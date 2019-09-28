PL AT HALF: Eight goals on the board, one via awful Lloris error

Goals are flying over the lines of England, as six 10 a.m. ET kickoffs dot the Premier League landscape.
Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham United [STREAM]
A sneaky good match of Top Seven competitors has seen two terrific finishes. Andriy Yarmolenko swept a Sebastien Haller pass inside the far post to give the visitors an early lead, but VAR helped a ruled offside Joshua King goal earn its proper place on the scoreboard.
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton [STREAM]
If at first you don’t succeed: Moments after Heung-Min Son‘s pass for Tanguy Ndombele inside the 18 was a little off, it was a little on. The South Korean assisted his French midfielder’s terrific shot as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium felt some early relief on Saturday.
But the cool vibes were short-lived, as Serge Aurier picked up his second yellow card of the half hour to put Spurs down to 10 men and Hugo Lloris made as poor a goalkeeper decision as you’ll see in a league as good as this to allow Danny Ings a tap-in. Good hustle from the Saints man for 1-1.
Harry Kane answered the setback in short order, an insane finish to the first half in North London.
Aston Villa 1-0 Burnley [STREAM]
John McGinn is having one heck of a debut season in the Premier League, but the ex-Hibs man saw his potential third goal of the season chalked off by VAR due to Conor Hourihane‘s offside status.
Anwar El Ghazi gave Villa its deserved lead before halftime, connecting with Frederic Guibert’s cros
Wolves 1-0 Watford [STREAM]
A big assist for 19-year-old Pedro Neto, who found Matt Doherty in his office at the back post for a big opener at the Molineux.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Norwich City [STREAM]
James McArthur was dropped in the box by Ibrahim Amadou, and it’s a Palace match so 1-0 via Luka Milivojevic was about the only thing you were expecting to read, isn’t it?
Chelsea 0-0 Brighton [STREAM]
Nothing here, which is a bit of a surprise. Chelsea opened up a 13-0 advantage in shots, but has yet to bring any of the 7-finish form it showed at midweek. Mat Ryan’s made some nice saves for the Seagulls.