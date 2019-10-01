The 2 Robbies podcast: Analzying the title race; Arsenal, Man United takeaways

Borussia Dortmund have admitted that teenage sensation Jadon Sancho won’t be around for too much longer.
The 19-year-old is now a regular for England and has been a key player for Dortmund since arriving in 2017.
Speaking to German magazine Kicker, sporting director Michael Zorc said that he doesn’t expected Sancho to remain at Dortmund for many years to come as Premier League giants continue to circle to sign the exciting winger.
“No decision has been made,” Zorc said. “But you don’t have to be a prophet to know he won’t play here for another five years. He has taken this positive development (at Dortmund). I doubt that would have been possible with top English clubs. We trust the players very early, and we are not afraid to let them play. He acknowledges that.”
“He’s an instinctive footballer, a street footballer, he’s always a footballer, but he’s always setting new limits,” Zorc said. “He does not sit back satisfied. He wants to play football successfully and beautifully. That alone is his motivation.”
Zorc had previously admitted that Sancho’s representatives had met with Man United, while Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said they turned down an offer from a “super club” for Sancho this summer.
His creativity and pace out wide is one thing, but he delivers goals and assists on a regular basis and is a very smart player who keeps the ball well and makes intelligent runs.
Sancho displaced Christian Pulisic from the Dortmund starting lineup last season (that sound you can hear is USMNT fans grinding their teeth…) and has scored 18 goals and added 29 assists in 64 appearances for the German giants over the last two seasons.
The Londoner has been linked with a move to Manchester United on multiple occasions in the past and the former Watford and Man City youngster would probably cost close to $150 million in the current market. He’s that good.
Man United need someone of Sancho’s quality and they are willing, and desperate enough, to pay the big bucks to sign him.
Sancho was very smart here. He knew it would take him four or five years to break through at Man City and become a regular, no matter how good he is. He went to Dortmund and has become one of the first names on their teamsheet and is ripping it up in the Bundesliga and Champions League.
These comments suggest one thing: Dortmund will keep cherry-picking top young talent from across the world, and in particular England, and give them chances right away. Then they will make huge profits, just like they did with Pulisic, Ousmane Dembele and many others.