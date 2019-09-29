Report: Spurs line up Southgate if Pochettino leaves

Tottenham fans, it’s time to dust off your waistcoats…

A report from the Daily Mirror states that Gareth Southgate is Spurs’ first-choice to replace Mauricio Pochettino, should their manager leave in the coming months.

After a turbulent summer and start to the current season, the pressure has been mounting on Pochettino as several of Spurs’ big-name players could be on their way next summer.

Poch could be joining them, as his five-year stay at Tottenham seems to be coming towards a natural end point and the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid have earmarked him as their potential new boss.

As for Southgate, his experience as a PL manager is limited after three and a bit seasons in charge of Middlesbrough over 10 years ago. After leading them to midtable finishes in his first two campaigns in charge, they were then relegated to the Championship.

The job Southgate has done with England over the past few years has been nothing short of sensational and he obviously has a knack for working with, and developing, young players. England will likely be one of the favorites to win EURO 2020 next summer and if that’s the case, does Southgate move on or instead lead England to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Spurs fans hoping for Pochettino to leave should probably be careful what they wish for.

Southgate has a great relationship with Harry Kane and the other England internationals at the club, and that may help keep Kane at Spurs.

When these kind of stories crop up you get the sense that chairman Daniel Levy is perhaps trying to see who wants the job should Poch leave or be fired in the coming weeks and months.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports