The 2 Robbies podcast: Analzying the title race; Arsenal, Man United takeaways

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 1, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are joined by two-time Premier League Champion with Arsenal, Lee Dixon, to discuss the key story lines after match week 7 in the Premier League.

The gents discuss Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal (0:50), the state of the title race between Liverpool and Manchester City (14:45), what to make of Tottenham (24:40), Chelsea under Frank Lampard so far (29:45) and if there could be a surprise contender for the top four this season (35:25). Plus, Lee shares his underappreciated performance of the season (41:50).

FIFA imposes life ban on former CONCACAF official Sanz

Associated PressOct 1, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has imposed a life ban for bribery on Enrique Sanz, the former general secretary of North American soccer body CONCACAF.

Sanz was easily identified as an unnamed co-conspirator in U.S. Department of Justice documents in 2015 – No. 4 in the original indictment in May that year, and No. 3 in a superseding indictment unsealed that December.

American federal prosecutors alleged that he arranged and took bribes linked to commercial deals for international soccer competitions with other officials linked to FIFA. They included World Cup qualifying games and the 2016 Copa American centenary tournament.

Though Sanz was not publicly charged or sentenced, prosecutors alleged he also took part in bribery schemes working for sports agency Traffic USA before joining CONCACAF in 2012.

The indictment said he obtained an “expensive painting from an art gallery in New York” as a bribe while working for Jeffrey Webb, then CONCACFA’s leader and a FIFA vice president. Webb, a banker from the Cayman Islands, pleaded guilty to various financial crimes and is awaiting sentence.

FIFA said its ethics judges charged Sanz with bribery only during his 2012-15 work with CONCACAF. He was found guilty and fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,000).

In 2014, the Colombia-born official took a leave of absence from CONCACAF, which also covers Central America and the Caribbean, while being treated for leukemia.

Sanz was suspended by FIFA’s ethics committee when the sprawling American investigation was unsealed in May 2015, and he was fired by CONCACAF weeks later.

Jurgen Klinsmann on USMNT World Cup failure, current squad

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 1, 2019, 12:43 PM EDT
Jurgen Klinsmann has been talking, and when he does, USMNT fans still listen.

Following his five-year stint in charge of the U.S. men’s national team, Klinsmann was fired with the USMNT struggling in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Bruce Arena took over and by now we all known they lost 2-1 in Trinidad and Tobago in their final qualifier, and that coupled with a series of other freak results meant they weren’t going to Russia.

Speaking to ESPN’s Hercules Gomez, Klinsmann was asked about what went wrong for the USMNT almost two years ago.

“Well what went wrong, I was not in charge anymore, so obviously when you don’t qualify for a World Cup a lot of things went wrong,” Klinsmann said. “You were not prepared for finishing things off. You were qualified 99 percent, so whatever reason it went wrong there with the entire environment, it went wrong and nobody would expect that the other two games go in the same direction.”

Despite plenty of criticism of the USMNT in recent months, Klinsmann was actually pretty positive about their new head coach Gregg Berhalter and says the Stars and Stripes have a very exciting young group of players coming through.

In fact, it sounds like he wishes he could have worked with them.

“You know you look at Tyler Adams, you look at obviously Christian Pulisic,” Klinsmann said. “You have several players, Josh Sargent, to come out of the Tab Ramos U-20 group over the last few years, who has done tremendously well with the U-20s. So when you have a U-20 national team that now three times went to the final eight of a World Cup, that means that you have quality, you have quality young players. So now you have got to feed those young players into the next stage of their careers. So now you have a midfield with Weston McKennie, with Adams, with Pulisic, with Sargent up front. They promise a lot of quality.”

Klinsmann did hammer the CONCACAF region as a whole, saying that the new Nations League format is “a waste of time” and that Mexico and the USA have to be playing friendlies against top nations if they’re going to get to the latter stages of World Cup tournaments.

Instead the opportunity to play friendlies against elite nations from the across the globe have now been limited and more games against CONCACAF opponents are the norm.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 1, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
The latest Premier League player Power Rankings are here, as we rank the top 20 players based on current form.

Players from Liverpool, Leicester and Chelsea dominate our rankings, while there are 12 new entries.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – Up 18
3. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
4. Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – New entry
5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Down 2
6. Jorginho (Chelsea) – New entry
7. Fabinho (Liverpool) – New entry
8. Matt Doherty (Wolves) – New entry
9. Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – New entry
10. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Up 3
11. Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) – New entry
12. Wilfried Ndidi (Leicester) – New entry
13. Joel Matip (Liverpool) – Down 8
14. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – Even
15. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – Even
16. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
17. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham) – Even
18. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
19. John McGinn (Aston Villa) – New entry
20. Chris Wood (Burnley) – Down 2

Dortmund admit Sancho will leave soon

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 1, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Borussia Dortmund have admitted that teenage sensation Jadon Sancho won’t be around for too much longer.

The 19-year-old is now a regular for England and has been a key player for Dortmund since arriving in 2017.

Speaking to German magazine Kicker, sporting director Michael Zorc said that he doesn’t expected Sancho to remain at Dortmund for many years to come as Premier League giants continue to circle to sign the exciting winger.

“No decision has been made,” Zorc said. “But you don’t have to be a prophet to know he won’t play here for another five years. He has taken this positive development (at Dortmund). I doubt that would have been possible with top English clubs. We trust the players very early, and we are not afraid to let them play. He acknowledges that.”

“He’s an instinctive footballer, a street footballer, he’s always a footballer, but he’s always setting new limits,” Zorc said. “He does not sit back satisfied. He wants to play football successfully and beautifully. That alone is his motivation.”

Zorc had previously admitted that Sancho’s representatives had met with Man United, while Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said they turned down an offer from a “super club” for Sancho this summer.

His creativity and pace out wide is one thing, but he delivers goals and assists on a regular basis and is a very smart player who keeps the ball well and makes intelligent runs.

Sancho displaced Christian Pulisic from the Dortmund starting lineup last season (that sound you can hear is USMNT fans grinding their teeth…) and has scored 18 goals and added 29 assists in 64 appearances for the German giants over the last two seasons.

The Londoner has been linked with a move to Manchester United on multiple occasions in the past and the former Watford and Man City youngster would probably cost close to $150 million in the current market. He’s that good.

Man United need someone of Sancho’s quality and they are willing, and desperate enough, to pay the big bucks to sign him.

Sancho was very smart here. He knew it would take him four or five years to break through at Man City and become a regular, no matter how good he is. He went to Dortmund and has become one of the first names on their teamsheet and is ripping it up in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

These comments suggest one thing: Dortmund will keep cherry-picking top young talent from across the world, and in particular England, and give them chances right away. Then they will make huge profits, just like they did with Pulisic, Ousmane Dembele and many others.