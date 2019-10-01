More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Nice fires player for stealing teammate’s watch

Associated PressOct 1, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Ligue 1

Live, UCL: Tottenham v. Bayern Munich; Man City v. Dinamo Neymar scores late again in PSG win Kaka urges Neymar to stay at PSG, lead Champions League push

NICE, France (AP) French soccer club Nice says it has fired one of its players for stealing the watch of a teammate from the locker room.

Nice says the contract of 18-year-old foward Lamine Diaby Fadiga was canceled on Tuesday with immediate effect “following the theft of Kasper Dolberg’s watch from the professional first team’s changing room.”

The club says “above and beyond all sporting and financial consideration, Nice cannot and will not accept such behavior that betrays the confidence that unites all the club’s employees and all the members of the Rouge et Noir family.”

Diaby Fadiga, who has played for France’s youth teams, was in his third season with Nice’s senior side.

Dolberg, a striker from Denmark, joined Nice from Dutch club Ajax in the offseason.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

UCL Preview: An American at Anfield, Chelsea in France

LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

American manager Jesse Marsch leads Red Bull Salzburg into Anfield on Tuesday for a UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool, and he understands well that the building his team is walking into is half-cauldron, half-cathedral.

In fact, both managers are making Anfield a character in the story of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. ET kickoff.

[ MORE: Tuesday UCL wrap ]

“Anfield is a special stadium,” Marsch said. “Today we had the opportunity to get used to the dimensions and the myth. Tomorrow, the atmosphere is added. We will absorb all that.”

Marsch admitted that there will be temptations to lose focus for his young team, but stressed that if his club sticks with “our strengths and not let ourselves be scared, then we are dangerous.”

Salzburg, of course, is the former club of Liverpool star Sadio Mane, and the Senegalese winger admits that he still follows the Austrian side closely.

And Jurgen Klopp said that Salzburg’s next up-and-coming attacker, Erling Braut Haland, is just one more reason to be wary of the visitors.

“He is young, hungry, fast and direct,” Klopp said of Haland. “He is very dangerous. Nonetheless, it is our job to make Salzburg feel that they are here on Anfield.”

There are other Americans in action in the UCL, though Lille’s Timothy Weah will miss a chance to match up with Christian Pulisic and Chelsea on Tuesday.

That’s if Pulisic plays in France, where Frank Lampard will be laser-focused on a result after Ross Barkley‘s missed penalty helped doom Chelsea in the opener.

Barkley’s been in the news for other reasons this week, having reportedly been escorted to an ATM by police after refusing to pay a taxi driver following an incident with french fries in the back of a vehicle.

“The lads were given a day off on Sunday. He hasn’t committed a crime other than eating chips in the back of a cab, which is probably a bit out of order for the cabbie, but on a serious note what he has done from my point of view is be naive to be out on that evening in the buildup to a Champions League game.”

Sounds like Barkley’s going to get some leeway from his boss, who will need an improved showing out of the former Everton man if he wants to collect points in France.

In Spain, there will be a huge clash between Antonio Conte‘s well-running Inter Milan and a challenged Barcelona who is facing turmoil on-and-off the pitch but did pick up a much-needed win over the weekend.

Finally, there’s one more American likely to make a UCL appearance on Wednesday, though the bigger story here will be whether Ajax’s Sergino Dest is named in Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT squad.

Dest, 18, only made a substitute’s appearance against Groningen at the weekend and is a likely starter at Valencia. The right back played left back for Berhalter during the last international break, but expressed hesitance to commit to the USMNT when the Netherlands could come knocking. If he accepts a call-up for the CONCACAF Nations League games next week, he could be cap-tied to the USMNT for life.

UCL on Wednesday

12:55 p.m. ET
Slavia Prague v. Borussia Dortmund
Genk v. Napoli

3 p.m. ET
Liverpool v. Red Bull Salzburg
Lille v. Chelsea
Zenit Saint-Petersburg v. Benfica
Valencia v. Ajax
Barcelona v. Inter Milan
RB Leipzig v. Lyon

Champions League wrap: Juve, Atleti, PSG in the win column

Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The UEFA Champions League had a bit of everything on Tuesday, including results for five visiting teams.

