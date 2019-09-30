More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

West Ham goalkeeper Fabianski feared lost for 3 months to hip injury

By Kyle BonnSep 30, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Reports out of England on Monday, including Sky Sports, claim that Lukasz Fabianski‘s hip injury suffered in the first half of the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday could leave him out for 3 months. He went down after blasting a goal kick in the 34th minute, in clear pain on the ground where he required lengthy treatment before being helped off.

The Sky report claims that Fabianski has a torn hip muscle and could require surgery, meaning he would miss extended time. That leaves new signing Roberto as the first-choice goalkeeper until Fabianski’s return, having signed from Espanyol on a free transfer this summer. Previous backup Adrian left the club this summer for Liverpool, where he has taken over for an injured Alisson and performed well.

The 33-year-old Roberto has been with 10 clubs throughout his career, mostly spending his club time in his native Spain. He was Malaga’s first-choice goalkeeper two seasons ago before moving to Espanyol where he did not make a league appearance, stuck behind Diego Lopez. He spent three seasons as the Olympiacos starter from 2013-2016, racking up 88 Greek Super League appearances and 20 Champions League starts.

33-year-old David Martin, who spent seven years with MK Dons between 2010 and 2017 racking up 334 appearances, is now the backup after also signing this summer on a free transfer from Millwall.

Fabianski is a massive loss for West Ham as they sit a promising fourth in the Premier League table after seven matches. He was tabbed as the club’s Player of the Season last year and has consistently shown up on lists of the best Premier League goalkeepers over the past 12 months. Fabianski has kept three clean sheets so far this season in league play and made more saves last season than any other goalkeeper in the league. West Ham has gone unbeaten in Premier League play since an opening day 5-0 loss to defending champions Manchester City.

The 34-year-old former Arsenal goalkeeper signed for West Ham from Swansea City before the start of last season for $8.6 million. He has also played significant time with the Polish national team over the last five years, starting each of their last four Euro 2020 qualifiers. Poland will now turn to Wojciech Szczesny who started the first two qualifiers of the cycle and kept clean sheets against Austria and Latvia.

Mexicans Abroad: Vela equals MLS record, Lozano left on Napoli bench

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 30, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Carlos Vela equalled the MLS single-season goalscoring mark of 31 and can break the record next time out in the season’s final match. Otherwise, it was mostly a struggle for Mexican players overseas, many of whom were left to the substitutes’ bench.

While Lozano rode the bench, Raul Jimenez was starting but failed to find the back of the net for the third straight match, while Chicharito, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, and Diego Lainez were all also left among the substitutes, and only Lainez of the bunch even saw the field.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — For the first time since making his Napoli debut, Chucky Lozano was left on the bench as Napoli topped Brescia 2-1. Dries Mertens scored a goal and Fernando Llorente started up front as Carlo Ancelotti went with a flat 4-4-2 with Piotr Zilinski starting on the left flank.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez’s stunning summer form seems to be waning. He played 80 minutes and did not score as Wolves topped struggling Watford 2-0 on Saturday. He was withdrawn in favor of Patrick Cutrone for the final 10 minutes and has not played a full 90 minutes since he last scored against Everton on September 1. He was rested for the League Cup match midweek which Wolves won on penalties over Reading. Wolves returns to Europa League group stage action with a big match against Besiktas on the road.

La Liga

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito was left on the bench for the second straight match as Sevilla topped in-form Real Sociedad 3-2. Luuk De Jong was favored over the Mexican as the lone striker this time, although he did not score in the game. Nolito and Lucas Ocampos provided the early goals while Franco Vazquez came off the bench to score the eventual winner. Fellow striker Munir El Haddidi was once again not in the squad, so Chicharito can at least say he’s ahead of the 24-year-old in the pecking order.

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — The defender was left on the bench as an unused substitute for the fifth time in six league matches this season, with Jose Gimenez and Stefan Savic preferred in central defense as the Madrid derby ended 0-0.

Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez, Real Betis —  Guardado was also left on the bench as an unused substitute, and Real Betis fell to a heavy 5-1 defeat at Villareal. Betis instead started William Carvalho and Sergio Canales in midfield, leaving Guardado left out of action for the third time this season. Betis has seven points in four matches with Guardado on the field, and does not have a win in three without him. Lainez was also left on the bench, but came on for the final 10 minutes for his third appearance of the season, all as a substitute.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — The central defender has started every league match for Celta Vigo thus far, and he again completed the full 90 minutes as his side fell 2-0 at Eibar. He has partnered with Joseph Aidoo for most games this season and while the club has just one win, the defense hasn’t really been the issue, conceding just six goals in six games, while the attack has scored just three goals in that span.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez made his first appearance since September 1, coming off the bench for the final 11 minutes of a 4-0 win over PEC Zwolle. He picked up a goal during his short stint on the field, scoring the final goal of the match. It is a promising return for Gutierrez who had been in the starting lineup for the first four games of the year before falling out of the side. PSV remains unbeaten in league play this season.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — The 21-year-old was left as an unused substitute as Ajax beat FC Groningen 2-0. Donny van de Beek partnered with 21-year-old Argentine Lisandro Martinez in midfield, leaving Alvarez and Razvan Marin as the odd men out.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Tecatito continued as Porto’s starting right-back, making it 60 minutes in the 1-0 win over Rio Ave. Moussa Marega headed Porto in front 12 minutes in and that was all they needed. Corona was yanked after an hour in favor of Wilson Manafa, marking the third time this season in seven starts that Corona did not complete the 90 minutes.

MLS

Carlos Vela, LAFC – Vela bagged the all important 31st goal of the season on the road against Minnesota United, and while the hosts equalized five minutes later to earn a 1-1 draw, it didn’t matter with LAFC already locked in to the #1 seed in the Western Conference. The goal tied Vela for the MLS single-season lead, and can break the record in the season’s final match against the Colorado Rapids next weekend.

Carlos Fierro, San Jose Earthquakes – Fierro came off the bench for the final 10 minutes, but was not able to turn San Jose’s Fortune as the Quakes were stunned by a Jordan Morris winner deep in stoppage time to keep them from moving into a playoff position ahead of Deadline Day. Fierro has started just twice since joining the Earthquakes, otherwise planted on the bench for late substitute appearances. The club has lost six matches in a row.

Jonathan Dos Santos and Uriel Antuna, LA Galaxy – JDS completed his third full 90 minute performance in a row and Antuna started on the wing, but the Galaxy were beaten in a wild match 4-3 by the Vancouver Whitecaps. Dos Santos picked up an assist in the game, feeding Antuna who scored the club’s second goal. The teams traded goals the whole way through, with Vancouver having the last laugh with a 93rd minute winner.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — The 23-year-old completed 59 minutes as Zulte Waregem drew 2-2 with Mouscron to remain eighth in the Belgian league. He played at the bottom of a diamond midfield, withdrawn just before the hour mark for young Abdoulaye Sissako with the club down 2-0, and they completed the comeback without his presence on the field.

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa   Moreno continues to start for the Qatari side in central defense, but they were downed by visiting Al Sailiya 3-1. After scoring just six minutes in to go in front, Al Gharafa capitulated to the tune of three goals, including two after halftime with the score level at the break. They sit fourth in the Qatar Stars League table.

Juan Gerardo Ramirez Alosno, Roda JC — Alonso was left as an unused substitute for the fifth match in a row as Roda drew with De Graafschap 2-2. It seems Alonso is second fiddle to 28-year-old Timothy Durwael in the left-back position despite having started the first three games of the Dutch second tier season.

Bruce calls Newcastle thumping at Leicester City “a complete surrender”

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 30, 2019, 12:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Steve Bruce did not hold back after his Newcastle side was obliterated 5-0 at the hands of Leicester City.

The Magpies boss called the defeat “a complete surrender” and blasted his team’s effort on the field in the loss.

