Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

UCL preview: Kovac praises Spurs; Pep tries to “seduce” fans to UCL

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino may be in a tough spot right now, but the boss of Tuesday’s opposition in the Champions League sees him as one of the world’s great successes.

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac says Pochettino and his Spurs are a tale worth telling.

“In my opinion Tottenham have a very positive light in European football, they are now able to compete with the very big teams, even if it didn’t look that way seven or eight years ago,” said the manager of the Bundesliga leaders. “They have continuity, he was given time and he has done a great job and that is an example for others.”

In UCL play, Spurs are coming off a draw in Greece against Olympiacos while Bayern handled Red Star Belgrade and has a chance to put something close to a chokehold on the group with an away with in North London.

Spurs got a gutty win over Southampton at the weekend and will hope they’ve turned the corner. Pochettino feels his men need to keep battling through non-ideal form.

“You need to know that there will be periods when you are not as good as you expect,” he said, via Football.London. “The most important is the belief and spirit. Of course many things can affect that day by day at the club, or in the team, but it’s to have a clear idea of who you are and where you are. Where we want to arrive is the most important and stick with that, working hard.”

The other PL club in action on Tuesday is Manchester City, and Pep Guardiola is hoping he can get his fans to buy into the tournament as they host Dinamo Zagreb.

Guardiola said he wants a fired up Etihad Stadium, but admits that his fans don’t value the UCL as much as the PL.

“I know for the fans it’s the Premier League that’s most exciting,” Guardiola said. “We know that as a club, we’ve done polls, and the people prefer by far to win the Premier League than the Champions League. I know how special it is. But this competition is nice too. They have to live it as a dream. Nine times in a row we’ve been in it and that is top.

“It’s a reality of our club, we have to accept it. We have to seduce them so they realize how it’s important. I think it’s because in the past, a whole generation, they were not there in this competition at our club, Liverpool and United – with their trophies, they are used to it.”

UCL Tuesday schedule

12:55 p.m. ET kickoffs
Atalanta v. Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid v. Club Brugge

3 p.m. ET
Man City v. Dinamo Zagreb
Red Star Belgrade v. Olympiacos
Lokomotiv Moscow v. Atletico Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur v. Bayern Munich
Juventus v. Bayer Leverkusen
Galatasaray v. Paris Saint-Germain

Emery: “I want more” from Arsenal team, attackers

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT
Unai Emery wants goals from people other than Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, which sure sounds like a shot at big money signing Nicolas Pepe.

At least that’s all we can gather, considering he started three defensive midfielders as Arsenal drew Manchester United on Monday. Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, and Lucas Torreira earned starts. Alexandre Lacazette again missed out through injury.

Pepe definitely had a poor match. It was a step back from his previous three matches, with a goal and an assist in those, and he certainly missed straight-forward chances to score a second Premier League goal.

“We have young players who can take confidence. (Saka) is progressing well but we need other players too. This is not the best in terms of points but one point can be good if we win next Sunday against Bournemouth. We are very happy with (Aubameyang) and he is with his goal. We need more players with the ability to score.”

Like we wrote, maybe play ’em, Unai. All three of Emery’s subs at Old Trafford were of the playmaking variety: Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, and Reiss Nelson.

The overall performance showed some progress, said Arsenal’s boss as the Gunners moved back into the Top Four. But it isn’t enough.

“I want more: More in the result and in the performance but we are progressing. We were competitive but we can do better. We can control moments with the ball better and take more chances in the box.”

Solskjaer laments another blown Manchester United lead

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
David De Gea refused to blame the officials for a goofy goal at Old Trafford, where Manchester United drew Arsenal 1-1 on Monday.

The Red Devils led 1-0 when Bukayo Saka played Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang behind the back line, and the linesman raised his flag before the striker scored past De Gea.

Referee Michael Oliver didn’t blow his whistle, though, and VAR upheld Aubameyang’s well-timed run.

“Well, it was a big mistake for us,” he said. “We gave away an important goal.”

De Gea admitted that the flag could be a bit distracting, but that it doesn’t stop his job of stopping Aubameyang from scoring.

