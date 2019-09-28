Timbers owner fined $100,000 conduct aimed at officials

Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson has been fined $100,000 by Major League Soccer for “misconduct directed at match officials.”
The fine stems from the Timbers’ 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Wednesday night. Portland led 2-1 going into stoppage time, but New England was awarded a penalty kick after a video review and evened the score.
The foul was controversial because it came after the announced stoppage time had already expired, and the referees appeared to miss a similar foul that would have given Portland a penalty earlier.
MLS did not reveal the nature of the misconduct in announcing the fine Friday.
Sampdoria 1-3 Inter Milan
Who would have guessed? Inter Milan are unrecognizable – for the better – under the 50-year-old manager. On Saturday, Inter thumped Sampdoria 3-1, extending their winning streak to six games – a perfect start to the new season.
Loanee Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal with the Black and Blues, only to get sent off for yellow card accumulation a minute into the second half.
Down 2-0, Jakub Jankto pumped in hope into the home side, turning and quickly striking the ball with his left foot into the back of the net. It was the first goal Inter had allowed in three league games.
If Conte’s sides are known for something, though, it’s a well-balanced scheme. When Sampdoria gained control and pragmatism in the second half, Inter’s defensive stability helped contain the visitor’s lead.
And in the 61st minute, Nicolo Barella sealed it for Inter with a second-chance tap-in in the six-yard box.
Inter’s first true test comes midweek as the Italian giant meets Barcelona at the Camp Nou in Champions League play. Sampdoria, on the other side, prepares for Hellas Verona.
Juventus 2-0 SPAL
There’s Inter Milan, and then there’s Juventus. With 16 points after six games, the Old Lady is at the heels of Conte’s side. On Saturday, they, too, took care of business, winning 2-0 at home against SPAL.
In midair, following a light bounce, Miralem Pjanic’s strike curled into the top left corner of Etrit Berisha goal, who recorded eight saves throughout the 90 minutes. It was halftime, and Juventus were up 1-0.
In the second half, Juventus continued their dominance, possessing the ball 67 percent of the time and recording 12 shots. Following a whipping cross from Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo headed home his third goal of the season in the 78th minute.
A Champions League match Bayer Leverkusen are next in the queue for Juventus. But just days later, they’ll have a legitimate chance to take first place in the table as they travel to Milan to take on Inter. SPAL prepare for to take on Parma next.
With Lionel Messi out indefinitely, the show that is Barcelona had to go on. And that was exactly what happened on Saturday at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez as the defending champions cruised past Getafe, 2-0.
Luis Suarez, amid all of the questioning of his efficiency at the age of 32, responded to his critics with style. In the 41st minute, following a world-class, across-the-field pass from Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Suarez beat his marker and gently tapped the ball over David Soria.
Barcelona didn’t look back.
Just four minutes into the second half, Juan Firpo – summer arrival from Real Betis – scored his first goal in a Barcelona top. In a game that Antoine Griezmann struggled to find his groove in and Messi missed due to injury, Ernesto Valverde and company pulled through, moving two points shy of leaders and rivals Real Madrid.
Barcelona’s upcoming bouts, however, will give a much clearer perspective on the true status of the team.
Midweek, the Catalonians host Antonio Conte‘s unbeaten Inter Milan in Champions League play before taking on Sevilla days later at the Camp Nou. Getafe, on the other hand, travel to Russia midweek to take on Krasnodar. Days later, in league play, a red-hot Real Sociedad will give them a run for their money.
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid huffed and puffed for 90 minutes straight, but nothing came from it as the Madrid Derby ended as a scoreless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano Saturday night in Spain’s capital.
With both sides nearly at full strength, the highly-anticipated showdown between both rivals lived up the exactions – without the goals, obviously.
Just as the ball started rolling, Joao Felix was handed Los Colchoneros’ clearest opportunity at goal. The 19-year-old, possibly under the pressure of such passionate derby, rifled it inches off the far post. Later down the stretch of the game, the Portuguese sensation did just the same.
On Real Madrid’s end, if it wasn’t for Jan Oblak’s formidable night, Zinedine Zidane’s men easily could have ran away with three points. Toni Kroos, who was one of the game’s better players, had to key chances which were denied by Oblak. In the dying minutes of the game, Karim Benzema forced the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper to make a save-of-the-week type of block, which denied the visitors from winning the game.
