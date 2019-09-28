More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Timbers owner fined $100,000 for conduct aimed at officials

Associated PressSep 28, 2019, 11:21 PM EDT
Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson has been fined $100,000 by Major League Soccer for “misconduct directed at match officials.”

The fine stems from the Timbers’ 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Wednesday night. Portland led 2-1 going into stoppage time, but New England was awarded a penalty kick after a video review and evened the score.

The foul was controversial because it came after the announced stoppage time had already expired, and the referees appeared to miss a similar foul that would have given Portland a penalty earlier.

MLS did not reveal the nature of the misconduct in announcing the fine Friday.

How can Christian Pulisic break through at Chelsea?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT
How can Christian Pulisic break through and become a regular at Chelsea?

The best answer to this question is simple: Be patient.

Pulisic told me on Saturday that it is “very frustrating” to have sat on the bench as an unused sub in all of Chelsea’s last three games in the Premier League. And of course the 21-year-old is going to be unhappy at not playing after his $73 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

But so many players have arrived in the Premier League after big money transfers and have either struggled to settle in altogether, or taken a season to get used to England’s top-flight.

Looking around the Premier League right now, the likes of Fabinho, Bernardo Silva and Heung-Min Son were all eased into their teams and took a while to get going into the PL, and now they are all stars.

Pulisic should use their experiences as a road map for how he navigates this extended period of time spent on the bench.

In the case of Fabinho, many Liverpool fans were saying “why have we spent so much on him?” as he hardly played in his first few months under Jurgen Klopp. But Klopp explained he had to adapt and once that was he case, he became an integral part of their UEFA Champions League wining team.

These things take time. Now it’s about Pulisic working on things he can improve and staying hungry and focused.

Should Pulisic have played more minutes in recent weeks with Willian and Pedro in particular struggling to impact games? Yep, he should have.

But he did have chances at the start of the season when Willian, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Pedro were out injured, and he only showed flashes of his best.

The assist in the UEFA Super Cup final was great, so too was his general display at Norwich City. But his lack of defensive knowhow in the home draw with Sheffield United and Leicester City were shown up, and he has been guilty of playing it safe with his passes and runs.

As our analysts say in the video above, Pulisic needs a little guidance from his more experienced Chelsea teammates to get through this tough patch. The issue is, many of his teammates are younger or the same age as him.

Many believe Frank Lampard is favoring young English players who have come through Chelsea’s academy — Mason Mount was coached by Lampard while on loan at Derby County last season and Hudson-Odoi has been heavily praised — and there could be something to that.

But, instead of making this an anti-American or anti-Pulisic thing when it comes to Lampard’s decisions, there is one thing Pulisic has to do himself to prosper.

Stay patient.

His time will come, he will get minutes and he will get chances to show what he can do. Pedro and Willian will need to be rested and both Mount and Hudson-Odoi will have dips in form as they settle in to their first full seasons in the top-flight.

There is no doubt the Chelsea academy kids have an edge over Pulisic right now, because they know the club inside out, feel comfortable in their surroundings and have a greater connection with the fans. Maybe that in turn means Lampard is more willing to trust them and given them more opportunities compared to Pulisic.

This is a marathon, not a sprint, and as he said to me pitch side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, he knew this wasn’t going to be easy.

In life if something is easy, is it worthwhile? Often it’s not. And the grind to adjust to life at Chelsea and in the Premier League will be a tough one, but also a very satisfying if Pulisic can develop into what everyone knows he can become.

A star in the Premier League. He has the potential to be just that and in the long run this setback may be the making of him.

Leicester hammer 10-man Newcastle

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
“We’re all going on a European tour” sang the Leicester City fans at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, and they could well be right.

Brendan Rodgers‘ side won 5-0 against 10-man Newcastle United as they moved up to third in the Premier League table.

Jamie Vardy scored twice, while Ricardo Pereira and Wilfried Ndidi were also on target as Dennis Praet‘s effort later went down as a Paul Dummett own goal.

Issac Hayden was shown a straight red card just before half time to make it a tough outing in an even tougher season for Steve Bruce‘s Newcastle.

Leicester have 14 points from seven games, while Newcastle have five points.

3 things we learned

1. Leicester ready for the top six: Fans of the Foxes were singing about Europe on Sunday and you can see why. Rodgers’ young side have so many attacking options, and even without James Maddison they ripped Newcastle apart. They are balanced, defend well, win the midfield battle and have class on the ball to hurt teams in attack. As long as the majority of their squad stays fit, they will be in the top six all season long. The blend between youth and experience is spot on and Leicester, on paper, have players Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United will want. They could finish above those three aforementioned teams this season with Ndidi and Tielemans the unsung heroes in midfield. Next up: Liverpool away. That will be a true test as to how good this team is.

