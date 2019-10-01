The latest Premier League player Power Rankings are here, as we rank the top 20 players based on current form.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Players from Liverpool, Leicester and Chelsea dominate our rankings, while there are 12 new entries.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – Up 18
3. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
4. Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – New entry
5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Down 2
6. Jorginho (Chelsea) – New entry
7. Fabinho (Liverpool) – New entry
8. Matt Doherty (Wolves) – New entry
9. Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – New entry
10. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Up 3
11. Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) – New entry
12. Wilfried Ndidi (Leicester) – New entry
13. Joel Matip (Liverpool) – Down 8
14. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – Even
15. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – Even
16. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
17. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham) – Even
18. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
19. John McGinn (Aston Villa) – New entry
20. Chris Wood (Burnley) – Down 2