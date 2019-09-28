More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
MLS weekend preview: Quakes look to stay alive, Revs one win away from playoffs

By Joel SoriaSep 28, 2019, 12:57 AM EDT
It’s the penultimate weekend of MLS regular season, and the playoff picture is nowhere near being completed, especially in the Western Conference. With two Sundays to go, four teams remain in the hunt for the final spot in the East. In the West, the fifth, sixth and seventh spots are yet to be decided.

Here’s a quick preview of each match being played this Sunday:

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders: Will the San Jose Earthquakes’ miraculous turnaround under Matias Almeyda go the next level with the clinching of a playoff spot? Only a point away from surpassing the red line, San Jose are statistically forced to win against a playoff-destined Seattle Sounders, who look to move as high as second in the Western Conference with two games to play, on Sunday if they want to make an already laudable reconfiguration into a generational one. With the return of Almeyda, Chris Wondolowski and Cristian Espinoza, the Quakes’ chances will be as good as they’ll get at this point of the season: a coin flip.

New England Revolution vs. NYCFC:  NYCFC’s visit to Gillette Stadium is the Eastern Conference’s biggest game of the weekend. Domènec Torrent’s side are in a comfortable position – six points clear of second place Philadelphia Union. The New England Revolution, however, are a win away from clinching playoffs. Then again, with Bruce Arena leading the Revs, one can assume that the home team will sneak into the postseason.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers: After a rocky start to their season, the Portland Timbers are in the driver’s seat to make playoffs. Unfortunately for the Timbers’ followers, clinching playoffs is not the topic of interests. After six years, Diego Valeri is reportedly playing his final days in Rose City, as contract talks between both parties have hit a roadblocks. The question now becomes: will Valeri’s  uncertain future affect the Timbers’ on the field starting this Sunday against an eliminated Sporting KC?

Chicago Fire vs. Toronto FC: After 13 years, countless goals and memories, the Chicago Fire say goodbye to Bridgeview, Illinois. The Fire, who are relocating to Soldier Field next season in the hopes of drawing interest from proper Chicago’s large soccer fanbase, are not entirely out of the playoff race either. With a loss from the Revs and win at home, Veljko Paunović and company would be only a point removed from New England. Chicago’s latest result – a scoreless draw against a poor Cincinnati – doesn’t give the impression that they’ll be able to edge a balanced Toronto, who are in the postseason yet again.

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo: Real Salt Lake continue to produce, despite their internal turmoil. On Friday, the club parted ways with general manager Craig Waibel in the wake of a lawsuit raised by former coach Mike Petke, who made a reference that Waibel was critical of owner Dell Loy Hansen and said he was resigning from his position at the end of the season. Recent history indicates the team will respond positively to such self-inflicted roadblocks. But with only a foot across the red line, it will be interesting to see how they show up against a crumbling Houston Dynamo.

Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas: Robin Fraser’s new-look Colorado Rapids aren’t out yet, but their playoff chances hang on by a thread, if that. On the other side, FC Dallas – a point above San Jose – look to win out and, as a result, sneak into the playoffs. They’ll have to do so against a new Rapids scheme in which attackers and defenders alike are scoring. No easy task for a Dallas team that has allowed five goals in their last three games.

FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City: While Carlos Vela actively looks to break the league record for the most scored goals in a season, FC Cincinnati hopes not to be the team to allow the most goals in a single season. They’re one away from doing so. With Orlando City, who need to win out in order to have any last-minute chances to qualify, Ron Jans’ side’s probabilities are slim.

Montreal Impact vs. Atlanta United: Montreal Impact are one of the four teams fighting for a spot in the Eastern Conference’s big party. With midweek Canadian Championship celebrations still fresh, the Impact may have plenty of inspiration to pick up the reaming six points (or not). Jose Martinez-less Atlanta United, on the other hand, look to bounce back from a crushing loss to NYCFC that cost them the second spot in the East.

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union: Fresh off a win against the Quakes, Jim Curtin and company look to separate themselves from Atlanta United, and seal second place in the East. The Crew, who have proven to be a threat time and time again this season, will put up a fight.

Minnesota United vs. LAFC: With a Supporter’s Shield to point towards, LAFC have every reason to take things slow until the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. That said, given that Vela is one goal away from tying Martinez’s league record, though, the Black-and-Gold will likely continue moving forward at full speed until the Mexican writes his name in the record book. If that holds true, LAFC and second place Minnesota United will be a must-watch.

New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United:  A rivalry with two games left in the regular season is never a bad thing, especially when both teams are looking to climb the standings before playoffs. To add to a thick plot, both teams are already in good form, and only a point apart in the Eastern Conference standings.

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Just a couple of months ago, the LA Galaxy were in serious problems of not making playoffs. But with the improvement of their backline and the non-stop dominating play Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Galaxy now find themselves playoff bound. It’s the type of transformation the Whitecaps were looking for but were never able to accomplish in Marc Dos Santos’ first year at the helm. As expected, the home side will look to exploit that and aim for the West’s second spot.

