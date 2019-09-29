More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Leicester hammer 10-man Newcastle

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
“We’re all going on a European tour” sang the Leicester City fans at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, and they could well be right.

Brendan Rodgers‘ side won 5-0 against 10-man Newcastle United as they moved up to third in the Premier League table.

Jamie Vardy scored twice, while Ricardo Pereira and Wilfried Ndidi were also on target as Dennis Praet‘s effort later went down as a Paul Dummett own goal.

Issac Hayden was shown a straight red card just before half time to make it a tough outing in an even tougher season for Steve Bruce‘s Newcastle.

Leicester have 14 points from seven games, while Newcastle have five points.

3 things we learned

1. Leicester ready for the top six: Fans of the Foxes were singing about Europe on Sunday and you can see why. Rodgers’ young side have so many attacking options, and even without James Maddison they ripped Newcastle apart. They are balanced, defend well, win the midfield battle and have class on the ball to hurt teams in attack. As long as the majority of their squad stays fit, they will be in the top six all season long. The blend between youth and experience is spot on and Leicester, on paper, have players Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United will want. They could finish above those three aforementioned teams this season with Ndidi and Tielemans the unsung heroes in midfield. Next up: Liverpool away. That will be a true test as to how good this team is.

2. Newcastle in a whole lot of bother: Just one win from the first seven games of the season doesn’t tell the whole story. Newcastle have been totally devoid of attacking intent in most of their games (Joelinton and Miguel Almiron struggled again) and Steve Bruce has a huge job on his hands to turn this ship around. Despite talk of a new takeover bid led by Peter Kenyon, optimism levels among Newcastle’s fans are not high for this season. The red card didn’t help them at all, but it didn’t alter the likely outcome of this game. Newcastle will be in a relegation scrap all season long and their brilliant fans will have to suffer once again. Next up: Games against Man United and Chelsea. Ouch.

3. Vardy is having a party: Vardy has scored 14 goals in 17 Premier League games under Brendan Rodgers and the veteran striker is leading the line superbly. He sets the tone for this squad and with so many young attackers around him, Vardy looks reborn. Rodgers allows him to operate in areas where he’s at his best and the Englishman, now 32, is key to this European push. If he stays fit and in form, Leicester will finish in the top six. If he is injured or runs out of steam, Leicester’s European dream will be in tatters because Rodgers doesn’t have a direct replacement.

Man of the Match: Jamie Vardy – Two goals and a constant menace, Vardy gave the Newcastle defense a torrid time. His runs stretch opposition defenses and his finishing is lethal. He will get plenty of service this season and he is allowed to play his natural game. With five goals in his first seven games of the campaign, Vardy is well on track for another 20-goal season in the PL.

Leicester started well as Harvey Barnes cut in from the left and crossed for Perez but the former Newcastle striker saw his instinctive effort saved by Martin Dubravka.

At the other end Newcastle had a few chances on the break and Issac Hayden’s shot across goal could have been diverted goalwards by Yoshinori Muto but the Japanese striker just couldn’t quite sort his feet out.

The Foxes took the lead via a wonderful solo goal as Pereira started the move and then ran almost 30 yards with the ball before rifling home a low shot.

Moments later Leicester’s full back on the other side of the pitch, Ben Chilwell, surged forward and almost scored as Martin Dubravka smothered his effort.

Right on half time Newcastle were reduced to 10 men as Issac Hayden slid in to win a tackle but caught Dennis Praet high with his follow through, and VAR confirmed Hayden was off.

At the start of the second half Leicester doubled their lead as a long ball played over the top found Barnes who then played in Vardy to slam home at the near post.

Moments later it was 3-0 as Praet was played in on the right and his cross deflected off Paul Dummett and in.

Vardy popped up in the box but missed his kick, while Pereira almost looped in an effort after fine work from sub Marc Albrighton as Newcastle were run ragged in the closing stages of the game.

A lovely cross from Albrighton found Vardy to head home his second and Leiceser’s fourth as the final minutes consisted of Leicester keeping the ball and Newcastle sat deep and hoping for the whistle to blow.

Ndidi scored in the 90th minute to rub extra salt in Newcastle’s wounds as the Foxes flexed their top six credentials.

