MLS Live: Chicago and Toronto meet, Revs host NYCFC

Playoff implications a-plenty as Major League Soccer takes the field on Sunday.
The Chicago Fire, sitting four points adrift of a playoff spot, need a result as they host Toronto FC. The visitors themselves are remain in limbo, having already clinched a playoff spot but still able to move up the table into a bye position. The match is also a significant one with the Fire playing likely their last match in SeatGeek Stadium before likely moving to Soldier Field next season.
Elsewhere, New England can clinch a playoff spot with a surprise result against Eastern Conference leaders NYCFC. Should the game swing the other direction, NCYFC can clinch the top spot in the Eastern Conference, already sitting six points above second-placed Philadelphia.
The San Jose Earthquakes need a result to move into a playoff position, sitting one point back of the cut line as they host the Seattle Sounders. The Quakes have lost four in a row and slipped below the line. Seattle has clinched a playoff spot but can confirm home field for the first round with a result.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes the field at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps looking to extend his ridiculous goal form with 12 goals in his last eight games. The Galaxy have clinched a playoff spot but can pass Minnesota into second with a win and some help.
Full Sunday MLS Schedule
Chicago Fire v. Toronto FC – 5:00 pm E.T.
Columbus Crew v. Philadelphia Union – 5:00 pm E.T.
FC Cincinnati v. Orlando City SC – 5:00 pm E.T.
Montreal Impact v. Atlanta United – 5:00 pm E.T.
New England Revolution v. NYCFC – 5:00 pm E.T.
NY Red Bulls v. DC United – 5:00 pm E.T.
Colorado Rapids v. FC Dallas – 7:30 pm E.T.
LA Galaxy v. Vancouver Whitecaps – 7:30 pm E.T.
Minnesota United v. LAFC – 7:30 pm E.T.
Real Salt Lake v. Houston Dynamo – 7:30 pm E.T.
San Jose Earthquakes v. Seattle Sounders – 7:30 pm E.T.
Sporting Kansas City v. Portland Timbers 7:30 pm E.T.
Victor Lindelof has developed a solid partnership with Harry Maguire at Manchester United this season, putting together one fo the better defensive records in the Premier League thus far.
It could have been much different had the transfer market had its way this summer.
According to Lindelof’s agent, the 25-year-old was wanted by Barcelona, among other clubs, but Manchester United was not open to any transfers.
“There was a lot of interest from clubs that are even better [than United] at the moment,” Lindelof’s agent Hasan Cetinkaya told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. “When Matthijs de Ligt chose Juventus, Victor was pronounced Barcelona’s first choice.”
As much as Lindelof or his agent wanted the move, there was no chance a move would take place thanks to Manchester United transfer chief Ed Woodward. “His way of playing, his DNA, is very close to Barcelona’s way of playing. He is one of the world’s best centre-backs with the ball at his feet, and Barcelona wanted him. That’s how it was. I can talk about that now. They contacted Ed Woodward on numerous occasions with concrete offers. I had a meeting with their transfer manager, Matt Judge, to try to make a transition. But they just said: ‘There is no chance. Victor is one of our best players’.”
That led to a new five-year deal at Manchester United, hoping to ward off any outside interest that could eventually turn his head despite three years left on his contract. With his future secure, the agent was comfortable discussing past possibilities.
It’s no surprise that Barcelona was interested. They lost out on Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus, and their current situation is dicey. Samuel Umtiti has struggled with injuries the past few years and is out with a foot problem for at least another month, while Clement Lenglet has seen spotty performances, sent off over the weekend against Getafe. That has pushed 19-year-old Jean-Claire Tobito into action, digging deep into the squad depth.
Christian Pulisic has gone four Premier League games without seeing the field. An unused substitute again at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea topped Brighton 2-0 on Saturday, the 21-year-old told NBC Sports that his lack of playing time is “very frustrating” and that “it is tough for me right now.”
Frank Lampard is under no obligation to play the American despite his hefty $75 million price tag on the move from Borussia Dortmund over the winter. With that in mind, it’s time to take a look at the performances of his competition at Chelsea and determine whether the Blues boss is making the right decision in keeping Pulisic on the bench.