“We have to apply ourselves better than what I’ve just witnessed there because it was a complete surrender too quickly and too easily,” he said after the defeat. “Too many felt sorry for themselves. Yes, we made mistakes and we got badly punished but to react in that way was the disappointment for myself, the players and the traveling support, which was quite unbelievable.”

Bruce, who took over for the departed Rafa Benitez despite heavy fan protest, said his players were soundly beaten in the second half and failed to respond to any of the adversity faced.

“Effort is a big, big part of the game and we have not done enough,” Bruce said to BBC Sport after the match. “The nitty gritty is we have not laid a glove on Leicester in the second half and the white flag came out too early.”

Most shockingly, Bruce seemed to admit the job might be out of his depth. He took responsibility for the defeat, but said that the best coaching would not have saved the players on the day.

“Being a manager or coach, I ultimately accept the responsibility because it’s as bad an afternoon as I can remember,” Bruce said. “I have heard lots of nonsense about tactics but the big thing is about showing pride and having a go. We have let everybody down today. I always knew it was a challenge, I was delighted to take the challenge but let us hope we can turn it around. I have the appetite to do that.”

Newcastle sits 19th in the Premier League table, with only the defensively challenged Watford below them. They next face Manchester United on Sunday, followed by a visit to Chelsea and a match against Wolves.

FIFA orders Cardiff to pay Nantes initial fee for Emiliano Sala

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 30, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

FIFA has ruled that Cardiff City must pay FC Nantes the initial $6.5 million for the transfer of the late Emiliano Sala, and reportedly will be required to transact the entire $18 million fee once it comes due according to the negotiated deal in January.

The Argentine striker died in a plane crash on the way to his new club, along with the pilot David Ibbotson.

Initially, it seemed by the FIFA announcement that a middle ground had been reached, with FIFA requiring just the $6.5 million to be paid as a way of placating the two sides in an emotionally charged dispute. However, it is now being reported that the payment amount is for the initial fee owed by Cardiff City at the time of the transfer, and that FIFA has ruled that the Welsh club will indeed be on the hook for the entire fee once it comes due. The confusion stems from Nantes only officially appealing to FIFA for the initial payment due in January, but that the precedent has now been set for future installments as well.

Cardiff City has 10 days to accept the decision or appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and reports state they will indeed do so. They have argued that because paperwork had not been completed and Sala had not been registered to the club at his time of death, they were not on the hook for his club-record fee, while Nantes countered that the two parties had agreed to the transfer and because of Sala’s departure from their grounds to make his way to Cardiff City, they should be compensated for his services.

An autopsy in August determined that Sala was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide prior to his death, with investigators surmising that the exposure likely contributed to the crash. With the body of pilot David Ibbotson still missing, it’s assumed that he was also exposed to the fumes, which could have rendered the duo unconscious, leading to the crash.

Report: USWNT rebuffed by Arsenal in approach for Montemurro

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 30, 2019, 10:04 AM EDT
1 Comment

According to a report Monday morning by ESPN, the USWNT coaching search hit a snag recently as they were rebuffed by Arsenal after hoping to court coach Joe Montemurro.

The report states that the federation identified Montemurro as a possible candidate and received interest from the Australian, but were stopped in their tracks when Arsenal refused to let their head man engage in talks.

The USWNT is currently searching for a replacement for Jill Ellis who announced she will step down after the World Cup “Victory Tour” concludes. The last scheduled USWNT match currently on the docket is a November 10 battle with Costa Rica in Jacksonville.

Montemurro has led Arsenal Women since taking over for Pedro Martinez Losa in November of 2017. In his first season with the club he led them to the Women’s League Cup title and the final of the Women’s FA Cup, before winning the 2018/19 league title in his first full season in charge, including a stretch of nine straight victories that saw the club score 42 goals while conceding just five. They currently top the table after the first three matches of the new season, level with Manchester City on points but ahead on goal differential.

Before coaching at Arsenal, Montemurro led Melbourne City to back-to-back Australian top flight titles in the club’s first two years of existence, including an undefeated inaugural campaign.

The 50-year-old signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal last October, leaving the club in charge of his future and allowing them to deny the USWNT an interview.