“Of course it’s an issue if the linesman keeps the flag down but also we know there is a VAR, so if it’s offside, it’s offside. We need to keep focus on the game. It’s a goal for them. We need to learn from that mistake.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t harp on the VAR part of things, saying his claims to the referee about a potential whistle boiled down to gamesmanship (“Sometimes you hear a noise and you try your luck, don’t you?”).

He was, however, upset with United’s inability to finish the job. For the third time this Premier League season, a 1-0 lead turned into a 1-1 draw. First Wolves, then Saints, now Arsenal.

“Another time we get 1-nil up and we don’t get the second goal. That’s the learning now for this team. We need to be more clinical. We’ll learn, definitely, but it’s a steep learning curve for a few. It’s a bad goal to give up.”

Solskjaer said the youth in the side are helping them start to build something, but that that’s simply a silver lining on Monday. He also said Marcus Rashford is 100 percent fit.

Arsenal rallies for draw at Man United

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
Arsenal teen Bukayo Saka cued Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up for a second half equalizer as the Gunners rallied for a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

Scott McTominay scored for United, assisted by Marcus Rashford.

Arsenal moves into fourth with 12 points, while United moves into 10th with nine.

Three things we learned

1. McTominay flashes power: When you think of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, it’s about intelligent movement, tidy passing, and willingness to get into a tackle (and also, maybe, his surprise emergence under Jose Mourinho). But the 22-year-old showed us something a bit different with his powerful 45th minute lash from outside the 18. What a hit, even with a slight deflection, and the moment this sleepy game required on Monday. The Scot would miss an open header later in the game, but the damage was done.

2. Pepe fails to build on performances: With a goal and 2 assists in his last four matches prior to Monday at Old Trafford, big money Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe had a chance to cement his star status on Monday Night Football. He did not, missing the goal with one first half effort before hitting a tame ball directly to David De Gea before halftime.

3. The kid and the megastar team up again: Bukayo Saka is living the dream. Starting in Arsenal’s trident at age 18, Saka assisted prolific striker Aubameyang with a delightful through ball. As for Aubameyang, the Gabonese mega finisher has scored in every match but one this season. His seventh goal of the season was his 49th in 73 matches for the Gunners, a wonderful return for the longtime Borussia Dortmund man.

Man of the Match: Saka — The teen completed 90-plus percent of his passes on the day and won four of five attempted tackles in addition to his assist and two shots. Saka now has two goals and two assists in his first 270 minutes with the Gunners.

A rather lengthy feeling out period finally opened up for a chance when Andreas Pereira took it into his hands with along dribble to the precipice and a shot saved by Bernd Leno.

At the other end, Nicolas Pepe clunked an open shot from 16 yards well over the bar. He’d later cut a low shot that De Gea collected inside the six.

McTominay delivered an unfitting end to a sloppy first half with a beautiful strike for 1-0. A cut back to the top of the 18 allowed McTominay to rip a shot that relegated Leno to onlooker status.

David Luiz‘s long free kick led to an Arsenal corner, but De Gea sprung an effective corner that required a Matteo Guendouzi intervention.

Aubameyang beat De Gea moments later, but the linesman’s flag was inexplicably raised. VAR took a look and allowed the goal.

Young striker Bukayo Saka just missed in a bid to make it 2-1 within a minute of Aubameyang’s marker.

McTominay ran onto a free header outside the six, but popped his effort over the frame with a little over 20 minutes to play.

United kept pushing, and Maguire stepped well ahead of his center half position to force Leno into a save, which drew a corner. Alas, Maguire made a silly foul as Leno attempted to collect the corner, and the chance died at the doorstep.

Marcus Rashford presided over a stoppage time free kick, but was denied by the ever-impressive Leno. Overall, it was an improved defensive effort from the Gunners, who still needed their star goalkeeper to get the win.

WATCH: McTominay beauty snaps Man Utd-Arsenal to life

(Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
Scott McTominay gave a sloppy first half the goal it needed, not the one it deserved.

Arsenal and Manchester United were engaged in a bit of snoozer when the Scottish national team midfielder wound up with a cut back five yards outside the 18.

McTominay froze Leno with a clinical strike, relegating the goalkeeper to interested onlooker status as the ball sailed into the upper reaches of the goal.

The goal is McTominay’s third in Premier League play, and first of the season.

A win for the hosts would push the Old Trafford set past Arsenal on goal difference, as both teams would land on 11 points after seven matches.