Atletico Madrid, winners once in their last five games, travel to Moscow to take on Lokomotiv in Champions League group stage play, while Real Madrid host club Brugge midweek in the same competition.
Leicester City five points behind second-place Man City
Newcastle United 19th through six games
Leicester have lost their last two home games against Newcastle
In Sunday’s lone match, Leicester City have the clear-cut opportunity to move behind Liverpool and Manchester City, but Newcastle United will look to make things difficult for the home side when they face-off at 11:30 a.m ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.
It’s late September, and there’s no way around it: Brendan Rodgers has done well for the Foxes so far this season. In six games, Leicester have gathered three wins, drawn twice and lost once – to Manchester United at Old Trafford in a game that could have gone either way. In other words, in position to move into the top three with a win on Sunday.
From the looks of it, Jamie Vardy has held on to the Midas touch, and the departure of Harry Maguire is a thing of the past thanks to the emergence of 23-year-old Çağlar Söyüncü. James Maddison, who took a hit to the ankle against Tottenham is doubtful, but all things point to Rodgers having a near-healthy squad to choose from.
As far as things go for Newcastle, their situation is polar opposite. The Magpies have won only a game – a 1-0 victory over Tottenham – this season under Steve Bruce. And to no surprise, as the weeks go by, the pile continues to pile on the 58-year-old manager.
The serious hamstring injury Jonjo Shelvey suffered does Bruce and company zero favors; although, there is a break in the clouds for Newcastle as USMNT fullback DeAndre Yedlin is expected to be back on the bench after months of inactivity. Still, there is lots of work to be done for Bruce, who can really buy himself time with any positive result.
Injuries/suspensions
Leicester City: OUT – Daniel Amartey (ankle), Matty James (calf); QUESTIONABLE – James Maddison (ankle)
Newcastle United: OUT – Matt Ritchie (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring), Florian Lejeuene (knee), Dwight Gayle (calf); QUESTIONABLE – Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), DeAndre Yedlin (groin)
Leicester City manager Rodgers on facing Newcastle: “For us, we expect a very tough game,” he added. “They set up well, defend low, set deep and we have to be at our best to get the result.”
Newcastle United manager Bruce on their counterparts: “They’re a good side, and they’ve evolved into a very, very good side over the years. We know if we’re going to get something we’ll have to be at our best. We certainly have to be better in terms of goals – we understand that – and let’s hope that we can be with the players we’ve got coming back.”
Prediction
Newcastle performed well in Leicester under Rafa Benitez. He is no longer around, and the Magpies’ fortunes have turned upside down under Bruce. The visitors’ dire state and Leicester’s recent fine form put Newcastle’s chances bleak at best. Leicester City, 3-0.
Guardiola – the defending champion and serial title winner that he is – used his time in front of cameras, microphones and voice recorders on Saturday night to praise Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson nous, Mahrez’s quality and to send a clear message to his dressing room and Liverpool, who are forecasted to make it difficult for City to reach the podium for a third consecutive year. From the BBC:
“It’s always difficult here. First half we started incredible the first 20-25 minutes, then we had problems to control Gylfi Sigurdsson in that position.
“But we created from wide areas in the second half and we had the quality of Riyad Mahrez for the goal.
“Everton have fast players, they caused a lot of problems at the back, so I’m delighted because we want to go for this league and try to win it again,” he added.
Sure, Guardiola and company suffered a pair of setbacks earlier this season – with the historic loss against Norwich City headlining the bunch – but these type of nested comments are nothing short of advanced managerial strategy. With the tough feat of trying to surpass Liverpool – who are six points up on City after seven matches this campaign – ahead of them, the Spaniard was left with no choice than to start drilling “the champion mindset” in his player’s minds.
But it’s not all about hitting the button, however. It’s about knowing when to hit it and why. A convincing victory in late September was the appropriate time for Guardiola to do so, apparently. But it makes sense – the pressure and anxiety levels are still relatively low at the Etihad, Saturday night’s match wasn’t a marquee matchup, City are in true winning form after loosing to Norwich, and the list goes on.
Will the likes of Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, etc. listen and execute his message? Or will Guardiola have to repeat himself time and time again? Surely, that will be the grey cloud following City for as long as “leaders” doesn’t get referenced before the name of the club.