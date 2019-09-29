More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Life after Pep? Van Bronckhorst reportedly involved at Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
Manchester City appear to be planning for life after Pep Guardiola.

According to Simon Mullock of the Daily Mirror, Dutch legend Giovanni van ­Bronckhorst has a contract to be at Man City and has been handed an “access all areas” pass to watch how Guardiola operates.

It is believed the former Feyenoord coach (who led them to the Dutch Eredivisie title on a shoestring budget in 2017) is being eased into the system at City so he can seamlessly replace Guardiola, whenever that day arrives.

Per the report, van ­Bronckhorst will spend the next year learning about different roles within the club, from the business side to the scouting and loan systems as well as the academy. Van Bronckhorst is currently without a club after taking Feyenoord as far as he could, so this all makes sense.

City’s hierarchy are keen to have an easy appointment to make when Guardiola decides to call time on their project, and van Bronckhorst is close friends with City’s Football Administration Officer Brian Marwood and shares the same philosophy as the Spanish coach, as they both admire and replicate the principles of Johann Cruyff.

The former Dutch international played at Barcelona when Guardiola’s career was coming to an end and he knows current City chief executive Feran Soriano and sporting director Txiki Begiristain very well.

Having a clear plan in place to replace Guardiola would make a lot of sense. Unlike at Man United, City are getting ahead of the game about replacing a legendary coach and the way van Bronckhort’s team at Feyenoord played would suggest he’d be a very good fit for City.

Patrick Vieria was lined up in a similar role to this within the City Football Group but eventually lost patience and has since coached New York City FC and then Nice as he looks to take his own path in management.

Will van Bronckhorst wait for two years to replace Guardiola? Guardiola’s current assistant coach Mikel Arteta may be a little miffed if someone jumps ahead of him, but he has no experience as a head coach and van Bronckhorst does.

Guardiola has less than two years left on his current contract and if he leaves in the summer of 2021 that would bring an end to a five-year cycle in charge at the Etihad Stadium.

The wheels are in motion to make Guardiola’s departure as painless as possible.

Report: Spurs line up Southgate if Pochettino leaves

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2019, 8:02 AM EDT
Tottenham fans, it’s time to dust off your waistcoats…

A report from the Daily Mirror states that Gareth Southgate is Spurs’ first-choice to replace Mauricio Pochettino, should their manager leave in the coming months.

After a turbulent summer and start to the current season, the pressure has been mounting on Pochettino as several of Spurs’ big-name players could be on their way next summer.

Poch could be joining them, as his five-year stay at Tottenham seems to be coming towards a natural end point and the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid have earmarked him as their potential new boss.

As for Southgate, his experience as a PL manager is limited after three and a bit seasons in charge of Middlesbrough over 10 years ago. After leading them to midtable finishes in his first two campaigns in charge, they were then relegated to the Championship.

The job Southgate has done with England over the past few years has been nothing short of sensational and he obviously has a knack for working with, and developing, young players. England will likely be one of the favorites to win EURO 2020 next summer and if that’s the case, does Southgate move on or instead lead England to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Spurs fans hoping for Pochettino to leave should probably be careful what they wish for.

Southgate has a great relationship with Harry Kane and the other England internationals at the club, and that may help keep Kane at Spurs.

When these kind of stories crop up you get the sense that chairman Daniel Levy is perhaps trying to see who wants the job should Poch leave or be fired in the coming weeks and months.

Timbers owner fined $100,000 conduct aimed at officials

Associated PressSep 28, 2019, 11:21 PM EDT
Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson has been fined $100,000 by Major League Soccer for “misconduct directed at match officials.”

The fine stems from the Timbers’ 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Wednesday night. Portland led 2-1 going into stoppage time, but New England was awarded a penalty kick after a video review and evened the score.

The foul was controversial because it came after the announced stoppage time had already expired, and the referees appeared to miss a similar foul that would have given Portland a penalty earlier.

MLS did not reveal the nature of the misconduct in announcing the fine Friday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Serie A roundup: Inter stay perfect, Ronaldo scores in Juventus win (video)

By Joel SoriaSep 28, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT
Antonio Conte‘s new-look Inter Milan, who are on a six-game winning streak, headline Saturday’s Serie A action.

