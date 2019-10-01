Live, UCL: Tottenham v. Bayern Munich; Man City v. Dinamo

The UEFA Champions League group stage takes center stage over the next few days, as Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Man City are both in action on Tuesday.
Spurs host Bayern Munich with Mauricio Pochettino‘s men badly needing a morale-boosting victory after plenty of struggles. Following their draw at Olympiacos two weeks ago, beating Nico Kovac’s Bayern would be a huge step in the right direction for Harry Kane and Co. as they aim to reach the knockout rounds.
As for Man City, they smashed Shakhtar Donetsk in the opening game of Group C and they’ll be hoping to put Dinamo Zagreb to the sword at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola‘s side chase European glory for the first time in club history.
Elsewhere PSG head to Galatasaray, Juventus host Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid travel to Lokomotiv Moscow in some tasty clashes across Europe.
Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s late games, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.
Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.
Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule
Group A
Galatasaray v. PSG
Group B
Tottenham Hotspur v. Bayern Munich
Red Star Belgrade v. Olympiacos
Group C
Man City v. Dinamo Zagreb
Group D
Juventus v. Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow v. Atletico Madrid