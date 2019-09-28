Premier League preview: Leicester City v. Newcastle

Leicester City five points behind second-place Man City
Newcastle United 19th through six games
Leicester have lost their last two home games against Newcastle
In Sunday’s lone match, Leicester City have the clear-cut opportunity to move behind Liverpool and Manchester City, but Newcastle United will look to make things difficult for the home side when they face-off at 11:30 a.m ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.
It’s late September, and there’s no way around it: Brendan Rodgers has done well for the Foxes so far this season. In six games, Leicester have gathered three wins, drawn twice and lost once – to Manchester United at Old Trafford in a game that could have gone either way. In other words, in position to move into the top three with a win on Sunday.
From the looks of it, Jamie Vardy has held on to the Midas touch, and the departure of Harry Maguire is a thing of the past thanks to the emergence of 23-year-old Çağlar Söyüncü. James Maddison, who took a hit to the ankle against Tottenham is doubtful, but all things point to Rodgers having a near-healthy squad to choose from.
As far as things go for Newcastle, their situation is polar opposite. The Magpies have won only a game – a 1-0 victory over Tottenham – this season under Steve Bruce. And to no surprise, as the weeks go by, the pile continues to pile on the 58-year-old manager.
The serious hamstring injury Jonjo Shelvey suffered does Bruce and company zero favors; although, there is a break in the clouds for Newcastle as USMNT fullback DeAndre Yedlin is expected to be back on the bench after months of inactivity. Still, there is lots of work to be done for Bruce, who can really buy himself time with any positive result.
Injuries/suspensions
Leicester City: OUT – Daniel Amartey (ankle), Matty James (calf); QUESTIONABLE – James Maddison (ankle)
Newcastle United: OUT – Matt Ritchie (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring), Florian Lejeuene (knee), Dwight Gayle (calf); QUESTIONABLE – Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), DeAndre Yedlin (groin)
Leicester City manager Rodgers on facing Newcastle: “For us, we expect a very tough game,” he added. “They set up well, defend low, set deep and we have to be at our best to get the result.”
Newcastle United manager Bruce on their counterparts: “They’re a good side, and they’ve evolved into a very, very good side over the years. We know if we’re going to get something we’ll have to be at our best. We certainly have to be better in terms of goals – we understand that – and let’s hope that we can be with the players we’ve got coming back.”
Prediction
Newcastle performed well in Leicester under Rafa Benitez. He is no longer around, and the Magpies’ fortunates have turned completely upside down under Bruce. The visitor’s dire state and Leicester’s recent fine from indicate that the former team’s chances look bleak at best. Leicester City, 3-0.
Guardiola – the defending champion and serial title winner that he is – used his time in front of cameras, microphones and voice recorders on Saturday night to praise Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson nous, Mahrez’s quality and to send a clear message to his dressing room and to Liverpool, who are forecasted to make it difficult for City to reach the podium for a third consecutive year. From the BBC:
“It’s always difficult here. First half we started incredible the first 20-25 minutes, then we had problems to control Gylfi Sigurdsson in that position.
“But we created from wide areas in the second half and we had the quality of Riyad Mahrez for the goal.
“Everton have fast players, they caused a lot of problems at the back, so I’m delighted because we want to go for this league and try to win it again,” he added.
Sure, Guardiola and company suffered a pair of setbacks earlier this season – with the historic loss against Norwich City headlining the bunch – but these type of nested comments are nothing short of advanced managerial strategy. With the tough feat of trying to surpass Liverpool – who are six points up on City after seven matches this campaign – ahead of them, the Spaniard was left with no choice than to start drilling “the champion mindset” in his player’s minds.
But it’s not all about hitting the button, however. It’s about knowing when to hit it and why. A convincing victory in late September was the appropriate time for Guardiola to do so, apparently. But it makes sense – the pressure and anxiety levels are still relatively low at the Etihad, Saturday night’s match wasn’t a marquee matchup, City are in true winning form after loosing to Norwich, and the list goes on.
