Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Goal-scoring subs Foden, Sterling hail Man City performance

By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT
A pair of English attackers came off the bench to help dominant Manchester City finally break through Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Champions League play at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

[ RECAP: Man City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb ]

Raheem Sterling scored a 66th minute goal and assisted Phil Foden‘s stoppage time goal, which came three minutes after the 19-year-old entered the fray.

City was all over Dinamo but just couldn’t find that goal when Rodri slipped Riyad Mahrez into the left side of the box, a cut back to Sterling pounded into the back of the goal.

“It needed a change of tempo and Raheem brought that well,” Foden said. “It is all about enjoying your time on the pitch and I am happy to score and help the team.”

Sterling raved about his young team after the match, and promoted Foden as a next level sort of player. Attention Gareth Southgate. From the BBC:

“Players that we have here, you have to read the game and the goals will come. I am buzzing for Phil and I want him in the national team, if he keeps going he will be there.”

Foden really wants to play more, and seemingly every pundit in England has been asking why he hasn’t been in City’s lineup more often.

He’s trying not to worry about it.

“You have to show the manager what you can do each day in training, every young kid wants to play but you have to keep patient.”

Champions League wrap: Juve, Atleti, PSG in the win column

Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League had a bit of everything on Tuesday, including results for five visiting teams.

We’ve written plenty about Spurs’ big loss and Man City’s controlling win, but if you missed those recaps — as well as Real Madrid’s poor day versus Club Brugge — see below.

Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge — RECAP

Tottenham Hotspur 2-7 Bayern Munich — RECAP | Pochettino reacts

Man City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb — RECAP | Foden, Sterling react

As for the five other matches on Tuesday’s slate…

Galatasaray 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain

The Türk Telekom Stadı is far from an easy place to visit, and PSG needed every bit of resolve to outlast the Turkish hosts. Pablo Sarabia did a lot of the heavy lifting in setting up Mauro Icardi for the match’s lone goal, which came in the 52nd minute.

Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Gonzalo Higuain gave The Old Lady an early lead, and Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal and set Federico Bernardeschi up for another to keep Juve on level footing with Atletico Madrid in the race for Group D’s seeded spot.

Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

The Serie A side took a lead through Duvan Zapata and would’ve been happy to get a point on the board after Junior Moraes scored before halftime, but instead saw a home loss when Manor Soloman scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Red Star Belgrade 3-1 Olympiacos

Down 1-0 after 37 minutes on a Ruben Semedo strike, the hosts took off following an early second half red card to Olympiacos’ Yacine Benzia.

Milos Vulic, Nemanja Milunovic, and Richmond Boakye scored for Red Star, who was again backstopped by Canadian star Milan Borjan.

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Scoreless at the break, Joao Felix had a goal and helped set up Thomas Partey for another to make it 2-0 by the hour mark as Diego Simeone’s men climbed to four points for the tournament.

Don’t look now (actually look now, that’s why we’re putting it here. What a silly phrase) but Atleti looks really dangerous again.

Pochettino asks Spurs to show character, implores unity after big loss

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham Hotspur know how bad they looked in Tuesday’s 7-2 home loss to Bayern Munich.

And while many would expect a tongue-lashing, hair-drying, mentality-questioning post-match response from the boss, Pochettino says that was not on the menu.

[ RECAP: Spurs 2-7 Bayern ]

“After a result like today, there will be no shouting or talking when the emotion is on the skin,” he said, adding that, “Now is a moment to stay all together.”

An early lead quickly disappeared, and Serge Gnabry (4) and Robert Lewandowski (2) combined for all but one of Bayern’s goals.

Pochettino said it’s all about response, and the manager continues to say that this year will be a massive challenge for his UCL finalists.

“It’s going to be a tough season, I told you that months ago. After the Champions League final it was a chapter closed and the club need to start a new chapter. This defeat is not going to change my opinion. You need to show your quality like a man first. To face it like a professional is like a man. You need to put your quality and how strong you are to face it like a person. We need to face it like men and be stronger and bounce back and change the feeling.”

Good luck with that. Fortunately, Spurs have Brighton and Watford in the Premier League before a visit from Red Star Belgrade. That’s plenty of time to get back in some semblance of form for a team just as lethal as Bayern: Liverpool at Anfield on Oct. 27.

The above was from his post-match Q&A with the press. Here’s what he said to the TV cameras right after the match.

Bayern annihilates putrid Tottenham defense in 7-star showing

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT
1 Comment

Let’s be straight-forward: Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski humiliated Tottenham Hotspur’s abject back line in a 6-2 demolition of the hosts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Ex-Arsenal academy man Gnabry scored four times and Lewandowski twice while Joshua Kimmich also scored an extraordinary curler for Bayern in the blowout.

Olympiacos lost to Red Star Belgrade, which puts Spurs in the group’s third place. Bayern’s six points account for a four-point lead on the rest of the group.