Sampdoria 1-3 Inter Milan

Who would have guessed? Inter Milan are unrecognizable – for the better – under the 50-year-old manager. On Saturday, Inter thumped Sampdoria  3-1, extending their winning streak to six games – a perfect start to the new season.

Loanee Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal with the Black and Blues, only to get sent off for yellow card accumulation a minute into the second half.

Down 2-0, Jakub Jankto pumped in hope into the home side, turning and quickly striking the ball with his left foot into the back of the net. It was the first goal Inter had allowed in three league games.

If Conte’s sides are known for something, though, it’s a well-balanced scheme. When Sampdoria gained control and pragmatism in the second half, Inter’s defensive stability helped contain the visitor’s lead.

And in the 61st minute, Nicolo Barella sealed it for Inter with a second-chance tap-in in the six-yard box.

Inter’s first true test comes midweek as the Italian giant meets Barcelona at the Camp Nou in Champions League play. Sampdoria, on the other side, prepares for Hellas Verona.

Juventus 2-0 SPAL

There’s Inter Milan, and then there’s Juventus. With 16 points after six games, the Old Lady is at the heels of Conte’s side. On Saturday, they, too, took care of business, winning 2-0 at home against SPAL.

In midair, following a light bounce, Miralem Pjanic’s strike curled into the top left corner of Etrit Berisha goal, who recorded eight saves throughout the 90 minutes. It was halftime, and Juventus were up 1-0.
In the second half, Juventus continued their dominance, possessing the ball 67 percent of the time and recording 12 shots. Following a whipping cross from Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo headed home his third goal of the season in the 78th minute.

A Champions League match Bayer Leverkusen are next in the queue for Juventus. But just days later, they’ll have a legitimate chance to take first place in the table as they travel to Milan to take on Inter. SPAL prepare for to take on Parma next.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Sassuolo 1- 4 Atalanta

La Liga roundup: Scoreless Madrid Derby draw; Messi-less Barcelona win (video)

By Joel SoriaSep 28, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT
It wasn’t this season’s first Madrid Derby, but a Barcelona 2-0 win over Getafe without an injured Lionel Messi that headlines Saturday’s La Liga action.

Getafe 0-2 Barcelona

With Lionel Messi out indefinitely, the show that is Barcelona had to go on. And that was exactly what happened on Saturday at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez as the defending champions cruised past Getafe, 2-0.

Luis Suarez, amid all of the questioning of his efficiency at the age of 32, responded to his critics with style. In the 41st minute, following a world-class, across-the-field pass from Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Suarez beat his marker and gently tapped the ball over David Soria.

Barcelona didn’t look back.

Just four minutes into the second half, Juan Firpo – summer arrival from Real Betis – scored his first goal in a Barcelona top. In a game that Antoine Griezmann struggled to find his groove in and Messi missed due to injury, Ernesto Valverde and company pulled through, moving two points shy of leaders and rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona’s upcoming bouts, however, will give a much clearer perspective on the true status of the team.

Midweek, the Catalonians host Antonio Conte‘s unbeaten Inter Milan in Champions League play before taking on Sevilla days later at the Camp Nou. Getafe, on the other hand, travel to Russia midweek to take on Krasnodar. Days later, in league play, a red-hot Real Sociedad will give them a run for their money.

Atletico Madrid  0-0 Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid huffed and puffed for 90 minutes straight, but nothing came from it as the Madrid Derby ended as a scoreless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano Saturday night in Spain’s capital.

With both sides nearly at full strength, the highly-anticipated showdown between both rivals lived up the exactions – without the goals, obviously.

Just as the ball started rolling, Joao Felix was handed Los Colchoneros’ clearest opportunity at goal. The 19-year-old, possibly under the pressure of such passionate derby, rifled it inches off the far post. Later down the stretch of the game, the Portuguese sensation did just the same.

On Real Madrid’s end, if it wasn’t for Jan Oblak’s formidable night, Zinedine Zidane’s men easily could have ran away with three points. Toni Kroos, who was one of the game’s better players, had to key chances which were denied by Oblak. In the dying minutes of the game, Karim Benzema forced the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper to make a save-of-the-week type of block, which denied the visitors from winning the game.

Atletico Madrid, winners once in their last five games, travel to Moscow to take on Lokomotiv in Champions League group stage play, while Real Madrid host club Brugge midweek in the same competition.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Villarreal 5-1 Real Betis

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Valencia

Granada 1-0 Leganes