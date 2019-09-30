More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Manchester United and Arsenal both desperate at Old Trafford

By Kyle BonnSep 30, 2019, 8:09 AM EDT
Two teams with top four expectations meet sitting eighth and 11th in the table as they clash at Old Trafford on Monday at 3:00 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

There is a different feeling surrounding this meeting between two bitter Premier League enemies. They are both immeasurably desperate.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Unai Emery are in very precarious positions as they guide two fallen giants hoping to avoid further depths of despair. A loss here could doom one of these squads to a long, hard season of little gain, while a draw would confirm the equal plights of both rival clubs that long for a return to glory that seems so far out of reach.

The future is now for Manchester United, as Mason Greenwood could see his first Premier League start with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both sidelined with injuries. Paul Pogba‘s status is questionable thanks to an ankle injury he re-aggrivated midweek in cup action, the same ailment bothering Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette who will likely miss out. The Gunners will, however, have Kieran Tierney available for selection having yet to make his Premier League debut.

Injuries/suspensions

Man United: OUT – Marcus Rashford (hip), Anthony Martial (hamstring), Eric Bailly (knee), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee). QUESTIONABLE – Paul Pogba (ankle).
Arsenal: OUT – Alexandre Lacazette (ankle), Emile Smith-Rowe (concussion).

Projected Lineups:

Man United: De Gea; Shaw, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Matic, Mata; James, Greenwood, Pereira.

Arsenal: Leno; Tierney, Luiz, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Saka, Cabellos, Pepe; Aubameyang.

What they’re saying

Man United manager Solskjaer on struggles thus far: “You evaluate every single game and look through the games, but I’m not doubting myself, no. If I doubt myself, then the rest of the world would as well. We have loads of discussions, so we believe in what we’re doing.”

Arsenal manager Emery on rivalry:  “Each match when I watched in Spain, Arsenal v Manchester United, Manchester United v Arsenal, was a special moment. I think Monday at eight o’clock, all around the world, if someone wants to watch a football match, it’s this one. We really want to play matches where we can do something important. We are preparing well. The players are wishing to play the next match – we know it’s a very big opportunity for us to get three points.”

Three key battles

  1. Daniel James v. Ainsley Maitland-Niles – The young Arsenal right-back was sent off last time out against Aston Villa with two yellow cards, and should he get a chance to start and redeem himself, he will need to bounce right back against one of the more in-form wingers in the league. Daniel James has been one of the few bright spots in attack for Manchester United this season, and Maitland-Niles will have his hands full. Should Emery decide against going with the 22-year-old at right-back, he could give Hector Bellerin a chance to return to favor, leading even more intrigue to this matchup on the Manchester United left flank.
  2. Dani Cabellos v. Nemanja Matic – Manchester United fans won’t be worried about Scott McTominay holding his own in front of the Red Devils back line, as the 22-year-old has been fantastic for the club since earning a starting place in the middle of last year. Instead, if Cabellos is to trouble the Man United midfield it will likely be at the expense of Nemanja Matic who has looked off the pace at times this season, both on the ball and off it. If Cabellos gets a hold of the midfield and has room to make magic, the Manchester United back line could be forced to pick up the slack, which means good news for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who would clean up the scraps.
  3. Mason Greenwood v. David Luiz/Sokratis – The 17-year-old Manchester United striker has earned praise from all corners of Red Devil land for his performances in other competitions, and it is time for his first Premier League start. The Arsenal defense, meanwhile, hasn’t done much to cover itself in glory this season, and that could mean a feast for the teenager at the Theater of Dreams. Will Greenwood reward the faith Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown in his young talent?

Prediction

These two teams are hungry for a result, and when desperate sides meet, the neutrals benefit from what could likely become an electric affair. Goals and big moments are to be expected, and that makes for an exciting matchup. Ultimately the fear of losing could outweigh the glory of victory, which could lead to a lack of attacking mentality late, but I like Arsenal to shock the hosts in their fortress thanks to the host of injuries Manchester United is dealing with at the moment; the loss of Paul Pogba is more troubling than most Red Devil fans care to admit. Look for Dani Cabellos to shine as Arsenal takes it in an exciting 2-1 affair that goes down to the wire with Mason Greenwood finding the back of the net in a losing effort.

RSL clinches playoff spot, Western Conference picture still wide open

By Kyle BonnSep 29, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT
Real Salt Lake was able to come away from Sunday’s carnage across the Western Conference playoff picture with a secured spot in the postseason, but a number of other clubs in the hunt weren’t so lucky.

Jefferson Savarino bagged a 75th minute winner to put RSL past Houston Dynamo 2-1, pushing them up to fifth in the Western Conference standings and securing a playoff position with 50 points, six above the cut line. The shot was a low drive from the edge of the box that caught Tyler Deric too close to his near post.

Not every team in the playoff hunt was so lucky. The Portland Timbers came from behind to draw Sporting Kansas City on the road 2-2, but it wasn’t enough to clinch, as they remain just two points above the cut line. The match featured three red cards, including the decisive moment in the 84th minute when Jeremy Ebobisse was tugged back by Ilie Sanchez while free on goal. It was a clear penalty and the referee sent off the Sporting KC defender for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Dairon Asprilla stepped up and produced a blistering penalty into the top-right corner, earning Portland the draw. The lone point still leaves them vulnerable, however, and now they face a do-or-die meeting with San Jose next weekend.