2. Newcastle in a whole lot of bother: Just one win from the first seven games of the season doesn’t tell the whole story. Newcastle have been totally devoid of attacking intent in most of their games (Joelinton and Miguel Almiron struggled again) and Steve Bruce has a huge job on his hands to turn this ship around. Despite talk of a new takeover bid led by Peter Kenyon, optimism levels among Newcastle’s fans are not high for this season. The red card didn’t help them at all, but it didn’t alter the likely outcome of this game. Newcastle will be in a relegation scrap all season long and their brilliant fans will have to suffer once again. Next up: Games against Man United and Chelsea. Ouch.

3. Vardy is having a party: Vardy has scored 14 goals in 17 Premier League games under Brendan Rodgers and the veteran striker is leading the line superbly. He sets the tone for this squad and with so many young attackers around him, Vardy looks reborn. Rodgers allows him to operate in areas where he’s at his best and the Englishman, now 32, is key to this European push. If he stays fit and in form, Leicester will finish in the top six. If he is injured or runs out of steam, Leicester’s European dream will be in tatters because Rodgers doesn’t have a direct replacement.

Man of the Match: Jamie Vardy – Two goals and a constant menace, Vardy gave the Newcastle defense a torrid time. His runs stretch opposition defenses and his finishing is lethal. He will get plenty of service this season and he is allowed to play his natural game. With five goals in his first seven games of the campaign, Vardy is well on track for another 20-goal season in the PL.

Leicester started well as Harvey Barnes cut in from the left and crossed for Perez but the former Newcastle striker saw his instinctive effort saved by Martin Dubravka.

At the other end Newcastle had a few chances on the break and Issac Hayden’s shot across goal could have been diverted goalwards by Yoshinori Muto but the Japanese striker just couldn’t quite sort his feet out.

The Foxes took the lead via a wonderful solo goal as Pereira started the move and then ran almost 30 yards with the ball before rifling home a low shot.

Moments later Leicester’s full back on the other side of the pitch, Ben Chilwell, surged forward and almost scored as Martin Dubravka smothered his effort.

Right on half time Newcastle were reduced to 10 men as Issac Hayden slid in to win a tackle but caught Dennis Praet high with his follow through, and VAR confirmed Hayden was off.

At the start of the second half Leicester doubled their lead as a long ball played over the top found Barnes who then played in Vardy to slam home at the near post.

Moments later it was 3-0 as Praet was played in on the right and his cross deflected off Paul Dummett and in.

Vardy popped up in the box but missed his kick, while Pereira almost looped in an effort after fine work from sub Marc Albrighton as Newcastle were run ragged in the closing stages of the game.

A lovely cross from Albrighton found Vardy to head home his second and Leiceser’s fourth as the final minutes consisted of Leicester keeping the ball and Newcastle sat deep and hoping for the whistle to blow.

Ndidi scored in the 90th minute to rub extra salt in Newcastle’s wounds as the Foxes flexed their top six credentials.

Balotelli scores but Brescia lose at Napoli

Associated PressSep 29, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Mario Balotelli‘s first goal since rejoining the Italian league wasn’t enough for Brescia to avoid a 2-1 defeat at Napoli on Sunday.

Napoli led 2-0 at the break following goals from Dries Mertens and Kostas Manolas before Balotelli took advantage of his imposing physique to head in from a corner midway through the second half.

Both sides also had goals disallowed by the VAR.

It was Balotelli’s second Serie A match since joining Brescia on a free transfer from Marseille. He missed the opening four matches of the season due to a four-match ban at the end of last season’s French league.

Before kickoff, Balotelli held his six-year-old daughter, Pia, in his arms as the players lined up for the league anthem. His daughter lives in Naples with her Neapolitan mother and was wearing a Napoli uniform.

Bouncing back from a highly disappointing midweek loss to Cagliari, fourth-place Napoli moved within one point of third-place Atalanta.

Brescia is 14th.

VIDEO: Ricardo Pereira scores superb solo goal

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2019, 12:10 PM EDT
Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira is at it again.

The Portuguese right back scored against Newcastle United, and for the second Premier League game on the trot. It was a beauty.

Pereira picked up the ball on the halfway line, played a one-two and then surged forward over 30 yards with the ball before slamming home.

Take a look at the superb solo goal in the video above, as Pereira is one of the most underrated right backs in the game.