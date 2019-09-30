More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Arsenal rallies for draw at Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
Arsenal teen Bukayo Saka cued Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up for a second half equalizer as the Gunners rallied for a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

Scott McTominay scored for United, assisted by Marcus Rashford.

Arsenal moves into fourth with 12 points, while United moves into 10th with nine.

Three things we learned

1. McTominay flashes power: When you think of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, it’s about intelligent movement, tidy passing, and willingness to get into a tackle (and also, maybe, his surprise emergence under Jose Mourinho). But the 22-year-old showed us something a bit different with his powerful 45th minute lash from outside the 18. What a hit, even with a slight deflection, and the moment this sleepy game required on Monday. The Scot would miss an open header later in the game, but the damage was done.

2. Pepe fails to build on performances: With a goal and 2 assists in his last four matches prior to Monday at Old Trafford, big money Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe had a chance to cement his star status on Monday Night Football. He did not, missing the goal with one first half effort before hitting a tame ball directly to David De Gea before halftime.

3. The kid and the megastar team up again: Bukayo Saka is living the dream. Starting in Arsenal’s trident at age 18, Saka assisted prolific striker Aubameyang with a delightful through ball. As for Aubameyang, the Gabonese mega finisher has scored in every match but one this season. His seventh goal of the season was his 49th in 73 matches for the Gunners, a wonderful return for the longtime Borussia Dortmund man.

Man of the Match: Saka — The teen completed 90-plus percent of his passes on the day and won four of five attempted tackles in addition to his assist and two shots. Saka now has two goals and two assists in his first 270 minutes with the Gunners.

A rather lengthy feeling out period finally opened up for a chance when Andreas Pereira took it into his hands with along dribble to the precipice and a shot saved by Bernd Leno.

At the other end, Nicolas Pepe clunked an open shot from 16 yards well over the bar. He’d later cut a low shot that De Gea collected inside the six.

McTominay delivered an unfitting end to a sloppy first half with a beautiful strike for 1-0. A cut back to the top of the 18 allowed McTominay to rip a shot that relegated Leno to onlooker status.

David Luiz‘s long free kick led to an Arsenal corner, but De Gea sprung an effective corner that required a Matteo Guendouzi intervention.

Aubameyang beat De Gea moments later, but the linesman’s flag was inexplicably raised. VAR took a look and allowed the goal.

Young striker Bukayo Saka just missed in a bid to make it 2-1 within a minute of Aubameyang’s marker.

McTominay ran onto a free header outside the six, but popped his effort over the frame with a little over 20 minutes to play.

United kept pushing, and Maguire stepped well ahead of his center half position to force Leno into a save, which drew a corner. Alas, Maguire made a silly foul as Leno attempted to collect the corner, and the chance died at the doorstep.

Marcus Rashford presided over a stoppage time free kick, but was denied by the ever-impressive Leno. Overall, it was an improved defensive effort from the Gunners, who still needed their star goalkeeper to get the win.

WATCH: McTominay beauty snaps Man Utd-Arsenal to life

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
Scott McTominay gave a sloppy first half the goal it needed, not the one it deserved.

Arsenal and Manchester United were engaged in a bit of snoozer when the Scottish national team midfielder wound up with a cut back five yards outside the 18.

McTominay froze Leno with a clinical strike, relegating the goalkeeper to interested onlooker status as the ball sailed into the upper reaches of the goal.

The goal is McTominay’s third in Premier League play, and first of the season.

A win for the hosts would push the Old Trafford set past Arsenal on goal difference, as both teams would land on 11 points after seven matches.

By Kyle BonnSep 30, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT
One of the Premier League’s fiercest rivalries has some extra punch to it as a Monday showdown features two desperate giants looking to prove they can still compete with the league’s best.

Manchester United sits in 8th in the Premier League table, while Arsenal rests in 11th, both far lower than the clubs expect to be seven matches in. The two teams meet at Old Trafford at 3:00 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

In a surprise spell of fitness for Manchester United, Paul Pogba starts despite reports that a midweek recurrence of his ankle injury could keep him out, while Marcus Rashford also makes the starting lineup despite reports of his likely absence, leaving Mason Greenwood to the bench. On the other end of the spectrum, Aaron Wan-Bissaka misses out officially due to illness, although reports state he’s been managing a back problem of late while Luke Shaw also can’t prove his fitness, which means the full-backs are Axel Tuanzebe and Ashley Young. Young Brandon Williams makes the bench as cover for one of the full-backs.