We’ve written plenty about Spurs’ big loss and Man City’s controlling win, but if you missed those recaps — as well as Real Madrid’s poor day versus Club Brugge — see below.

Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge — RECAP

Tottenham Hotspur 2-7 Bayern Munich — RECAP | Pochettino reacts

Man City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb — RECAP | Foden, Sterling react

As for the five other matches on Tuesday’s slate…

Galatasaray 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain

The Türk Telekom Stadı is far from an easy place to visit, and PSG needed every bit of resolve to outlast the Turkish hosts. Pablo Sarabia did a lot of the heavy lifting in setting up Mauro Icardi for the match’s lone goal, which came in the 52nd minute.

Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Gonzalo Higuain gave The Old Lady an early lead, and Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal and set Federico Bernardeschi up for another to keep Juve on level footing with Atletico Madrid in the race for Group D’s seeded spot.

Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

The Serie A side took a lead through Duvan Zapata and would’ve been happy to get a point on the board after Junior Moraes scored before halftime, but instead saw a home loss when Manor Soloman scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Red Star Belgrade 3-1 Olympiacos

Down 1-0 after 37 minutes on a Ruben Semedo strike, the hosts took off following an early second half red card to Olympiacos’ Yacine Benzia.

Milos Vulic, Nemanja Milunovic, and Richmond Boakye scored for Red Star, who was again backstopped by Canadian star Milan Borjan.

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Scoreless at the break, Joao Felix had a goal and helped set up Thomas Partey for another to make it 2-0 by the hour mark as Diego Simeone’s men climbed to four points for the tournament.

Don’t look now (actually look now, that’s why we’re putting it here. What a silly phrase) but Atleti looks really dangerous again.

Pochettino asks Spurs to show character, implores unity after big loss

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham Hotspur know how bad they looked in Tuesday’s 7-2 home loss to Bayern Munich.

And while many would expect a tongue-lashing, hair-drying, mentality-questioning post-match response from the boss, Pochettino says that was not on the menu.

[ RECAP: Spurs 2-7 Bayern ]

“After a result like today, there will be no shouting or talking when the emotion is on the skin,” he said, adding that, “Now is a moment to stay all together.”

An early lead quickly disappeared, and Serge Gnabry (4) and Robert Lewandowski (2) combined for all but one of Bayern’s goals.

Pochettino said it’s all about response, and the manager continues to say that this year will be a massive challenge for his UCL finalists.

“It’s going to be a tough season, I told you that months ago. After the Champions League final it was a chapter closed and the club need to start a new chapter. This defeat is not going to change my opinion. You need to show your quality like a man first. To face it like a professional is like a man. You need to put your quality and how strong you are to face it like a person. We need to face it like men and be stronger and bounce back and change the feeling.”

Good luck with that. Fortunately, Spurs have Brighton and Watford in the Premier League before a visit from Red Star Belgrade. That’s plenty of time to get back in some semblance of form for a team just as lethal as Bayern: Liverpool at Anfield on Oct. 27.

The above was from his post-match Q&A with the press. Here’s what he said to the TV cameras right after the match.

Goal-scoring subs Foden, Sterling hail Man City performance

Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A pair of English attackers came off the bench to help dominant Manchester City finally break through Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Champions League play at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

[ RECAP: Man City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb ]

Raheem Sterling scored a 66th minute goal and assisted Phil Foden‘s stoppage time goal, which came three minutes after the 19-year-old entered the fray.

City was all over Dinamo but just couldn’t find that goal when Rodri slipped Riyad Mahrez into the left side of the box, a cut back to Sterling pounded into the back of the goal.

“It needed a change of tempo and Raheem brought that well,” Foden said. “It is all about enjoying your time on the pitch and I am happy to score and help the team.”

Sterling raved about his young team after the match, and promoted Foden as a next level sort of player. Attention Gareth Southgate. From the BBC:

“Players that we have here, you have to read the game and the goals will come. I am buzzing for Phil and I want him in the national team, if he keeps going he will be there.”

Foden really wants to play more, and seemingly every pundit in England has been asking why he hasn’t been in City’s lineup more often.

He’s trying not to worry about it.

“You have to show the manager what you can do each day in training, every young kid wants to play but you have to keep patient.”