More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Watch Live: Leicester City v. Newcastle United

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Leicester City host Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Foxes could climb to third in the Premier League table with a win.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

Brendan Rodgers‘ side have lost just once so far this season and are well positioned to push for at least a top six finish with their young, dynamic squad impressing.

As for Newcastle and new manager Steve Bruce, the Magpies have just one win on the board and looked primed for a relegation scrap.

In team news Leicester are without influential playmaker James Maddison who failed a late fitness test. Dennis Praet comes into the team for Maddison, while former Newcastle striker Ayoze Perez starts against his old club.

Newcastle have Andy Carroll on the bench once again, while Sean Longstaff, Emil Krafth and Yoshinori Muto all start.

LINEUPS

VIDEO: Ricardo Pereira scores superb solo goal

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2019, 12:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira is at it again.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

The Portuguese right back scored against Newcastle United, and for the second Premier League game on the trot. It was a beauty.

Pereira picked up the ball on the halfway line, played a one-two and then surged forward over 30 yards with the ball before slamming home.

Take a look at the superb solo goal in the video above, as Pereira is one of the most underrated right backs in the game.

Solskjaer on Man United: “Rome wasn’t built in a day”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2019, 10:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ahead of Manchester United‘s clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his Red Devils are on track.

Despite sitting 13 points off Premier League leaders Liverpool, the man in his first full season in charge at United is cautiously optimistic about the squad and playing style he is building.

Solskjaer sat down with our partners Sky Sports, and told Gerard Brand that United are just about where he expected them to be right now.

“It’s not like the situation we had last year,” Solskjaer said. “There’s no lack of desire there. For us it’s about building a new culture, building a new team, bringing everybody together. Is it the job I expected? Yes. I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job. It’s step after step after step.”

“Of course, we’ve hit a few bumps in the road, I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job. Rome wasn’t built in a day. We need time, and the attitude of the boys has been great. [We must] keep working on improving the understanding and relationships between all players, and the style we want to play.”

Given the fact Solskjaer inherited an almighty mess last season after Jose Mourinho left, then rejuvenated the squad as they looked likely to finish in the top four before a late season collapse, he deserves more time until he’s properly judged.

Defeats against Crystal Palace and West Ham early this season haven’t helped his cause but neither have costly injuries to Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and now Marcus Rashford.

Context is key in life, and in football.

Solskjaer is slowly trying to create a new culture at United and the younger players he is bedding in (Mason Greenwood, Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay to name a few) will take time to find their feet. There is a clear playing style of counter-attacking coupled with more intense pressing in attacking areas, and it has shown glimpses of working well.

Will Solskjaer be given the time to turn United into a top four team, at the very least, once again?

As he says, Rome wasn’t built in a day. But a decent football team can be built in about 6-12 months. The clock is ticking, Ole…

If United aren’t firmly in the top four battle by January, Ed Woodward and Co. may be getting a little twitchy.

At this point, blaming the manager is probably not the answer. Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and David Moyes have all come and gone since Sir Alex Ferguson retired while the rest of the football structure at the club hasn’t changed at all over the last six years.

That tells its own story and should probably buy Solskjaer at least until the end of this season before he is judged.

Life after Pep? Van Bronckhorst reportedly involved at Man City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
1 Comment

Manchester City appear to be planning for life after Pep Guardiola.

According to Simon Mullock of the Daily Mirror, Dutch legend Giovanni van ­Bronckhorst has a contract to be at Man City and has been handed an “access all areas” pass to watch how Guardiola operates.

It is believed the former Feyenoord coach (who led them to the Dutch Eredivisie title on a shoestring budget in 2017) is being eased into the system at City so he can seamlessly replace Guardiola, whenever that day arrives.

Per the report, van ­Bronckhorst will spend the next year learning about different roles within the club, from the business side to the scouting and loan systems as well as the academy. Van Bronckhorst is currently without a club after taking Feyenoord as far as he could, so this all makes sense.

City’s hierarchy are keen to have an easy appointment to make when Guardiola decides to call time on their project, and van Bronckhorst is close friends with City’s Football Administration Officer Brian Marwood and shares the same philosophy as the Spanish coach, as they both admire and replicate the principles of Johann Cruyff.

The former Dutch international played at Barcelona when Guardiola’s career was coming to an end and he knows current City chief executive Feran Soriano and sporting director Txiki Begiristain very well.

Having a clear plan in place to replace Guardiola would make a lot of sense. Unlike at Man United, City are getting ahead of the game about replacing a legendary coach and the way van Bronckhort’s team at Feyenoord played would suggest he’d be a very good fit for City.

Patrick Vieria was lined up in a similar role to this within the City Football Group but eventually lost patience and has since coached New York City FC and then Nice as he looks to take his own path in management.

Will van Bronckhorst wait for two years to replace Guardiola? Guardiola’s current assistant coach Mikel Arteta may be a little miffed if someone jumps ahead of him, but he has no experience as a head coach and van Bronckhorst does.

Guardiola has less than two years left on his current contract and if he leaves in the summer of 2021 that would bring an end to a five-year cycle in charge at the Etihad Stadium.

The wheels are in motion to make Guardiola’s departure as painless as possible.

Report: Spurs line up Southgate if Pochettino leaves

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2019, 8:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham fans, it’s time to dust off your waistcoats…

A report from the Daily Mirror states that Gareth Southgate is Spurs’ first-choice to replace Mauricio Pochettino, should their manager leave in the coming months.

After a turbulent summer and start to the current season, the pressure has been mounting on Pochettino as several of Spurs’ big-name players could be on their way next summer.

Poch could be joining them, as his five-year stay at Tottenham seems to be coming towards a natural end point and the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid have earmarked him as their potential new boss.

As for Southgate, his experience as a PL manager is limited after three and a bit seasons in charge of Middlesbrough over 10 years ago. After leading them to midtable finishes in his first two campaigns in charge, they were then relegated to the Championship.

The job Southgate has done with England over the past few years has been nothing short of sensational and he obviously has a knack for working with, and developing, young players. England will likely be one of the favorites to win EURO 2020 next summer and if that’s the case, does Southgate move on or instead lead England to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Spurs fans hoping for Pochettino to leave should probably be careful what they wish for.

Southgate has a great relationship with Harry Kane and the other England internationals at the club, and that may help keep Kane at Spurs.

When these kind of stories crop up you get the sense that chairman Daniel Levy is perhaps trying to see who wants the job should Poch leave or be fired in the coming weeks and months.