Speaking of the Earthquakes, they were pegged back at the death, denied a chance to jump above the cut line as Jordan Morris scored at the death, using his blistering speed to beat Florian Jungwirth to a poor back-pass header by Magnus Eriksson. On the break he finished cooly past Daniel Vega to fire an arrow into the hearts of the Earthquakes. San Jose can still find its way into the playoffs, controlling its own destiny, but they must win next week against the Timbers

Finally, FC Dallas slumped to a rough 3-0 defeat at Colorado, leaving them vulnerable as well as the final playoff team in the current standings, holding just a point advantage over the Earthquakes. FC Dallas out-shot Colorado 17-14, but were comprehensively beaten 10-3 in shots on target as their finishing let them down. Jack Price scored 10 minutes in to put Colorado up, and goals from Diego Rubio and Kei Kamara finished it off. They have a home date with Sporting KC on the final day where a win would clinch a playoff spot.

Vela equals single-season MLS goalscoring record, Zlatan in hunt

By Kyle BonnSep 29, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT
Carlos Vela equalled the Major League Soccer single-season scoring record with his 31st strike of the season as LAFC drew with Minnesota United on Sunday.

In the 70th minute of a scoreless match that saw the visitors dominate possession at Allianz Field, Vela blasted a left-footed strike that looped inside the far post. The strike gave LAFC the lead and eventually – along with the NYCFC loss – secured the Supporters’ Shield.

The goal matched the single-season record of 31 goals set by Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez last season.

Minnesota was able to muster an immediate response and level the score just five minutes later in the eventual 1-1 draw, but it wouldn’t matter as LAFC completed its regular season quest, topping the Western Conference by a massive 16-point margin and leaving them eight points clear of NYCFC for the Supporters’ Shield.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also remains in the hunt for the goalscoring record, remaining three back of Vela’s total with an early strike in the LA Galaxy’s wild 4-3 home loss to Vancouver. Zlatan tied up the score at one-all as he poked home Cristian Pavon’s cut cross that reached the Swedish international at the penalty spot.

The goal put Ibra on 29 for the season, two behind Vela’s total. Despite just having one match to go to catch his cross-town rival, it would be silly to count out Ibrahimovic who would need a hat-trick to pass Vela and set the record all on his own.

With the single-season goalscoring record on the line next weekend as the season wraps up, LAFC will host the Colorado Rapids while the Galaxy travel to the Houston Dynamo. The Rapids have conceded 60 goals this season in 42 matches, the second-worst defensive record in the West and third-words in the league. Houston has also struggled defensively, with 57 goals conceded this campaign.

New England secures MLS playoff spot with win over leaders NYCFC

By Kyle BonnSep 29, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT
The New England Revolution locked in the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference by surprising leaders NYCFC 2-0 at home on Sunday evening.

With the game scoreless at the break – largely thanks to Matt Turner who did well to keep out chances from Alexandru Mitrita and Gary Mackay-Steven. Teal Bunbury broke the deadlock past the hour mark with an awkward finish to cap off a pacey counter-attack.

The most impressive moment sealed the game in the 89th minute as Gustavo Bou broke down the right and somehow chipped Sean Johnson from a long way out. It was a fabulous effort deserving of a full three points and a playoff spot.

Despite the loss, NYCFC still owns the number one seed, which they clinched on Wednesday with an emphatic 4-1 win over Atlanta United. Still, it isn’t exactly the way the Eastern Conference leaders want to head into the playoffs, and they have one more chance to turn things around as they take on the Philadelphia Union next weekend on the road. For New England, they head to Atlanta United in a major test of their playoff viability, still with the chance to push up the seeding list as fifth place is still theoretically attainable.

La Liga: Sevilla pips La Real, Eibar blanks Celta Vigo

By Kyle BonnSep 29, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
In-form Real Sociedad was stopped in its tracks on Sunday, downed by Sevilla 3-2 thanks to an 80th minute strike by substitute Franco Vazquez. La Real had a shot at the top spot in the La Liga table, but was comprehensively beaten by Sevilla who out-shot them 21-5, including 8-2 on target.

Mikel Oyarzabal put the visitors ahead at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium just four minutes in, but Nolito cancelled that out in the 18th minute with a fabulous volleyed effort at the far post on a bullet delivery from Ever Banega. Lucas Ocampos produced a highlight-reel solo goal just after halftime to put Sevilla up 2-1, and Vazquez poked home a saved cross with 10 minutes to go to seal the game. La Real grabbed a late consolation goal from Portu but it wasn’t enough to salvage the game.

Elsewhere, Eibar topped Celta Vigo 2-0 on second-half goals from Edu Exposito and Fabian Orellana. Celta Vigo held over 60% possession but could only muster three total shots to Eibar’s seven. The defeat leaves Celta Vigo with just one win in seven matches, while Eibar moves away from the relegation zone and up to 11th with eight points.

Real Valladolid went on the road and topped 10-man Espanyol 2-0. Michel bagged a penalty in the first half before a stoppage-time goal from Oscar Plano put the cherry on top. Fernando Calero was sent off in the 65th minute with a straight red card, leaving the hosts with a long way back. Plano’s goal marks his third of his in-form season, plus a pair of assists.

Alaves won 2-0 at home over Mallorca on goals from Lucas Perez and Joselu, both coming in the final 15 minutes. Perez came in just before the hour mark and scored from the spot in the 76th minute, while the former Newcastle striker seal the deal four minutes from full-time. Alaves dominated the attacking intent, out-shooting the visitors 11-5 (6-1 on target) and winning the xG battle 1.94-0.17. Alaves moved up to eight points on the young season, level with four other clubs, while Mallorca sat on just four points which left them in the relegation zone.

Levante and Osasuna drew 1-1 as the former survived the final 18 minutes a man down. Hernani and Ruben Garcia cancelled each other out, while the Levante goalscorer was sent off in the 72nd minute after picking up a second yellow card, but Osasuna could only put three of their 18 shots on frame.