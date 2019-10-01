Champions League wrap: Juve, Atleti, PSG in the win column

The UEFA Champions League had a bit of everything on Tuesday, including results for five visiting teams.
We’ve written plenty about Spurs’ big loss and Man City’s controlling win, but if you missed those recaps — as well as Real Madrid’s poor day versus Club Brugge — see below.
Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge
Tottenham Hotspur 2-7 Bayern Munich
Man City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
As for the five other matches on Tuesday’s slate…
Galatasaray 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain
The Türk Telekom Stadı is far from an easy place to visit, and PSG needed every bit of resolve to outlast the Turkish hosts. Pablo Sarabia did a lot of the heavy lifting in setting up Mauro Icardi for the match’s lone goal, which came in the 52nd minute.
Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Gonzalo Higuain gave The Old Lady an early lead, and Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal and set Federico Bernardeschi up for another to keep Juve on level footing with Atletico Madrid in the race for Group D’s seeded spot.
Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
The Serie A side took a lead through Duvan Zapata and would’ve been happy to get a point on the board after Junior Moraes scored before halftime, but instead saw a home loss when Manor Soloman scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
Red Star Belgrade 3-1 Olympiacos
Down 1-0 after 37 minutes on a Ruben Semedo strike, the hosts took off following an early second half red card to Olympiacos’ Yacine Benzia.
Milos Vulic, Nemanja Milunovic, and Richmond Boakye scored for Red Star, who was again backstopped by Canadian star Milan Borjan.
Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Scoreless at the break, Joao Felix had a goal and helped set up Thomas Partey for another to make it 2-0 by the hour mark as Diego Simeone’s men climbed to four points for the tournament.
Don’t look now (actually look now, that’s why we’re putting it here. What a silly phrase) but Atleti looks really dangerous again.