three years.

The club released a statement to The Athletic confirming the possible administrative error and the English Football League say they are now investigating the matter.

Liverpool could be fined or in the most extreme case expelled from the League Cup.

“The club are aware of a potential administrative issue pertaining to one of our players. We are working with the relevant authorities in order to establish the facts of the matter and will be making no further comment until this process is complete.”

Sunderland were found guilty of a similar breach in 2014 and escaped with a fine.

They played South Korean striker Ji-Dong Won without clearance after he returned from a loan spell at Augsburg.

Klopp will be hoping Liverpool are given a similar punishment and are still in the last 16 of the competition as they are set to host Arsenal.

Watch Live: Sheffield United v. Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 28, 2019, 7:20 AM EDT
Liverpool travel to Sheffield United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Jurgen Klopp’s side aim to make it seven wins from seven to start the Premier League season.

A trip to Bramall Lane to play the new boys won’t be easy, as Chris Wilder’s side are buoyant from their win at Everton last weekend and have settled in well back in the top-flight.

Klopp’s side are grinding out wins and have won 15 PL games on the spin, plus they are 23 games unbeaten in the league.

In team news Sheffield United are unchanged from the team which won at Everton last week.

Liverpool name their strongest possible team, with Mane, Salah and Firmino in attack and Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum in midfield.

LINEUPS