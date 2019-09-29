Vela equals single-season MLS goalscoring record, Zlatan in hunt

Carlos Vela equalled the Major League Soccer single-season scoring record with his 31st strike of the season as LAFC drew with Minnesota United on Sunday.
In the 70th minute of a scoreless match that saw the visitors dominate possession at Allianz Field, Vela blasted a left-footed strike that looped inside the far post. The strike gave LAFC the lead and eventually – along with the NYCFC loss – secured the Supporters’ Shield.
The goal matched the single-season record of 31 goals set by Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez last season.
Minnesota was able to muster an immediate response and level the score just five minutes later in the eventual 1-1 draw, but it wouldn’t matter as LAFC completed its regular season quest, topping the Western Conference by a massive 16-point margin and leaving them eight points clear of NYCFC for the Supporters’ Shield.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic also remains in the hunt for the goalscoring record, remaining three back of Vela’s total with an early strike in the LA Galaxy’s wild 4-3 home loss to Vancouver. Zlatan tied up the score at one-all as he poked home Cristian Pavon’s cut cross that reached the Swedish international at the penalty spot.
The goal put Ibra on 29 for the season, two behind Vela’s total. Despite just having one match to go to catch his cross-town rival, it would be silly to count out Ibrahimovic who would need a hat-trick to pass Vela and set the record all on his own.
With the single-season goalscoring record on the line next weekend as the season wraps up, LAFC will host the Colorado Rapids while the Galaxy travel to the Houston Dynamo. The Rapids have conceded 60 goals this season in 42 matches, the second-worst defensive record in the West and third-words in the league. Houston has also struggled defensively, with 57 goals conceded this campaign.
Real Salt Lake was able to come away from Sunday’s carnage across the Western Conference playoff picture with a secured spot in the postseason, but a number of other clubs in the hunt weren’t so lucky.
Jefferson Savarino bagged a 75th minute winner to put RSL past Houston Dynamo 2-1, pushing them up to fifth in the Western Conference standings and securing a playoff position with 50 points, six above the cut line. The shot was a low drive from the edge of the box that caught Tyler Deric too close to his near post.
Not every team in the playoff hunt was so lucky. The Portland Timbers came from behind to draw Sporting Kansas City on the road 2-2, but it wasn’t enough to clinch, as they remain just two points above the cut line. The match featured three red cards, including the decisive moment in the 84th minute when Jeremy Ebobisse was tugged back by Ilie Sanchez while free on goal. It was a clear penalty and the referee sent off the Sporting KC defender for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.
Dairon Asprilla stepped up and produced a blistering penalty into the top-right corner, earning Portland the draw. The lone point still leaves them vulnerable, however, and now they face a do-or-die meeting with San Jose next weekend.
Speaking of the Earthquakes, they were pegged back at the death, denied a chance to jump above the cut line as Jordan Morris scored at the death, using his blistering speed to beat Florian Jungwirth to a poor back-pass header by Magnus Eriksson. On the break he finished cooly past Daniel Vega to fire an arrow into the hearts of the Earthquakes. San Jose can still find its way into the playoffs, controlling its own destiny, but they must win next week against the Timbers
Finally, FC Dallas slumped to a rough 3-0 defeat at Colorado, leaving them vulnerable as well as the final playoff team in the current standings, holding just a point advantage over the Earthquakes. FC Dallas out-shot Colorado 17-14, but were comprehensively beaten 10-3 in shots on target as their finishing let them down. Jack Price scored 10 minutes in to put Colorado up, and goals from Diego Rubio and Kei Kamara finished it off. They have a home date with Sporting KC on the final day where a win would clinch a playoff spot.
The New England Revolution locked in the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference by surprising leaders NYCFC 2-0 at home on Sunday evening.
With the game scoreless at the break – largely thanks to Matt Turner who did well to keep out chances from Alexandru Mitrita and Gary Mackay-Steven. Teal Bunbury broke the deadlock past the hour mark with an awkward finish to cap off a pacey counter-attack.
The most impressive moment sealed the game in the 89th minute as Gustavo Bou broke down the right and somehow chipped Sean Johnson from a long way out. It was a fabulous effort deserving of a full three points and a playoff spot.
