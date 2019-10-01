More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

US Soccer opposes USWNT request for class certification

Associated PressOct 1, 2019, 7:56 AM EDT
The U.S. Soccer Federation has filed a motion opposing the U.S. women’s national team request to certify the players’ lawsuit seeking equitable pay as a class action.

The women filed its motion for class certification on Sept. 11, asking the court to include all players called up to the national team in the lawsuit, in addition to those originally named. U.S. Soccer filed its response to the request on Monday night.

Twenty-eight players, including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, sued U.S. Soccer in March alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation compared to players on the men’s national team.

U.S. Soccer maintains that compensation for each team is the result of separate collective bargaining agreements, and that the pay structures are different as a result. Men’s team players are paid largely by appearance and performance, while the contract for the women’s team includes provisions for health care and other benefits, as well as salaries in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The federation argued in its motion Monday that four players for the U.S. team – Morgan, Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn – were each paid more than the highest paid player on the men’s national team in four years over the period between 2014-2019. The four earned more even when NWSL salaries were removed, the motion said.

U.S. Soccer maintains that because those players made more they lack the standing to represent a class.

Representatives for the players did not immediately respond to comment Monday night.

The motion says the four players made more in 2015, and then from 2017-2019 than the highest-paid men’s player in each of those years.

The men’s team did not make the field for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and had fewer matches, and therefore fewer call-ups and training camps from 2017-18. The team has also transitioned to new coach Gregg Berhalter, who was hired last December.

The women’s team won this year’s World Cup in France and had additional games leading up to the event, including qualification matches. The women also won the World Cup in 2015. The team also played in victory tour matches following those World Cup victories.

The lawsuit accused the federation of paying players on the women’s team less than similarly situated male national team players on a per game basis.

Following a failed attempt to mediate the matter, a May 5 trial date was set in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Juve asks for 2005/06 scudetto return ahead of Derby D’Italia

Massimiliano Ferraro/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
The Calciopoli scandal cost Juventus two scudetti and The Old Lady wants one of them back.

Juventus lost the 2005/06 Serie A title due to a (this is grossly over-simplifying) refereeing scandal and it was handed to Inter Milan.

Juve had won the league by 15 points but the second-place Nerazzurri were bumped into first.

Now Inter Milan is back in first thanks to a red-hot start to the Antonio Conte era, and will be facing Juve this weekend.

And so, in classic Serie A fashion, Juve has launched another bid to get its scudetto back. From Football-Italia.net:

The Bianconeri have tried and failed in years gone by to at least deprive the Nerazzurri of that season’s crown. However, it was confirmed on Monday that the Old Lady had presented a new appeal to the CONI’s Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport tribunal.

Inter’s 18 scudetti are level with rivals AC Milan for second-most in Italian history. Juve have 35.

Inter has the small task of a Wednesday trip to Barcelona in the Champions League before Sunday’s visit from Juve, who has one more day’s rest following a Tuesday visit from Bayer Leverkusen in the same competition.

Really it seems unlikely the titles will ever change hands, but the gamesmanship here is pretty classic.

Report: Real Madrid wants to sign USWNT star Rapinoe as ‘Galactica’

Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT
1 Comment

Megan Rapinoe is looking at a return to Europe, and her preferred club’s rivals lurk with interest.

The FIFA’s Best award winner for 2019 has expressed her love for Barcelona, with AS in Spain reporting that her love for the Blaugranas won’t stop Real Madrid from courting the Seattle Reign star and USMNT living legend.

Real is taking over the Deportivo Tacon team and rebranding it as the first Real Madrid’s women’s team in 2020, and president Florentino Perez loves a splashy signing. The term ‘Galactica‘ is being thrown around in a nod to Real’s habit of signing massive money signings on the men’s side.

Rapinoe has played for Sydney FC in Australia and Lyon in France, winning a French title and finishing as runner-up in the 2012-13 UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Imagine the offer that could be headed Rapinoe’s way from Perez.