Balotelli scores but Brescia lose at Napoli

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 29, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Mario Balotelli‘s first goal since rejoining the Italian league wasn’t enough for Brescia to avoid a 2-1 defeat at Napoli on Sunday.

Napoli led 2-0 at the break following goals from Dries Mertens and Kostas Manolas before Balotelli took advantage of his imposing physique to head in from a corner midway through the second half.

Both sides also had goals disallowed by the VAR.

It was Balotelli’s second Serie A match since joining Brescia on a free transfer from Marseille. He missed the opening four matches of the season due to a four-match ban at the end of last season’s French league.

Before kickoff, Balotelli held his six-year-old daughter, Pia, in his arms as the players lined up for the league anthem. His daughter lives in Naples with her Neapolitan mother and was wearing a Napoli uniform.

Bouncing back from a highly disappointing midweek loss to Cagliari, fourth-place Napoli moved within one point of third-place Atalanta.

Brescia is 14th.

VIDEO: Ricardo Pereira scores superb solo goal

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2019, 12:10 PM EDT
Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira is at it again.

The Portuguese right back scored against Newcastle United, and for the second Premier League game on the trot. It was a beauty.

Pereira picked up the ball on the halfway line, played a one-two and then surged forward over 30 yards with the ball before slamming home.

Take a look at the superb solo goal in the video above, as Pereira is one of the most underrated right backs in the game.

Watch Live: Leicester City v. Newcastle United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
Leicester City host Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Foxes could climb to third in the Premier League table with a win.

Brendan Rodgers‘ side have lost just once so far this season and are well positioned to push for at least a top six finish with their young, dynamic squad impressing.

As for Newcastle and new manager Steve Bruce, the Magpies have just one win on the board and looked primed for a relegation scrap.

In team news Leicester are without influential playmaker James Maddison who failed a late fitness test. Dennis Praet comes into the team for Maddison, while former Newcastle striker Ayoze Perez starts against his old club.

Newcastle have Andy Carroll on the bench once again, while Sean Longstaff, Emil Krafth and Yoshinori Muto all start.

LINEUPS

Solskjaer on Man United: ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2019, 10:09 AM EDT
Ahead of Manchester United‘s clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his Red Devils are on track.

Despite sitting 13 points off Premier League leaders Liverpool, the man in his first full season in charge at United is cautiously optimistic about the squad and playing style he is building.

Solskjaer sat down with our partners Sky Sports, and told Gerard Brand that United are just about where he expected them to be right now.

“It’s not like the situation we had last year,” Solskjaer said. “There’s no lack of desire there. For us it’s about building a new culture, building a new team, bringing everybody together. Is it the job I expected? Yes. I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job. It’s step after step after step.”

“Of course, we’ve hit a few bumps in the road, I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job. Rome wasn’t built in a day. We need time, and the attitude of the boys has been great. [We must] keep working on improving the understanding and relationships between all players, and the style we want to play.”

Given the fact Solskjaer inherited an almighty mess last season after Jose Mourinho left, then rejuvenated the squad as they looked likely to finish in the top four before a late season collapse, he deserves more time until he’s properly judged.

Defeats against Crystal Palace and West Ham early this season haven’t helped his cause but neither have costly injuries to Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and now Marcus Rashford.

Context is key in life, and in football.

Solskjaer is slowly trying to create a new culture at United and the younger players he is bedding in (Mason Greenwood, Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay to name a few) will take time to find their feet. There is a clear playing style of counter-attacking coupled with more intense pressing in attacking areas, and it has shown glimpses of working well.

Will Solskjaer be given the time to turn United into a top four team, at the very least, once again?

As he says, Rome wasn’t built in a day. But a decent football team can be built in about 6-12 months. The clock is ticking, Ole…

If United aren’t firmly in the top four battle by January, Ed Woodward and Co. may be getting a little twitchy.

At this point, blaming the manager is probably not the answer. Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and David Moyes have all come and gone since Sir Alex Ferguson retired while the rest of the football structure at the club hasn’t changed at all over the last six years.

That tells its own story and should probably buy Solskjaer at least until the end of this season before he is judged.