Despite the loss, NYCFC still owns the number one seed, which they clinched on Wednesday with an emphatic 4-1 win over Atlanta United. Still, it isn’t exactly the way the Eastern Conference leaders want to head into the playoffs, and they have one more chance to turn things around as they take on the Philadelphia Union next weekend on the road. For New England, they head to Atlanta United in a major test of their playoff viability, still with the chance to push up the seeding list as fifth place is still theoretically attainable.
In-form Real Sociedad was stopped in its tracks on Sunday, downed by Sevilla 3-2 thanks to an 80th minute strike by substitute Franco Vazquez. La Real had a shot at the top spot in the La Liga table, but was comprehensively beaten by Sevilla who out-shot them 21-5, including 8-2 on target.
Mikel Oyarzabal put the visitors ahead at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium just four minutes in, but Nolito cancelled that out in the 18th minute with a fabulous volleyed effort at the far post on a bullet delivery from Ever Banega. Lucas Ocampos produced a highlight-reel solo goal just after halftime to put Sevilla up 2-1, and Vazquez poked home a saved cross with 10 minutes to go to seal the game. La Real grabbed a late consolation goal from Portu but it wasn’t enough to salvage the game.
Elsewhere, Eibar topped Celta Vigo 2-0 on second-half goals from Edu Exposito and Fabian Orellana. Celta Vigo held over 60% possession but could only muster three total shots to Eibar’s seven. The defeat leaves Celta Vigo with just one win in seven matches, while Eibar moves away from the relegation zone and up to 11th with eight points.
Real Valladolid went on the road and topped 10-man Espanyol 2-0. Michel bagged a penalty in the first half before a stoppage-time goal from Oscar Plano put the cherry on top. Fernando Calero was sent off in the 65th minute with a straight red card, leaving the hosts with a long way back. Plano’s goal marks his third of his in-form season, plus a pair of assists.
Alaves won 2-0 at home over Mallorca on goals from Lucas Perez and Joselu, both coming in the final 15 minutes. Perez came in just before the hour mark and scored from the spot in the 76th minute, while the former Newcastle striker seal the deal four minutes from full-time. Alaves dominated the attacking intent, out-shooting the visitors 11-5 (6-1 on target) and winning the xG battle 1.94-0.17. Alaves moved up to eight points on the young season, level with four other clubs, while Mallorca sat on just four points which left them in the relegation zone.
Levante and Osasuna drew 1-1 as the former survived the final 18 minutes a man down. Hernani and Ruben Garcia cancelled each other out, while the Levante goalscorer was sent off in the 72nd minute after picking up a second yellow card, but Osasuna could only put three of their 18 shots on frame.
Victor Lindelof has developed a solid partnership with Harry Maguire at Manchester United this season, putting together one fo the better defensive records in the Premier League thus far.
It could have been much different had the transfer market had its way this summer.
According to Lindelof’s agent, the 25-year-old was wanted by Barcelona, among other clubs, but Manchester United was not open to any transfers.
“There was a lot of interest from clubs that are even better [than United] at the moment,” Lindelof’s agent Hasan Cetinkaya told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. “When Matthijs de Ligt chose Juventus, Victor was pronounced Barcelona’s first choice.”
As much as Lindelof or his agent wanted the move, there was no chance a move would take place thanks to Manchester United transfer chief Ed Woodward. “His way of playing, his DNA, is very close to Barcelona’s way of playing. He is one of the world’s best centre-backs with the ball at his feet, and Barcelona wanted him. That’s how it was. I can talk about that now. They contacted Ed Woodward on numerous occasions with concrete offers. I had a meeting with their transfer manager, Matt Judge, to try to make a transition. But they just said: ‘There is no chance. Victor is one of our best players’.”
That led to a new five-year deal at Manchester United, hoping to ward off any outside interest that could eventually turn his head despite three years left on his contract. With his future secure, the agent was comfortable discussing past possibilities.
It’s no surprise that Barcelona was interested. They lost out on Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus, and their current situation is dicey. Samuel Umtiti has struggled with injuries the past few years and is out with a foot problem for at least another month, while Clement Lenglet has seen spotty performances, sent off over the weekend against Getafe. That has pushed 19-year-old Jean-Claire Tobito into action, digging deep into the squad depth.