For Arsenal, it was thought that Kieran Tierney would be fit to make his Premier League debut for the club, but despite debuting midweek off the bench, he does not appear in the squad, with Sead Kolasinac remaining the left back of choice. Calum Chambers is chosen over Ainsley Maitland-Niles at right-back after the latter’s sending off last time out, while creative force Dani Ceballos begins on the bench. 18-year-old Bukayo Saka becomes the youngest player ever to start a Premier League match against Manchester United for Arsenal as Unai Emery deploys the youngster on the left wing.

LINEUPS

Man United – De Gea; Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Pogba; Pereira, Lingard, James; Rashford.
Bench – Romero; Rojo, Williams, Matic, Fred, Mata, Greenwood.

Arsenal – Leno; Kolasinac, Luiz, Sokratis, Chambers; Guendouzi, Torreira, Xhaka; Saka, Aubameyang, Pepe.
Bench – Martinez; Holding, Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Willock, Martinelli.

West Ham goalkeeper Fabianski feared lost for 3 months to hip injury

By Kyle BonnSep 30, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
Reports out of England on Monday, including Sky Sports, claim that Lukasz Fabianski‘s hip injury suffered in the first half of the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday could leave him out for 3 months. He went down after blasting a goal kick in the 34th minute, in clear pain on the ground where he required lengthy treatment before being helped off.

The Sky report claims that Fabianski has a torn hip muscle and could require surgery, meaning he would miss extended time. That leaves new signing Roberto as the first-choice goalkeeper until Fabianski’s return, having signed from Espanyol on a free transfer this summer. Previous backup Adrian left the club this summer for Liverpool, where he has taken over for an injured Alisson and performed well.

The 33-year-old Roberto has been with 10 clubs throughout his career, mostly spending his club time in his native Spain. He was Malaga’s first-choice goalkeeper two seasons ago before moving to Espanyol where he did not make a league appearance, stuck behind Diego Lopez. He spent three seasons as the Olympiacos starter from 2013-2016, racking up 88 Greek Super League appearances and 20 Champions League starts.

33-year-old David Martin, who spent seven years with MK Dons between 2010 and 2017 racking up 334 appearances, is now the backup after also signing this summer on a free transfer from Millwall.

Fabianski is a massive loss for West Ham as they sit a promising fourth in the Premier League table after seven matches. He was tabbed as the club’s Player of the Season last year and has consistently shown up on lists of the best Premier League goalkeepers over the past 12 months. Fabianski has kept three clean sheets so far this season in league play and made more saves last season than any other goalkeeper in the league. West Ham has gone unbeaten in Premier League play since an opening day 5-0 loss to defending champions Manchester City.

The 34-year-old former Arsenal goalkeeper signed for West Ham from Swansea City before the start of last season for $8.6 million. He has also played significant time with the Polish national team over the last five years, starting each of their last four Euro 2020 qualifiers. Poland will now turn to Wojciech Szczesny who started the first two qualifiers of the cycle and kept clean sheets against Austria and Latvia.

Mexicans Abroad: Vela equals MLS record, Lozano left on Napoli bench

By Kyle BonnSep 30, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
Carlos Vela equalled the MLS single-season goalscoring mark of 31 and can break the record next time out in the season’s final match. Otherwise, it was mostly a struggle for Mexican players overseas, many of whom were left to the substitutes’ bench.

While Lozano rode the bench, Raul Jimenez was starting but failed to find the back of the net for the third straight match, while Chicharito, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, and Diego Lainez were all also left among the substitutes, and only Lainez of the bunch even saw the field.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — For the first time since making his Napoli debut, Chucky Lozano was left on the bench as Napoli topped Brescia 2-1. Dries Mertens scored a goal and Fernando Llorente started up front as Carlo Ancelotti went with a flat 4-4-2 with Piotr Zilinski starting on the left flank.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez’s stunning summer form seems to be waning. He played 80 minutes and did not score as Wolves topped struggling Watford 2-0 on Saturday. He was withdrawn in favor of Patrick Cutrone for the final 10 minutes and has not played a full 90 minutes since he last scored against Everton on September 1. He was rested for the League Cup match midweek which Wolves won on penalties over Reading. Wolves returns to Europa League group stage action with a big match against Besiktas on the road.