Premier League preview: Chelsea v. Brighton

By Joel SoriaSep 27, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT
  • Chelsea have won all eight meetings with Brighton and Hove Albion 
  • Frank Lampard has yet to win a league match at Stamford Bridge this season
  • Chelsea have eight points after six matchweeks, lowest in the last 18 campaigns 

Following a formidable victory against Grimsby Town midweek, Frank Lampard looks for his first league win at Stamford Bridge at the helm of Chelsea, who host struggling Brighton and Hove Albion at 10:00 p.m. ET live on NBCS or live online at NBCSports.com.

Lampard’s return to Chelsea has been far from ideal. The Blues, who picked up their first win of the campaign at home in cup play midweek, are suffering their slowest start in the last 18 years. A league win, however, has yet to experienced under the legendary midfielder. The worry only worsens as the matchweeks go by, and Chelsea – currently 11th with eight points – dips further down the table. However, in theory, there is a sense of hope coming their way: Brighton.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ] 

Depleted with a myriad of injuries, Graham Potter‘s side are desperately looking for ways out of their own hole. The Seagulls are winless since their dazzling 3-0 win against Watford, losing points in five consecutive matches. With a cloudy offense and shaky defensive posture, Brighton, now more than ever, are looking for any positives. A match against a reenergized Chelsea away from Falmer Stadium, though, might not be the ideal scenario for happy times for Potter and Co.

Injuries/suspensions

Chelsea: OUT – Emerson (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (achilles), Antonio Rüdiger (groin); QUESTIONABLE – Andreas Christensen (knee), Olivier Giroud (ill)

Brighton: OUT – Leandro Trossard (groin), Ezequiel Schelotto (knee), Leon Balogun (match fitness), Shane Duffy (calf), Solly March (thigh), Jose Izquierdo (knee);QUESTIONABLE –  Neal Maupay (knee)

Projected lineups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Alonso, Tamori, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante; Mount, Abraham, Willian.

Brighton: Ryan; Burn, Dunk, Webster; Alzate, Pröpper, Stephens, Montoya; Mooy, Maupay, Gross.

What they’re saying

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard on getting first league win at home: “The fact we haven’t won at home [in the league] is something we want to correct. We need a similar performance to Liverpool. If we get that level then I expect we can do okay. We have had a run of home games, but we have to respect Brighton.”

Brighton’s Potter on turning their season around: “We are creating chances and are about where I expect us to be after six [Premier League] matches. But you get what you get and there is no point in feeling sorry for yourself. I am confident with the quality we have that it will turn around.”

Prediction

Slowly but surely, Chelsea are morphing into the team most expected them to be under Lampard – energetic and reliable. The supporters made that clear following their 2-1 loss at the hands of Liverpool in their last league match. Midweek, the 7-1 routing of Grimsby Town justified this. With Brighton in the pits due to a lack of answers, the Blues will hit the ground running and not look back. 4-0, Chelsea.

Brescia handed suspended punishment over fans’ racial abuse

Associated PressSep 27, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
2 Comments

ROME (AP) Italian club Brescia has been given a suspended sentence of a partial stadium closure after its fans shouted racial abuse at Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic this week.

Brescia fans reportedly chanted “zingaro” – or “gypsy” – at Pjanic, a Bosnia international who is white.

The Italian football federation on Friday said Brescia was given a suspended sentence of having to close part of its stadium for one game. The punishment is suspended for one year and will be enforced if fans are found guilty of more abuse.

Pjanic scored the winning goal Tuesday as Juventus beat Brescia 2-1.

The decision to punish Brescia comes after clubs like Cagliari, Verona and Atalanta escaped sanctions after their fans racially abused black players.

Four coaches fired in Brazilian league in 24 hours

Associated PressSep 27, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

SAO PAULO (AP) Four coaches in Brazil’s top flight have been fired in a 24-hour span due to bad results in recent weeks.

Fluminense’s Oswaldo de Oliveira was fired Friday after insulting his club’s fans after a 1-1 draw with Santos at the Maracana stadium. During that Thursday night game, Fluminense fans chanted the name of coach Cuca, who had left Sao Paulo FC hours earlier, apparently wanting him to replace Oliveira.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, hired Fernando Diniz as Cuca’s replacement despite the club’s fans having called for Rogerio Ceni, who also lost his job at Cruzeiro on Thursday evening.

Ceni, who recently started a coaching career after spending two decades as Sao Paulo’s goalkeeper, is reportedly returning to Fortaleza, which fired coach Ze Ricardo on Thursday.

Villarreal routs Real Betis, moves near the top in Spain

Associated PressSep 27, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

MADRID (AP) Villarreal routed Real Betis 5-1 on Friday for its third win in four matches, moving it near the top of the Spanish league.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice and Santi Cazorla, Gerard Moreno and Samuel Chukwueze added a goal each to give Villarreal the comfortable victory at home. Emerson scored for Real Betis at the Ceramica Stadium.

The victory moved Villarreal to fifth place with 11 points. It is three points behind leader Real Madrid, which on Saturday visits crosstown rival Atletico Madrid.

Villarreal’s only setback in the last four rounds was a 2-1 loss to two-time defending champion Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium on Tuesday.

Real Betis, which was unbeaten in its last four matches, stayed ninth in the 20-team table, with eight points.

Barcelona, without the injured Lionel Messi, visits Getafe on Saturday.

