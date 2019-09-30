More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Report: Real Madrid wants to sign USWNT star Rapinoe as ‘Galactica’

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT
Megan Rapinoe is looking at a return to Europe, and her preferred club’s rivals lurk with interest.

The FIFA’s Best award winner for 2019 has expressed her love for Barcelona, with AS in Spain reporting that her love for the Blaugranas won’t stop Real Madrid from courting the Seattle Reign star and USMNT living legend.

Real is taking over the Deportivo Tacon team and rebranding it as the first Real Madrid’s women’s team in 2020, and president Florentino Perez loves a splashy signing. The term ‘Galactica‘ is being thrown around in a nod to Real’s habit of signing massive money signings on the men’s side.

Rapinoe has played for Sydney FC in Australia and Lyon in France, winning a French title and finishing as runner-up in the 2012-13 UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Imagine the offer that could be headed Rapinoe’s way from Perez.

The 158-times capped Rapinoe is a two-time World Cup champion, has a pair of NWSL Shields, and has won Olympic gold. The idea of spearheading a first-year Real team would have to be interesting, but Barca is far closer to a UWCL title.

In fact, Barca is already in the Round of 16 and faces Belarusian side Minsk. The Blaugranes have world superstars Lieke Martens, Caroline Hansen, and Vicky Losada in the fold. A pretty attractive proposition, to be sure.

Zidane: “We have to remain calm” about under-performing Hazard

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
Eden Hazard‘s long journey to becoming a Real Madrid star is… still incomplete.

The longtime Chelsea playmaker, 28, is yet to find a goal or an assist while wearing the shirt of his new club, a run of 267 minutes without production.

It’s reasonable to think that will change on Tuesday with a UEFA Champions League visit from Club Brugge, as Real looks to shake the bad vibes from its tournament-opening 3-0 loss at injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain.

The advanced stats say Hazard has been below average not just to his standards, but period. Zinedine Zidane claims he is not worried about the Belgian.

From AS.com:

“I’m not going to give him any advice, or tell him how he should be. He’s a very important player for us and we want more from him but we have to remain calm. I’m not worried. He’ll succeed here because he’s a very good player and that isn’t going to change. If he shows it tomorrow then that’ll be great.”

For his part, Hazard says the slow start hasn’t been easy to handle, but his best form is coming.

“When I start to score and get some good performances, everything will be easier. I’m missing a goal or assist to start to turn things around,” he added.

It’s worth noting that Hazard’s Chelsea teams were mercurial, and Zidane is getting first-place results without the would-be Galactico contributing much. It could be a decent sign for Real, because the Premier League has seen the heights of Hazard at his best.

UCL preview: Kovac praises Spurs; Pep’s UCL “seduction”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino may be in a tough spot right now, but the boss of Tuesday’s opposition in the Champions League sees him as one of the world’s great successes.

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac says Pochettino and his Spurs are a tale worth telling.

“In my opinion Tottenham have a very positive light in European football, they are now able to compete with the very big teams, even if it didn’t look that way seven or eight years ago,” said the manager of the Bundesliga leaders. “They have continuity, he was given time and he has done a great job and that is an example for others.”

In UCL play, Spurs are coming off a draw in Greece against Olympiacos while Bayern handled Red Star Belgrade and has a chance to put something close to a chokehold on the group with an away with in North London.

Spurs got a gutty win over Southampton at the weekend and will hope they’ve turned the corner. Pochettino feels his men need to keep battling through non-ideal form.

“You need to know that there will be periods when you are not as good as you expect,” he said, via Football.London. “The most important is the belief and spirit. Of course many things can affect that day by day at the club, or in the team, but it’s to have a clear idea of who you are and where you are. Where we want to arrive is the most important and stick with that, working hard.”

The other PL club in action on Tuesday is Manchester City, and Pep Guardiola is hoping he can get his fans to buy into the tournament as they host Dinamo Zagreb.

Guardiola said he wants a fired up Etihad Stadium, but admits that his fans don’t value the UCL as much as the PL.

“I know for the fans it’s the Premier League that’s most exciting,” Guardiola said. “We know that as a club, we’ve done polls, and the people prefer by far to win the Premier League than the Champions League. I know how special it is. But this competition is nice too. They have to live it as a dream. Nine times in a row we’ve been in it and that is top.

“It’s a reality of our club, we have to accept it. We have to seduce them so they realize how it’s important. I think it’s because in the past, a whole generation, they were not there in this competition at our club, Liverpool and United – with their trophies, they are used to it.”

UCL Tuesday schedule

12:55 p.m. ET kickoffs
Atalanta v. Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid v. Club Brugge

3 p.m. ET
Man City v. Dinamo Zagreb
Red Star Belgrade v. Olympiacos
Lokomotiv Moscow v. Atletico Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur v. Bayern Munich
Juventus v. Bayer Leverkusen
Galatasaray v. Paris Saint-Germain

Emery: “I want more” from Arsenal team, attackers

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT
Unai Emery wants goals from people other than Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, which sure sounds like a shot at big money signing Nicolas Pepe.

At least that’s all we can gather, considering he started three defensive midfielders as Arsenal drew Manchester United on Monday. Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, and Lucas Torreira earned starts. Alexandre Lacazette again missed out through injury.

Pepe definitely had a poor match. It was a step back from his previous three matches, with a goal and an assist in those, and he certainly missed straight-forward chances to score a second Premier League goal.

“We have young players who can take confidence. (Saka) is progressing well but we need other players too. This is not the best in terms of points but one point can be good if we win next Sunday against Bournemouth. We are very happy with (Aubameyang) and he is with his goal. We need more players with the ability to score.”

Like we wrote, maybe play ’em, Unai. All three of Emery’s subs at Old Trafford were of the playmaking variety: Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, and Reiss Nelson.

The overall performance showed some progress, said Arsenal’s boss as the Gunners moved back into the Top Four. But it isn’t enough.

“I want more: More in the result and in the performance but we are progressing. We were competitive but we can do better. We can control moments with the ball better and take more chances in the box.”

Solskjaer laments another blown Manchester United lead

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
David De Gea refused to blame the officials for a goofy goal at Old Trafford, where Manchester United drew Arsenal 1-1 on Monday.

The Red Devils led 1-0 when Bukayo Saka played Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang behind the back line, and the linesman raised his flag before the striker scored past De Gea.

Referee Michael Oliver didn’t blow his whistle, though, and VAR upheld Aubameyang’s well-timed run.

“Well, it was a big mistake for us,” he said. “We gave away an important goal.”

De Gea admitted that the flag could be a bit distracting, but that it doesn’t stop his job of stopping Aubameyang from scoring.

“Of course it’s an issue if the linesman keeps the flag down but also we know there is a VAR, so if it’s offside, it’s offside. We need to keep focus on the game. It’s a goal for them. We need to learn from that mistake.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t harp on the VAR part of things, saying his claims to the referee about a potential whistle boiled down to gamesmanship (“Sometimes you hear a noise and you try your luck, don’t you?”).

He was, however, upset with United’s inability to finish the job. For the third time this Premier League season, a 1-0 lead turned into a 1-1 draw. First Wolves, then Saints, now Arsenal.

“Another time we get 1-nil up and we don’t get the second goal. That’s the learning now for this team. We need to be more clinical. We’ll learn, definitely, but it’s a steep learning curve for a few. It’s a bad goal to give up.”

Solskjaer said the youth in the side are helping them start to build something, but that that’s simply a silver lining on Monday. He also said Marcus Rashford is 100 percent fit.