The 158-times capped Rapinoe is a two-time World Cup champion, has a pair of NWSL Shields, and has won Olympic gold. The idea of spearheading a first-year Real team would have to be interesting, but Barca is far closer to a UWCL title.

In fact, Barca is already in the Round of 16 and faces Belarusian side Minsk. The Blaugranes have world superstars Lieke Martens, Caroline Hansen, and Vicky Losada in the fold. A pretty attractive proposition, to be sure.

Zidane: “We have to remain calm” about under-performing Hazard

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
Eden Hazard‘s long journey to becoming a Real Madrid star is… still incomplete.

The longtime Chelsea playmaker, 28, is yet to find a goal or an assist while wearing the shirt of his new club, a run of 267 minutes without production.

It’s reasonable to think that will change on Tuesday with a UEFA Champions League visit from Club Brugge, as Real looks to shake the bad vibes from its tournament-opening 3-0 loss at injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain.

The advanced stats say Hazard has been below average not just to his standards, but period. Zinedine Zidane claims he is not worried about the Belgian.

From AS.com:

“I’m not going to give him any advice, or tell him how he should be. He’s a very important player for us and we want more from him but we have to remain calm. I’m not worried. He’ll succeed here because he’s a very good player and that isn’t going to change. If he shows it tomorrow then that’ll be great.”

For his part, Hazard says the slow start hasn’t been easy to handle, but his best form is coming.

“When I start to score and get some good performances, everything will be easier. I’m missing a goal or assist to start to turn things around,” he added.

It’s worth noting that Hazard’s Chelsea teams were mercurial, and Zidane is getting first-place results without the would-be Galactico contributing much. It could be a decent sign for Real, because the Premier League has seen the heights of Hazard at his best.

UCL preview: Kovac praises Spurs; Pep’s UCL “seduction”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino may be in a tough spot right now, but the boss of Tuesday’s opposition in the Champions League sees him as one of the world’s great successes.

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac says Pochettino and his Spurs are a tale worth telling.

“In my opinion Tottenham have a very positive light in European football, they are now able to compete with the very big teams, even if it didn’t look that way seven or eight years ago,” said the manager of the Bundesliga leaders. “They have continuity, he was given time and he has done a great job and that is an example for others.”

In UCL play, Spurs are coming off a draw in Greece against Olympiacos while Bayern handled Red Star Belgrade and has a chance to put something close to a chokehold on the group with an away with in North London.

Spurs got a gutty win over Southampton at the weekend and will hope they’ve turned the corner. Pochettino feels his men need to keep battling through non-ideal form.

“You need to know that there will be periods when you are not as good as you expect,” he said, via Football.London. “The most important is the belief and spirit. Of course many things can affect that day by day at the club, or in the team, but it’s to have a clear idea of who you are and where you are. Where we want to arrive is the most important and stick with that, working hard.”

The other PL club in action on Tuesday is Manchester City, and Pep Guardiola is hoping he can get his fans to buy into the tournament as they host Dinamo Zagreb.

Guardiola said he wants a fired up Etihad Stadium, but admits that his fans don’t value the UCL as much as the PL.

“I know for the fans it’s the Premier League that’s most exciting,” Guardiola said. “We know that as a club, we’ve done polls, and the people prefer by far to win the Premier League than the Champions League. I know how special it is. But this competition is nice too. They have to live it as a dream. Nine times in a row we’ve been in it and that is top.

“It’s a reality of our club, we have to accept it. We have to seduce them so they realize how it’s important. I think it’s because in the past, a whole generation, they were not there in this competition at our club, Liverpool and United – with their trophies, they are used to it.”

UCL Tuesday schedule

12:55 p.m. ET kickoffs
Atalanta v. Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid v. Club Brugge

3 p.m. ET
Man City v. Dinamo Zagreb
Red Star Belgrade v. Olympiacos
Lokomotiv Moscow v. Atletico Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur v. Bayern Munich
Juventus v. Bayer Leverkusen
Galatasaray v. Paris Saint-Germain