Three things we learned

1. Lewandowski too powerful: It’s stunning to consider that Robert Lewandowski has never been named to a FIFPro World XI. The Polish striker started a move at the right end line, torching Jan Vertonghen, then worked himself back to the top of the 18 to pick up a loose ball and touch to his right before lashing inside the near post. Lewandowski added another to give Bayern six on the day. He now has 14 goals through 10 matches this season across all competitions.

2. Kane’s fine run (kinda) ends: Making penalties is pretty important, but Kane’s 61st minute success was his only real moment of impact in the match. He skied a free kick over the goal and saw a yellow card in the match. He had a goal or an assist in each of his last five matches, and continued that run. That’s really the lone positive from his day.

3. Serge Gnabry has a field day with Spurs back line, especially one fullback: Danny Rose and Serge Aurier did not deliver the goods at left and right back on Tuesday, with Rose cooked in the run-up to Kimmich’s opener. Aurier was roasted by Gnabry on his first goal, and then didn’t even bother to sprint behind the blazing Gnabry as he completed his hat trick by reaching a long ball from Thiago Alcantara. It’s the sort of move which would doom a player to the bench for weeks, but Spurs are very, very thin at fullback.

The ex-Arsenal man Gnabry added a fourth goal to complete the score line and would’ve loved his return to North London, having spent 2011-16 with Spurs’ heated rivals. He was magnificent.

Spurs struck first through Son in the 12th minute, as Corentin Tolisso passed to no man’s land. Moussa Sissoko took advantage of the giveaway, which carried a hint of a Dele Alli foul, and slid Son into the box.

Manuel Neuer could only get a hand on the South Korean’s shot as it headed for the side panel.

The lead lasted three minutes, and the equalizer was a beauty. Kimmich absolutely cooked Tanguy Ndombele with a cutback and whipped a vicious shot across goal and into the upper reaches of it.

Neuer and Lloris were each tested in the next five minutes, the latter by a Philippe Coutinho arrow in the 21st. The Bayern goalkeeper made an arm save on a hard Ndombele drive in the 25th.

Son ripped a shot wide at the half hour mark, an attempt to beat Neuer to the near post.

Former Arsenal man Gnabry would’ve loved scoring at the home of his former rivals, as he outlasted a dreadful challenge from Aurier and then blazed past a wooden Toby Alderweireld to blast past Lloris.

Gnabry scored again off a Harry Winks error, slipped into the 18 to dig out a shot that beat a diving Lloris.

Rose won a penalty kick off a high challenge with Kingsley Coman, sending Kane to the spot for his lone moment of the match.

Instead of inspiring a comeback, the goal spurred Bayern back into business. Gnabry added two more sandwiched around another classy Lewandowski finish.

Manchester City handles pesky Dinamo Zagreb behind super sub Sterling

Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT
Dominant Manchester City had to work for its Raheem Sterling-finished breakthrough in a 2-0 defeat of Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Champions League play on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Sterling scored and assisted Phil Foden‘s stoppage time goal, as City took 1,025 touches to the visitors’ 392. Dinamo Zagreb completed just 53 percent of their passes, were out shot 20-2, and had just 19 percent possession.

City now has six points, and has beaten both of the teams in the group who boast wins. A pair of matches with winless Atalanta are next.

Three things we learned

1. Zagreb frustrates with five (plus) at the back: City had more than 80 percent of the ball and almost all of the shot attempts, but the persistent and well-drilled visitors proved difficult to break down.

2. Rodri and Gundogan rule the roost: While Man City’s forwards to their time to find footing, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan were very strong in the midfield. Gundogan completed 113 of his 120 passes, while Rodri converted 116 of 126 passes (92 percent) including a sensational “hockey assist” on Sterling’s opener.

Again, let’s do the math: 229 completed passes between two midfielders. Outstanding.

3. Super sub Sterling supplies breakthrough: The winner was very much a team goal, as Sterling had been in the game for less than 10 minutes when he took a pass from Riyad Mahrez to make it 1-0.

And to combine points Nos. 2 and 3, how about that scything pass from Rodri

Man of the Match: Rodri — He looks the absolute correct piece for City’s midfield puzzle (which was already pretty darn good).

Gundogan cranked a shot off the woodwork, and City later had a goal taken off the board due to Sergio Aguero handling in the build-up.

Dinamo goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made two first half saves including a very promising opportunity for Aguero.

The frustrations of only producing a single goal despite myriad chances got to Pep Guardiola, who was shown a yellow card for dissent.

Joao Cancelo was a particularly bright spot for City, whipping in crosses and zipping about the right side.

Sterling’s goal came when Rodri fed Mahrez, a relative bright spot, into the left of the box. A cut back was blasted home by the England winger.

Foden subbed into the game and scored inside of the four minutes stoppage time.