There seems to be at least four other attacking players above Pulisic in the depth chart: Experienced international wingers Willian and Pedro, and youngsters Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Here’s a closer look at each player’s season so far.
Mason Mount
The 20-year-old England youth international has exploded onto the scene this campaign, forced into the rotation due to Chelsea’s transfer ban. He has taken his chance marvelously, proving a massive threat to opposition defenses on the ball. The sample size is still small, but Mount is currently rated as WhoScored’s 14th best player so far this season with an impressive 7.45 rating. He has delivered three goals thus far, and has produced over two key passes per game and just under two successful dribbles per game.
Lampard has begun to deploy Mount more centrally, pairing him in midfield with Ross Barkley and allowing him to venture forward. He created three chances against Brighton last time out and won the penalty that saw Jorginho put Chelsea in front just after halftime. There is no doubt that in his current form, Mount should be starting every match for Chelsea at this point, and Pulisic can have no qualms about sitting behind the fellow youngster.
Pedro
Since arriving from Barcelona in 2015, Pedro has been a versatile player that has seen significant time under a host of different Chelsea managers who have all noticed his value. Playing as a true winger, a central creative force, or a wing-back in various formations, Pedro has been able to contribute in a number of ways.
This season, Pedro has been of decent quality. He started slow against Brighton last time out but ended up with a solid overall performance, testing the goalkeeper a few different times and creating opportunities for his teammates. Still, that was his first league appearances since August and he was withdrawn for Hudson-Odoi after an hour. Lampard doesn’t seem to fully trust the Spaniard, even leaving him completely out of the squad for two matches in late August. His appearance in the lineup against Brighton instead of Pulisic was probably the most surprising given his lack of playing time thus far, but he proved a valuable asset.
Willian
While a hamstring problem carried over from summer international duty limited him early in the season, the 31-year-old Brazilian has seen significant playing time over the last month. Racking up three straight 90-minute showings in a row in league play, Willian is a trusted servant for Frank Lampard early on. Unfortunately, it’s somewhat difficult to determine why.
Aside from the demolition of Wolves in which he was brilliant, the performances have been quite spotty for Willian thus far. While his passing accuracy is 80% this season, a closer look shows a host of square passes well outside the box that inflate that total. Against Brighton, Willian added little creativity, especially in the first half when Chelsea as a whole struggled to produce much of anything. Still, he came away with the game’s second goal, a tight-angled strike out of basically nothing that punished poor one-on-one marking and even worse goalkeeping.
Another key part of Willian’s game is his defensive contributions which often can neuter his overall attacking threat. He came away from the Brighton with four completed tackles on the right flank, an impressive total for a winger. A look at his performance in the loss to Liverpool shows he was pinned back by his defensive duties for much of the game, and when he did get forward he was unable to produce much, completing just two of his six attempted passes in the penalty area and failing to come away from the match with an official chance created. Willian is a good squad player, but he hasn’t exactly dazzled in the early going. His fans will say he’s never been a dazzling player, and that’s a fair retort.
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Just having returned from an Achilles injury, the 18-year-old is clearly a fabulous talent. With the Blues having rejected Bayern Munich’s advances. There’s a feeling of obligation to play Hudson-Odoi now that Bayern has been rebuffed to confirm the club’s commitment to his future. Still, there’s a reason he sees the field. In 30 minutes against Brighton, he picked up an assist and proved valuable defensively, completing two tackles in two attempts and completing 21 of 24 passes. It wasn’t an inspiring passing chart, but Chelsea was playing with a lead the entire time.
Plenty remains to be seen here how he gets on after returning from injury, but as a huge talent that has already broken into the England senior squad, there’s little reason to think he won’t see a lot of the field.
The verdict:
This is a difficult one to analyze as aside from Mason Mount, there are plenty of question marks remaining among those in front of Pulisic on the depth chart. Willian and Pedro are older, experienced players who don’t light up the field but managers love for their dedication to the team effort and game plan, while Hudson-Odoi has plenty to prove on his way back from injury but figures to be given the chance to do so.
