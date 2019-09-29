Solskjaer on Man United: “Rome wasn’t built in a day”

Ahead of Manchester United‘s clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his Red Devils are on track.

Despite sitting 13 points off Premier League leaders Liverpool, the man in his first full season in charge at United is cautiously optimistic about the squad and playing style he is building.

Solskjaer sat down with our partners Sky Sports, and told Gerard Brand that United are just about where he expected them to be right now.

“It’s not like the situation we had last year,” Solskjaer said. “There’s no lack of desire there. For us it’s about building a new culture, building a new team, bringing everybody together. Is it the job I expected? Yes. I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job. It’s step after step after step.”

“Of course, we’ve hit a few bumps in the road, I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job. Rome wasn’t built in a day. We need time, and the attitude of the boys has been great. [We must] keep working on improving the understanding and relationships between all players, and the style we want to play.”

Given the fact Solskjaer inherited an almighty mess last season after Jose Mourinho left, then rejuvenated the squad as they looked likely to finish in the top four before a late season collapse, he deserves more time until he’s properly judged.

Defeats against Crystal Palace and West Ham early this season haven’t helped his cause but neither have costly injuries to Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and now Marcus Rashford.

Context is key in life, and in football.

Solskjaer is slowly trying to create a new culture at United and the younger players he is bedding in (Mason Greenwood, Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay to name a few) will take time to find their feet. There is a clear playing style of counter-attacking coupled with more intense pressing in attacking areas, and it has shown glimpses of working well.

Will Solskjaer be given the time to turn United into a top four team, at the very least, once again?

As he says, Rome wasn’t built in a day. But a decent football team can be built in about 6-12 months. The clock is ticking, Ole…

If United aren’t firmly in the top four battle by January, Ed Woodward and Co. may be getting a little twitchy.

At this point, blaming the manager is probably not the answer. Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and David Moyes have all come and gone since Sir Alex Ferguson retired while the rest of the football structure at the club hasn’t changed at all over the last six years.

That tells its own story and should probably buy Solskjaer at least until the end of this season before he is judged.