Will the likes of Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, etc. listen and execute his message? Or will Guardiola have to repeat himself time and time again? Surely, that will be the grey cloud following City for as long as “leaders” doesn’t get referenced before the name of the club.
With David Wagner‘s red-hot Schalke rolling past RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich are atop of the Bundesliga table.
Paderborn 2-3 Bayern Munich
For a second, it seemed Bayern Munich’s visit to Paderborn was going to end with a fairytale ending for the recently promoted home side. In the end, Bayern’s overwhelming talent showed through with goals from Serge Gnabry, Philippe Coutinho, and Robert Lewandowski, who sealed the game in the 79th minute with a delicate chip.
From early on, Wagner’s side took control of the game, specifically in the 29th minute when Salif Sane gave the traveling team the lead. Before halftime, Amine Harit converted from the spot. By the time Leipzig attempted to rally back with a goal from Swede Wmil Forsberg in the 83rd minute, Schalke was two goals up. Like Leipzig, Schalke remains one point back of the leaders.
USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie started and played all 90 minutes for Bundesliga’s third place team.
Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Werder Bremen
The years were rolled back on Saturday as Mario Götze and Marco Rues put Dortmund up 2-1 over Bremen in the first half.
Josh Sargent flicks it on and Marco Friedl does the rest!
But just a handful of minutes into the second, Marco Friedl and USMNT teen Josh Sargent let Westfalenstadion know what the future is all about. Off of a corner-kick set piece, Sargent assisted Friedl, who attentively found the ball near the back post and tapped the ball with his head as he was going down. Dortmund are two matches removed from their last league win.
While Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic was detailing his frustrations to our Joe Prince-Wright near the pitch at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, his manager was unwittingly showcasing why the American 21-year-old is up against it.
Taking over a club on a transfer ban and with a wealth of young English players in the fold, the legendary England midfielder is being lauded at every turn for using those young bucks on the Premier League pitch.
Remember, this has been amongst the top talking points in English football circles for some time, on a much bigger scale than it is in the United States, where analysts and USMNT supporters beg MLS clubs to “play their kids.” Just as New York Red Bulls having success with Academy talent is celebrated here, Chelsea is now challenging for a Top Four place with its youngsters on a globally-celebrated scale.
This is a buffet dinner for pro-England pundits who’ve long declared the league a bit too foreign.
For Lampard, one of these youngsters is Mason Mount, who was at his side at Derby County last season as the first-year manager nearly led his team to the Premier League. Mount’s incandescent start to life at Chelsea has Lampard grinning ear-to-ear, likely validating years of, “Well, if I ever manage Chelsea.”
“It is great for the club and a long time coming,” Lampard said after Chelsea beat Brighton 2-0 on Saturday. “The work is done in the academy. The mentality is great. They want to play for this club. At the moment they are earning it and setting a level for others. I have complete confidence in the lads. They are there on merit. Whatever game they take it on board and long may it continue.”
Remember that Lampard’s time with the Three Lions was also a major source of controversy, as managers struggled to find the right fit between him and fellow generational midfielder Steven Gerrard.
Lampard knows what nurturing English talent means to individual clubs as well as the national team. He’s seen rivals Manchester United hailed for always having an Academy graduate in the 18, and heard the criticism of his beloved Chelsea for sending so many young English players on loan. It also probably didn’t help things when he came to MLS and was often criticized for his performances despite metrics saying he was well above average, but that’s a minor qualm.
Then, there’s this:
For me, the most worrying thing about my chat with Christian Pulisic was this 👇
I asked him if Frank Lampard had given him any feedback or specific reasons for lack of playing time: “Not so much” was Pulisic’s answer.
