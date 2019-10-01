More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Philippe Crochet/ Photonews via Getty Images

Real Madrid comes back to draw 10-man Club Brugge

By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT
Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis scored a pair of first half goals to give Club Brugge a stunning lead over Real Madrid en route to a 2-2 draw at the Bernabeu in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday.

Sergio Ramos pulled a goal back via a razor-thin onside call which withstood VAR, and Casemiro nodded an equalizer home in the 85th minute. That was a minute after Club Brugge’s Ruud Vormer was sent off for a second yellow card.

Real dominated the second half but its lone point leaves it bottom of the group, three goals of differential back of Galatasaray. The Turkish side drew Club Brugge and meets PSG later.

Club Brugge chased Thibaut Courtois from the match at halftime, and perhaps the move was massive as Alphonse Areola stopped Dennis’ breakaway bid for a hat trick.

Courtois has not been in form, but the move was still surprising given that both of Dennis’ goals had an element of the fortunate to them.

Toni Kroos and Casemiro willed Real back into the match, as attacker Eden Hazard continued his early season struggles at Real.

Live, UCL: Tottenham v. Bayern Munich; Man City v. Dinamo

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 1, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League group stage takes center stage over the next few days, as Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Man City are both in action on Tuesday.

Spurs host Bayern Munich with Mauricio Pochettino‘s men badly needing a morale-boosting victory after plenty of struggles. Following their draw at Olympiacos two weeks ago, beating Nico Kovac’s Bayern would be a huge step in the right direction for Harry Kane and Co. as they aim to reach the knockout rounds.

As for Man City, they smashed Shakhtar Donetsk in the opening game of Group C and they’ll be hoping to put Dinamo Zagreb to the sword at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola‘s side chase European glory for the first time in club history.

Elsewhere PSG head to Galatasaray, Juventus host Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid travel to Lokomotiv Moscow in some tasty clashes across Europe.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s late games, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Group A
Galatasaray v. PSG

Group B
Tottenham Hotspur v. Bayern Munich
Red Star Belgrade v. Olympiacos

Group C
Man City v. Dinamo Zagreb

Group D
Juventus v. Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow v. Atletico Madrid

FIFA imposes life ban on former CONCACAF official Sanz

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 1, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has imposed a life ban for bribery on Enrique Sanz, the former general secretary of North American soccer body CONCACAF.

Sanz was easily identified as an unnamed co-conspirator in U.S. Department of Justice documents in 2015 – No. 4 in the original indictment in May that year, and No. 3 in a superseding indictment unsealed that December.

American federal prosecutors alleged that he arranged and took bribes linked to commercial deals for international soccer competitions with other officials linked to FIFA. They included World Cup qualifying games and the 2016 Copa American centenary tournament.

Though Sanz was not publicly charged or sentenced, prosecutors alleged he also took part in bribery schemes working for sports agency Traffic USA before joining CONCACAF in 2012.

The indictment said he obtained an “expensive painting from an art gallery in New York” as a bribe while working for Jeffrey Webb, then CONCACFA’s leader and a FIFA vice president. Webb, a banker from the Cayman Islands, pleaded guilty to various financial crimes and is awaiting sentence.

FIFA said its ethics judges charged Sanz with bribery only during his 2012-15 work with CONCACAF. He was found guilty and fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,000).

In 2014, the Colombia-born official took a leave of absence from CONCACAF, which also covers Central America and the Caribbean, while being treated for leukemia.

Sanz was suspended by FIFA’s ethics committee when the sprawling American investigation was unsealed in May 2015, and he was fired by CONCACAF weeks later.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The 2 Robbies podcast: Analzying the title race; Arsenal, Man United takeaways

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 1, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are joined by two-time Premier League Champion with Arsenal, Lee Dixon, to discuss the key story lines after match week 7 in the Premier League.

The gents discuss Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal (0:50), the state of the title race between Liverpool and Manchester City (14:45), what to make of Tottenham (24:40), Chelsea under Frank Lampard so far (29:45) and if there could be a surprise contender for the top four this season (35:25). Plus, Lee shares his underappreciated performance of the season (41:50).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Jurgen Klinsmann on USMNT World Cup failure, current squad

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 1, 2019, 12:43 PM EDT
Jurgen Klinsmann has been talking, and when he does, USMNT fans still listen.

Following his five-year stint in charge of the U.S. men’s national team, Klinsmann was fired with the USMNT struggling in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Bruce Arena took over and by now we all know they lost 2-1 in Trinidad and Tobago in their final qualifier. That coupled with a series of other freak results meant they weren’t going to Russia.

Speaking to ESPN’s Herculez Gomez, Klinsmann was asked about what went wrong for the USMNT almost two years ago.

“Well what went wrong, I was not in charge anymore, so obviously when you don’t qualify for a World Cup a lot of things went wrong,” Klinsmann said. “You were not prepared for finishing things off. You were qualified 99 percent, so whatever reason it went wrong there with the entire environment, it went wrong and nobody would expect that the other two games go in the same direction.”

Despite plenty of criticism of the USMNT in recent months, Klinsmann was actually pretty positive about their new head coach Gregg Berhalter and says the Stars and Stripes have a very exciting young group of players coming through.

In fact, it sounds like he wishes he could have worked with them.

“You know you look at Tyler Adams, you look at obviously Christian Pulisic,” Klinsmann said. “You have several players, Josh Sargent, to come out of the Tab Ramos U-20 group over the last few years, who has done tremendously well with the U-20s. So when you have a U-20 national team that now three times went to the final eight of a World Cup, that means that you have quality, you have quality young players. So now you have got to feed those young players into the next stage of their careers. So now you have a midfield with Weston McKennie, with Adams, with Pulisic, with Sargent up front. They promise a lot of quality.”

Klinsmann did hammer the CONCACAF region as a whole, saying that the new Nations League format is “a waste of time” and that Mexico and the USA have to be playing friendlies against top nations if they’re going to get to the latter stages of World Cup tournaments.

Instead the opportunity to play friendlies against elite nations from the across the globe have now been limited and more games against CONCACAF opponents are the norm.