La Liga

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito was left on the bench for the second straight match as Sevilla topped in-form Real Sociedad 3-2. Luuk De Jong was favored over the Mexican as the lone striker this time, although he did not score in the game. Nolito and Lucas Ocampos provided the early goals while Franco Vazquez came off the bench to score the eventual winner. Fellow striker Munir El Haddidi was once again not in the squad, so Chicharito can at least say he’s ahead of the 24-year-old in the pecking order.

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — The defender was left on the bench as an unused substitute for the fifth time in six league matches this season, with Jose Gimenez and Stefan Savic preferred in central defense as the Madrid derby ended 0-0.

Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez, Real Betis —  Guardado was also left on the bench as an unused substitute, and Real Betis fell to a heavy 5-1 defeat at Villareal. Betis instead started William Carvalho and Sergio Canales in midfield, leaving Guardado left out of action for the third time this season. Betis has seven points in four matches with Guardado on the field, and does not have a win in three without him. Lainez was also left on the bench, but came on for the final 10 minutes for his third appearance of the season, all as a substitute.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — The central defender has started every league match for Celta Vigo thus far, and he again completed the full 90 minutes as his side fell 2-0 at Eibar. He has partnered with Joseph Aidoo for most games this season and while the club has just one win, the defense hasn’t really been the issue, conceding just six goals in six games, while the attack has scored just three goals in that span.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez made his first appearance since September 1, coming off the bench for the final 11 minutes of a 4-0 win over PEC Zwolle. He picked up a goal during his short stint on the field, scoring the final goal of the match. It is a promising return for Gutierrez who had been in the starting lineup for the first four games of the year before falling out of the side. PSV remains unbeaten in league play this season.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — The 21-year-old was left as an unused substitute as Ajax beat FC Groningen 2-0. Donny van de Beek partnered with 21-year-old Argentine Lisandro Martinez in midfield, leaving Alvarez and Razvan Marin as the odd men out.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Tecatito continued as Porto’s starting right-back, making it 60 minutes in the 1-0 win over Rio Ave. Moussa Marega headed Porto in front 12 minutes in and that was all they needed. Corona was yanked after an hour in favor of Wilson Manafa, marking the third time this season in seven starts that Corona did not complete the 90 minutes.

MLS

Carlos Vela, LAFC – Vela bagged the all important 31st goal of the season on the road against Minnesota United, and while the hosts equalized five minutes later to earn a 1-1 draw, it didn’t matter with LAFC already locked in to the #1 seed in the Western Conference. The goal tied Vela for the MLS single-season lead, and can break the record in the season’s final match against the Colorado Rapids next weekend.

Carlos Fierro, San Jose Earthquakes – Fierro came off the bench for the final 10 minutes, but was not able to turn San Jose’s Fortune as the Quakes were stunned by a Jordan Morris winner deep in stoppage time to keep them from moving into a playoff position ahead of Deadline Day. Fierro has started just twice since joining the Earthquakes, otherwise planted on the bench for late substitute appearances. The club has lost six matches in a row.

Jonathan Dos Santos and Uriel Antuna, LA Galaxy – JDS completed his third full 90 minute performance in a row and Antuna started on the wing, but the Galaxy were beaten in a wild match 4-3 by the Vancouver Whitecaps. Dos Santos picked up an assist in the game, feeding Antuna who scored the club’s second goal. The teams traded goals the whole way through, with Vancouver having the last laugh with a 93rd minute winner.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — The 23-year-old completed 59 minutes as Zulte Waregem drew 2-2 with Mouscron to remain eighth in the Belgian league. He played at the bottom of a diamond midfield, withdrawn just before the hour mark for young Abdoulaye Sissako with the club down 2-0, and they completed the comeback without his presence on the field.

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa   Moreno continues to start for the Qatari side in central defense, but they were downed by visiting Al Sailiya 3-1. After scoring just six minutes in to go in front, Al Gharafa capitulated to the tune of three goals, including two after halftime with the score level at the break. They sit fourth in the Qatar Stars League table.

Juan Gerardo Ramirez Alosno, Roda JC — Alonso was left as an unused substitute for the fifth match in a row as Roda drew with De Graafschap 2-2. It seems Alonso is second fiddle to 28-year-old Timothy Durwael in the left-back position despite having started the first three games of the Dutch second tier season.