Remember, still early in the season. #USMNT#CFC 🇺🇸🔵
Not only is Pulisic behind Mount and wonder boy Callum Hudson-Odoi, he’s also contending with two club heroes. Willian is one appearance away from 300 in a Chelsea shirt, more than a handful of those coming when he was a teammate of his now manager. Pedro was never Lampard’s teammate, but is closing in on 200 appearances in the shirt and has won the league and Europa League.
Leaving aside Hudson-Odoi, who has just returned from a long-term injury, here are what the numbers say when comparing the other four wingers.
In this small sample size, Lampard is choosing the best producing player in Mount. He has more trust in Willian than Pedro which, while debatable, is at least understandable. And Chelsea is in the midst of an easy stretch of fixtures which won’t demand much chopping and changing if the current first-choice players handle their business.
Pulisic’s career resume and production are far superior to Mount and a notch above Hudson-Odoi, but he’s also the stranger in town and you’d be foolish to say that doesn’t matter. Look at the Chelsea stints of Andre Schurrle and Kevin De Bruyne, the latter of which lasted exactly a half season before a loan to Wolfsburg saw him immediately start to redeliver the goods.
That’s a possibility here, if we’re honest. This could just be a place of good club, decent move, wrong time. If Pulisic had gone to Manchester United, for example, he might’ve seen the same path as Daniel James: An injury to Anthony Martial and non-performing Jesse Lingard opened the door wide for the youngster. At Chelsea he’s in a young team with a lot of good wingers. The good news is that there are a lot of matches through Cups and Europe for him to showcase himself to both Lampard and the world. There could be a quick loan, and it wouldn’t be the end of the world. He’s still the player we’ve seen torture CONCACAF and he’s only going to improve.
Here’s the other thing, though: It’s only been a dozen games and this could simply be down to form. Look at the above stats again; What’s bringing Pulisic down is his giveaways (times dispossessed) and bad controls per game. In the case of the latter, he’s even or better than Pedro and Mount. The difference is that Mount is producing goals.
The other thing is that Lille on Wednesday and Saints next Sunday. His chances will come, though they just won’t be in the quantity or quality (See: Town, Grimsby) as American fans would like. C’est la vie.
It’s also something to keep in mind from those quick to obliterate Pulisic’s move to Chelsea, which came when there was a different manager in charge of the team to boot. This is what happens at top clubs, and is why plenty of magnificent players take time to adapt to a new league, and that’s if they ever do; Henrikh Mkhitaryan had 23 goals and 32 assists in his final season at Dortmund, and combined for 22 and 24 between Arsenal and Manchester United. Just one example, but you get it.
The kid is going to be fine, and there’s a good chance he’ll be fine at Chelsea. But nothing that happens over the next three months is going to stop Pulisic from shining at the USMNT level. Heck, it may lead to a fresh, inspired Pulisic running all over CONCACAF in the Nations League and beyond.
But right now, he needs to weather a storm which is going to blow stronger and harder as a storyline one nation has always wanted runs straight into the one our nation has desperately sought for the United States’ best product yet.
Antonio Conte is showing his feathers after Inter Milan overcame an Alexis Sanchez red card to beat Sampdoria 3-1 on Saturday.
Alexis, who scored in the match, was shown a second yellow card for simulation in the 46th minute. Inter led 2-0 at the time, but held on to improve its league record to 6-0. Inter still had 55 percent possession against Serie A’s surprising bottom dwellers.
Conte, of course, was a Premier League champion at Chelsea, but forced out of the club for Maurizio Sarri. He seems pretty thrilled to speak to his tactical acumen after the win. From football-italia:
“I am a coach who always gives a precise idea of football to his team. I seem to set the fashion, because when I went to England, nobody played with three at the back, then even the England team started playing that way. I come back to Italy and we’re seeing more teams with three-man defenses.”
“(The red card) would’ve killed any team, but not us. I seem to set the fashion in tactics.”
Conte boasts three Serie A titles with Juve, a Serie B crown from Bari, and his Premier League championship from Chelsea. Imagine his swagger if Inter ends Juve’s incredible 8-year scudetti run.