Given the unknowns, there’s no reason to think Pulisic can’t work his way back up the ranks. Chelsea is clearly committed to youth this season, and there is plenty of incentive to develop Pulisic into a regular contributor given his promise, his age, and the club’s financial commitment. Eventually, it’s logical to think Willian and Pedro will be phased out in favor of the younger attacking players.
Let’s also remember, Christian Pulisic isn’t the only good player struggling for time at Chelsea. Jorginho has proven an improved asset at Stamford Bridge, which has left N’Golo Kante to just three Premier League appearances. While Kante has also struggled with injury, the improved play of Jorginho has enabled Lampard to be careful with the French midfielder, confirming he missed the Brighton squad with a hamstring problem that left Chelsea to be cautious with Kante. Had Jorginho not been playing so well, Kante may have been risked.
While it’s natural to panic over Pulisic’s small workload early on – and certainly frustrating for the player given his phasing out at Dortmund at the hands of Jadon Sancho – it’s not time to push the big red button. Lampard has clearly told Pulisic to improve his training, and nobody but the team knowns what goes on there. All we can judge is what happens on the field, and until someone at Chelsea struggles greatly and deserves to be replaced, it’s tough to see a way back in for Pulisic in the short-term.
AC Milan’s nosedive has been nothing but painful, and it continued again this weekend as Fiorentina downed them at home 3-1 behind an early Erick Pulgar penalty and a second half strike by Gaetano Castrovilli. Milan, already down 1-0, fell behind a man when Mateo Musacchio was sent off early second half when he went in studs up over the ball on Franck Ribery. The incident was initially deemed a yellow card but was upgraded to a red, dooming AC Milan to its fate. Ribery scored to make it 3-0 in the 78th minute before AC Milan bagged a consolation goal two minutes later through Rafael Leao to finish the scoreline.
Marco Giampaolo’s seat warmed even further with the club’s fourth loss in their last six games, dropping to 16th in the table. They out-passed Fiorentina 500-300 and still just managed two shots on target to Fiorentina’s six. It could have been even worse as Federico Chiesa missed a penalty that would have put them 3-0 up, but the defeat still stings for a club in regression.
Napoli skated passed Brescia 2-1 despite Mario Balotelli‘s consolation goal with his daughter in attendance. Dries Mertens and Kostas Manolas scored in the first half, the latter in first-half stoppage time, and the home side held on thanks to a VAR review that chalked off a long-range rocket from young Sandro Tonali for a foul in the buildup. The win moved Napoli into fourth one point back of Atalanta, four points behind Juventus and six back of leaders Inter.
Lazio obliterated Genoa at home 4-0 in a comprehensive performance backed by four different goalscorers. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic started things off seven minutes in on a curler from the top of the box, and Stefan Radu made it 2-0 before halftime with a quality left-footed strike from a tough angle. Felipe Caciedo added a third on the hour mark one the break, and Ciro Immobile rounded out the scoring also on the counter 12 minutes from time. Lazio moved to sixth, level with Cagliari on 10 points but above on goal differential.
Edin Dzeko gave Roma a 1-0 road win over Lecce to keep them in 5th in the table. He struck on 56 minutes with a header at the far post to push the visitors through, despite finishing level with the newly-promoted side on shots on target, each with six. Roma fouled Lecce players 20 times during the sloppy match, but Paulo Fonesca’s club pulled out the clean sheet victory.
Stefano Okaka scored just before the half-hour mark and Udinese beat 10-man Lazio 1-0 to pull out of the relegation zone. The goal is the Italian international’s first of the season, and moved them to six points on the year in a crowded bottom half of the table six matches in. Roberto Soriano saw red six minutes into second-half stoppage time for a second yellow card, ending the threat.
Calgiari and Hellas Verona drew 1-1 on goals from Lucas Castro and Davide Faraoni. The goal for Castro is his second in two games, coming after his winner over Napoli last time out.
